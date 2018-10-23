Micron: Compelling Opportunity With Wide Margin Of Safety

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bryce Carrasco as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

I believe the shares of Micron (MU) are severely mispriced and present a highly attractive investment opportunity with potential to earn 2-3x its current price in the next 12-18 months, with short-term upside of at least 60% based on fundamental strength, favorable demand prospects for DRAM memory, and the $10B announced stock buyback program after a year of robust free cash flow generation.

The consensus view towards supply/demand for volatile memory chips is not reflective of reality, as these memory chips have become more complex to a point where today it would no longer be appropriate to say that these chips possess any commodity-like features. Sentiment has been overwhelmingly negative over the past six months when it comes to chip stocks, and I believe investors are overlooking the fundamental strengths that are embedded in Micron's long-term economic prospects.

Micron closed recent trading sessions at $42 and the stock has been crushed over the past five months due to negative sentiment regarding the outlook for memory prices. Micron's stock has aggressively declined due to reasons that are not related to any company-specific factors but rather because the market holds the view that memory chips are a highly commoditized product that is destined to go through a cyclical downturn based on decreasing demand for PCs and consumer electronics, but this is also not reflective of Micron's prospects or the current state of the memory industry which is structurally different than it was in previous semiconductor cycles.

Background and Historical Context

Micron manufactures semiconductor systems and generates sales through two primary types of memory chips: NAND (aka 'flash memory') and DRAM. There are a lot of misperceptions surrounding the memory industry and the lack of depth supporting the recent narrative has driven Micron's stock to a level that is absurdly cheap. Flash (NAND) is a non-volatile type of memory chip that is used for long-term data storage and retains memory when power is turned off. Conversely, DRAM is a type of volatile memory that only retains information while power is on; DRAM sales comprise 75% of Micron's total revenue, with flash contributing the residual portion of consolidated sales.

The company generated $30B in sales in 2018, making them the second largest semiconductor company in the U.S. Micron reported record-breaking levels of revenue and profitability at the end of September when they released earnings for fiscal 2018. Despite exceptional financial performance, the stock has plummeted along with other semiconductor stocks which are hated by Wall Street. Historically, the memory industry has been highly cyclical and dependent on high memory prices for suppliers to generate profits. This was due to the imbalance in supply which outweighed demand, but this was when memory chips across all semiconductor companies were the same and there was no differentiation across memory chips which gave it commodity-like characteristics. This is not the case currently, as DRAM has become much more complex (see the link for an example of the different options for a given chip) with many differentiating characteristics across different suppliers.

For context, 20 years ago, there were 20+ suppliers of memory chips that all competed for about five customers which were all PC makers such as IBM (IBM), Dell (NYSE:DVMT), and HP (NYSE:HPQ). Essentially, there was fierce competition for limited demand, and all of the suppliers were selling a relatively undifferentiated product (DRAM). When there were over 20 suppliers competing for the business of about 5 customers, a surplus existed and barriers to entry were low - all you needed was the capital investment required to build a FAB and boom you could manufacturer DRAM or flash memory. During this era of the memory industry, the suppliers of memory chips had virtually no pricing power. When there was too much supply, prices would crash, the industry would take heavy losses, companies would then underinvest, there would be supply shortages, prices would rise again, which would be followed by another boom, then massive new investment would result in new capacity and then prices would eventually crash again in a vicious cycle.

However, today there is a completely different supply and demand paradigm in the memory industry - specifically the DRAM industry. Today, 3 companies have 95% market share of the global DRAM market which has effectively created an oligopolistic market structure where three players control the supply of DRAM memory.

This has come about by players dropping out and others being acquired by the majors. These three players that now control the DRAM supply are Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF), and Micron. Micron has taken part in this mass consolidation (acquiring Inotera and Elpida) and has captured the third largest share of the global DRAM market.

Robust Demand Drivers from Emerging Technologies

In terms of end market concentration, the PC industry is now roughly 20-25% of the output. The other major customer segments are 'data centers/servers', mobile phones, and then a whole variety of smaller areas including automotive and set-top boxes.

The demand for volatile memory has favorable drivers for future growth due to the need to process more information and support innovative and high-powered technologies such as connected devices, autonomous vehicles, and hyperscale cloud data centers such as that of AWS.

