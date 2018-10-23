Equity CEFs: Are The Cornerstone Funds Now Better Buys Than Some Eaton Vance Funds?

The funny thing is that just as the Cornerstone fund's market prices and premiums have collapsed, their NAVs have been performing much better, even better than many other CEFs.

But that's all in-the-past now as Cornerstone went to the Rights Offering well one too many times it seems and suddenly, investors have decided 21% NAV yields really don't work.

Still, investors fell all over themselves to lock in astronomically high market yields even if it meant paying upwards of 50% market price premiums to own these funds.

I've been one of Cornerstone's biggest detractors over-the-years as 21% NAV-yields just didn't work even if Cornerstone tried to make-up for such unrealistic yields with Right Offerings and other gimmicks.

I have to admit, I finally bought some shares of the Cornerstone equity CEFs, i.e. the Cornerstone Total Return fund (CRF), $11.71 market price, $11.59 NAV, 1% premium, 23.8% current market yield and the Cornerstone Strategic Value fund (CLM), $11.95 market price, $11.98 NAV, -0.3% discount, 23.0% current market yield.

That goes in complete contrast of what I have been saying about these funds for years such as from this article in September of 2014, Equity CEFs: Don't Judge A CEF By Its Yield.

It's not that I think that CRF or CLM or any fund for that matter, can reasonably be expected to cover a 21% NAV yield, which is what Cornerstone sets their funds at each year. No, it has more to do with comparative valuation and from that standpoint, one could argue that the Cornerstone funds are at better valuations now than from some other fund families that haven't seen nearly as good as NAV performance. But before I go into that, let's quickly take a look at what the Cornerstone funds are.

What Are The Cornerstone Funds?

The Cornerstone funds are in many ways like many other equity based CEFs in that they own a portfolio of stocks and other securities (mostly other CEFs) and offer high yields to investors paid monthly. The big difference is that the Cornerstone funds don't really use any enhanced income strategy such as leverage or options yet set an astronomically high annual distribution of 21% of the Net Asset Value.

No other CEF sponsors come even close to "offering" that high of an NAV yield (for those that even set an annual NAV yield, its usually 8% to 10%) so the question is it a gimmick to lure in unsuspecting investors? How does Cornerstone even come up with a 21% NAV yield (lucky 21)? I don't know but even Cornerstone admits that you can't expect their funds to consistently generate the income and appreciation to cover 21% annualized NAV distributions.

Here is the Cornerstone Strategic Value fund's, CLM's portfolio breakdown from their Semi-annual report as of 6/30/2018 (This is not materially different than what is shown in the Cornerstone Total Return fund, CRF's Semi-annual report as of 6/30/2018):

As you can see, this is a portfolio heavy into popular US stocks and funds but without the use of leverage or derivatives, there is very little chance that this portfolio could be expected to cover a 21% NAV yield year in and year out. In fact, what usually happens is that there is significant NAV erosion and so Cornerstone takes steps to try and help support each fund's NAV as well as to attract investors with other incentives.

The primary NAV support that Cornerstone offers is through their Rights Offerings each year, usually in early summer, which allows current shareholders the right to buy one share for every three they own. The offering is usually at 7% above the calculated NAV price at the time though usually at a discount to the current market price (Cornerstone calculates the offering as either 107% of NAV or 90% of market price, which ever is higher).

This guarantees that Cornerstone will be able to pad the NAV to a degree since they receive at least 107% for over one-third of the shares outstanding (usually the offering is over subscribed). For the last few years, this seemed like a win-win situation as Cornerstone got to beef up their NAV through Rights Offerings while investors saw their shares go to ever higher premiums while receiving extraordinarily high yields along the way.

There was also one other incentive that Cornerstone threw out to investors and that was the ability to re-invest distributions at NAV no matter what the market price premium was. Though all fund families offer reinvestment at market price when the fund is at a discount, when funds are at a premium, usually the fund sponsor will offer reinvestment at the greater of NAV or 95% of the market price. Cornerstone, however takes the average market price of the preceding five days before the payment date of the distribution and uses the lower of the two prices. In other words, if a fund were at a 20% market price premium, you would have to reinvest at 95% of the higher market price but if CLM or CRF were at 20% market price premium, you could still reinvest at NAV and the lower the reinvestment price the better for investors.

All of this worked pretty well as long as the funds were at high premium valuations but can you see how all of these incentives become less valuable as the premium comes down? If the premium is less than 7%, then the Rights Offerings is only advantageous to Cornerstone. And if there is no market price premium for shares, then reinvestment at NAV becomes moot as well.

And herein lies the underlying problem with these uber high yields and reinvestment schemes. They're great at attracting investors who don't do a lot of due diligence but the strategy comes at a severe cost to the NAV and what ends up happening is that Cornerstone has to issue more and more new shares to compensate which ultimately dilutes the fund.

