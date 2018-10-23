NeoPhotonics: The Time Has Come

However, keep a close eye on its 100G+ sales and its management's commentary on the escalating global trade-related tensions as these items can make or break its growth prospects.

Given the demand-supply mismatch, NeoPhotonics should be able to comfortably meet or beat the Street's estimates.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) will be reporting its Q3 results in a few weeks. Analysts are forecasting revenue of $82.44 million and a loss per share figure of $0.11 for the period. But rather than just focusing on whether the company misses, meets or beats these headline numbers, investors should pay close attention to its 100G+ sales growth, enterprise clients stocking up inventory and its management’s commentary relating to the newly imposed tariffs by both U.S and China. I suppose it’s these items that can potentially influence its share price than basic revenue and EPS figures from the past quarter. Let’s examine each of the mentioned items in more detail to have a better understanding of it all.

Tariff Situation

The escalating trade-related tensions between the U.S and China has impacted a number of hardware manufacturers. It’s actually a common practice especially in the optoelectronics industry to manufacture parts in the U.S, ship them to their Chinese facilities for final packaging and assembly and then sell finished products across the globe. The recently imposed tariffs by both countries are impacting companies involved in this cross-shipping of parts, modules and finished products.

The thing is, NeoPhotonics has sizable operations in China and the U.S. The chart attached below highlights a geographical segregation of the company’s employees, revenue and property, plant and equipment. Given its exposure to China, I think it’s plausible that if both countries continue to up the ante and keep expanding the ambit of their cross-border tariffs, then NeoPhotonics and other such companies may find it difficult to efficiently utilize their facilities located in both the U.S and China.

Now, NeoPhotonics’ management noted during their Q2 conference call held on August 6 that they didn’t see a material impact from the then imposed tariffs. Its management acknowledged that they continued to monitor trade and tariffs-related discussions and they also explained that shipments to the U.S are routed through contract manufacturers based in other countries. Beth Eby noted during their Q2 conference call:

We have reviewed the first set of tariffs from the U. S. Trade Representative office totaling $34 billion and there is no material impact to NeoPhotonics products. We are monitoring the most recent set of proposed tariffs. We see minimal risk as the vast majority of our shipments to U.S. customers go to contract manufacturers outside of the U.S... most of our shipments do not come directly back into the U.S.

Tim Jenks of NeoPhotonics added on the same call:

...we may ship to places including Mexico or Thailand that are generally contract manufacturers for Western customers.

But this isn’t the end of the story. China imposed tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S-based items and goods last month after the aforementioned statements were made. So, when the optoelectronics firm hosts its earnings call next month, investors should be looking for:

NeoPhotonics’ management is yet to categorically state if its business is being impacted by China’s latest round of tariffs or not. If there is an impact, then to what degree? And/or; Also, in light of the newly imposed tariffs, how is the domestic demand evolving within China? Is it still resilient or is it starting to slow down? Are any of its key customers shifting base outside of China and restructuring their supply chain to bypass tariffs from both nations? How will NeoPhotonics’ business be impacted if the U.S imposes tariffs on another $267 billion worth of China-based goods and items?

Basically, investors should be looking for management’s commentary relating to the escalating trade-related tensions, to see how it's impacting NeoPhotonics.

100G+ Shipments

Next, one of the major pain areas for optoelectronics companies over the past year has been the industry’s slow transition to 100G modules. This has negatively impacted average selling prices across most high-speed product categories and has also hurt manufacturers who stocked up on these parts well in advance.

The chart attached below should put things in perspective. NeoPhotonics generates most of its revenue by selling high-speed products (100G, 200G, 400G or 600G). This means that an industry-wide pick-up of demand for 100G or higher modules can materially boost NeoPhotonics sales over the coming quarters.

Speaking on China and on the 100G demand trend, Tim Jenks of NeoPhotonics had noted during their Q2 conference call:

China has returned to a normalized demand environment and will continue its 100 gigabit and beyond network builds in support of the roll-out of 5G wireless systems.

Thompson Lin of Applied Optoelectronics, which happens to be another U.S-based transceiver manufacturer, also shared the sentiment during their Q2 FY18 earnings call:

We continue to expect 100G volume will more than double in the second half of this year over the first half, which is based largely on the committed orders we announced in Q1 of this year...Additionally, we expect 100G volume to double again next year over this year, as data traffic continues to grow, requiring datacenter operators to expand their datacenters and upgrade their infrastructure to keep up with bandwidth demand.

So, investors should be looking at NeoPhotonics’ sales mix closely. A sustained sales growth of its 100G+ products would mean that the industry continues to transition to higher-speed modules. On the other hand, if the segment’s growth momentum fizzles out, then it would suggest that things aren’t going as per NeoPhotonics management’s original plan and expectations. Also, if it’s the latter scenario, then the company’s management may have to indulge in deep discounting to maintain its sales momentum. This can hurt its ASPs and put pressure on its margin profile across the product portfolio.

Spurt of Growth

Besides that, my channel checks reveal that certain categories of networking parts, modules, finished products and gear continue to remain undersupplied. For instance, network switches have practically been unavailable in major markets across three continents up until last month. I have been told that this is happening because OEMs and enterprise customers are stocking up on inventory to minimize impact from the escalating trade-related tensions.

This evolving market dynamic provides us with broadly three insights:

It seems like enterprise customers are worried that the escalating trade tensions are going to disrupt their supply chain and maybe even increase their procurement costs so they're stocking inventory quickly, and/or;

If NeoPhotonics is also experiencing an increased demand for its products, then it’s likely to meet or beat its Q3 revenue guidance of $81.5 million (mid-point). Its guidance was last issued in the first week of August, about 2 months prior to the closing of its Q3, which is a sufficiently long timeline for the company to register meaningful growth during in Q3 due to a favorable demand-supply gap.

If the market is undersupplied, then ASPs across the board may rise which could translate to higher gross margins for NeoPhotonics and other such companies. However, this theory may not apply if its customers are stocking inventory of only lower-speed products. The company generates most of its revenue from the sales of high-speed products after all.

Investors Takeaway

The key takeaway is that investors should remain vigilant when it comes to investing in NeoPhotonics. Investors should look for management’s commentary regarding how the escalating trade-related tensions are impacting its supply chain and its operational performance when it hosts its Q3 earnings call next month. Also, keep a close eye on the growth of its high-speed segment as it accounts for most of its sales. If the industry continues to transition to 100G+ modules, then NeoPhotonics and its investors stand to meaningfully benefit over the coming year at least. So readers and investors may continue to remain bullish on the company as long as they're vigilant.

Author's Note: I'll be reviewing NeoPhotonics' Q3 earnings in a subsequent report. You can click the "Follow" button at the top of this page to get a notification as soon as the report goes live. Thanks!