The dilution of CLM and CRF each year is pretty extreme. Though the Rights Offerings are accretive to the NAV, its still adding millions of shares. And the distribution reinvestment at NAV ends up requiring each fund to issue hundreds of thousands of new shares each year as well. Here is CLM's 2017 Annual Report showing the millions of shares added for 2017 and 2016.

What this means is that like it or not, investors end up owning more and more shares of CLM and CRF if they participate in both of these programs (Rights Offerings and reinvestment). That's fine as long as the market price stays propped up with new investors stepping in but when liquidity is being withdrawn in the markets and overvaluations become more obvious, like in CEFs, buyers become harder to find and investors in CLM and CRF have decided that they don't want those added shares after all and decide to sell.

Since this summer's Rights Offering had a subscription price of $13.46 for CLM and with the fund now at $11.95, how many of those millions of new shares are being sold for their tax loss now? Probably quite a few. And for CRF, the subscription price was $13.09 and the current market price is $11.71 so again, there's probably a lot of tax loss selling going on right now.

The end result is that CLM and CRF are finally coming down hard in market price and their premium valuations that used to be as high as 50% are now getting closer and closer to par valuation and may even be at a discount depending on how the markets perform this week. Cornerstone only gives weekly NAV updates on Fridays whereas most CEF sponsors give daily NAV updates.

What's interesting is that what is bad for investors in falling market prices is actually good for Cornerstone.

Are CLM And CRF, Dare I Say It ... Now Undervalued?

For the first time since I can remember, CLM and CRF are roughly at a discount with their NAVs. That's actually good for Cornerstone since it means less pressure to have to support the NAV through newly issued shares. Now if only the funds could cover that 21% NAV yield, then we might be onto something.

Well, guess what? In 2017, CLM's NAV was up 23.4% on a total return basis (all distributions added back) and CRF's NAV was up 22.1% on a total return basis. And in 2018, both fund's NAVs are beating the S&P 500, up over 5% each, but they won't come close to covering 21%. What this means is that Cornerstone will be cutting CLM's and CRF's distributions for 2019 when declared around the second week of November.

But that should hardly be a negative since the new distributions will still be based on 21% of the NAV price when declared. Though I still believe Cornerstone does no favors to investors or themselves by insisting on 21% NAV yields they know they can't cover, I also know that there will be new investors who only see those high yields and jump on board eventually.

Besides, when you compare CLM and CRF's NAV performances with other equity CEFs, they are actually doing better than many funds at higher valuations now. For example, compare CLM's and CRF's NAV total return with two popular funds from Eaton Vance that now trade at higher valuations despite far worse NAV performances. Note: All data is as of Monday, October 22nd, 2018 closing prices.

Now granted the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy/Write Opportunities fund (ETW), $11.46 market price, $10.66 NAV, 7.5% premium, 9.5% current market yield and the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global fund (EXG), $8.88 market price, $8.65 NAV, 2.7% premium, 10.3% current market yield are both global funds and use a sell option strategy to generate income but for income investors who look for ultra high yields, say over 10%, the Cornerstone funds might make a good swap now.

Of course, a lot depends on where the US and international markets go from here but even if you compare on a longer term basis, CLM and CRF still look like the better funds. My tables go back to the end of 2011 when the bull market really got going and if you compare NAV total return performances since 12/31/2011, the table above looks eerily similar to the table below, just over a longer term basis.

Note: Does not include any adjustments for Rights Offerings or reinvestment of distributions. That is, the percentages shown are derived from given market and NAV prices from the start/end dates including all distributions added back.

Again, this is not meant to compare funds from the same category of investment focus though all four funds have 100% large cap stock portfolios and similar top weighted holdings in (GOOG), (MSFT), (AAPL), (AMZN) and (FB). In addition, none of these funds own bonds or use leverage. But even with those similarities, this comparison is really based on relative valuations of these four popular funds in the CEF universe that offer yields in the ultra high category. And from that standpoint, the Cornerstone funds are beginning to look attractive.

Conclusion

There is little doubt that Cornerstone's Rights Offering backfired this year and investors are now shedding shares they received at a significant loss that they might not have wanted in the first place. But that's the price you pay if you want 21% or so market yields (currently, both funds are at over a 23% annualized market yields). And what's bad for investors in these funds is actually good for Cornerstone since the funds were able to raise a lot of cash when the Rights Offerings were completed at the end of July.

Though I still believe Cornerstone's 21% NAV distribution is a gimmick, the fact of the matter is that in two of the last five years, both CLM and CRF actually covered their 21% NAV yields when their NAVs rose more than 21% in both 2013 and in 2017.

But the real reason I've taken a position in both CLM and CRF at roughly par valuations is that I'm hoping that the need for Cornerstone to issue new shares to help supplement each fund's NAV is severely diminished going forward. I may be a little early and certainly the equity markets are going to have to stabilize and tax-loss selling by institutions is going to have to finish up, but there is little doubt in my mind that investors, likes moths to the flame, will eventually return to these high yield funds because they just can't help themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLM, CRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.