Data centers use servers to process the vast amounts of data need to support its clients' needs, and all major cloud providers are planning to invest heavily in data centers to fuel the increasing demand for this type of cloud service. As the number of servers increases, so too does the demand for DRAM memory, and with three players having complete control over the supply, there is a great deal of pricing power due to the supplier concentration and customer diversification which has emerged within the market for DRAM. This is not being considered by the consensus, as many analysts quote decreasing spot market prices for DRAM as a driver for future losses for companies like Micron, but it should also be noted that the spot market does not represent the true market price for DRAM memory provided by Micron, which is highly customized and sold on a contractual basis to enterprise clients, which means that prices are not incorporated into the prevailing spot market and this should not be seen as a face value indicator of the price for DRAM being sold by the majors.

There is currently an arms race between different hyperscale cloud service to sign up customers - under the assumption that high switching costs will result in future pricing power and customer loyalty. Capex spending among hyperscale cloud providers is a decent proxy for data center growth which is directly correlated to demand for both flash and DRAM memory.

New Q2 data from Synergy Research Group shows that the capex spend on hyperscale operators was up 59% from a year ago, maintaining a record-setting start to the year. Capex in the first half topped $53 billion compared with $31 billion in the first half of 2017. While the relative ranking moves around each quarter, for the last ten quarters, the top five group of spenders has always consisted of Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB), which in aggregate account for well over 70% of hyperscale capex. It is notable that capex levels at three of the big five were at an all-time high in Q2. Much of the hyperscale capex goes towards building and expanding huge data centers, which have grown in prevalence, with 420 currently operating globally.

Hyperscale capex is one of the clearest indicators of the growth in cloud computing, digital enterprise and online lifestyles. Capex has reached levels that were previously unthinkable for these massive data center operators and it continues to climb. The largest of these hyperscale operators are building economic moats that smaller competitors have no chance of replicating. In cloud computing especially, the ability to fund hyperscale capex levels has become a competition killer." said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group.

Essentially, Micron is a participant in a historically cyclical industry, but the cyclicality is decreasing and will continue to decrease due to long-term demand drivers such as the proliferation of hyperscale data centers, IoT-enabled devices, end market diversification, and expansion of existing businesses up and down the value chain. Micron is expanding its core service offering by providing value-added services which will create tangible upsell opportunities to expand its revenue within the current customer base in addition to acquiring new customers through expanded market penetration.

Micron is well-positioned for stable organic growth from prudent capital investments in technology transitions which should generate attractive returns. Furthermore, the potential for significant compounding of per share value is compelling for those who like to invest in companies with high returns on invested capital with extremely attractive upside potential as the market realizes the new volatile memory paradigm that has been formed with three players controlling prices.

Historical Financials and Key Projections

The company announced a massive $10B share buyback in May which propelled the stock price to its all-time high of $62/share. The $10B share buyback is a significant sign of confidence from Micron's management team as that represents about 20% of the current market capitalization. Despite the buyback announcement and associated stock price gains that followed, Micron has given back all of those gains and then some over the past few months. Micron posted another top-line revenue beat in Q4 '18, but many of management's comments on the outlook confirmed the bear's thesis in the underlying weakness in the NAND market.

MU began a $10B stock buyback program in September, totaling approximately 20% of the company's shares at current market prices. But, on the 4Q earnings call, Micron said that their clients were making an inventory adjustment that would result in a 300bp decline in gross margins next quarter. An inventory adjustment means that their clients already have too many chips and they do not need more. MU delivered a strong earnings beat last quarter but confirmed the bears' fears with an inventory adjustment. However, the share buyback just started kicking in last month and MU announced that they are committed to repurchasing $1.5B shares over the next quarter alone.

Excel model is original content.

With conservative assumptions for the next three years, Micron is trading at forward PE multiple of 4.5x which is incredibly low relative to comparable companies which are trading at 11-15x earnings estimates for the next twelve months (2019E). The stock trades at less than 4x trailing 12M earnings and generated about $10/share in free cash flow which will be used to retire stock which only contributes to the potential for explosive share price appreciation as equity allocation per common share increases in accordance with the lower share count.

And looking at the going-concern valuation, the stock gets even cheaper with $6.24/share in net cash and current liquid assets - which basically means that the market values the future business of Micron at a measly 3.1x LTM earnings per share. It is hard to see the merits of such a discounted valuation given the robust earnings growth and announced stock buyback program which will return even more capital to shareholders. Looking ahead, I believe that Micron will generate greater-than-expected free cash flow with earnings stabilizing between $8-12 per share with plenty of room for growth as demand picks up from increased IoT adoption and continued investment by major technology bellwethers in data centers and high-caliber technologies that will utilize DRAM memory to process information and transfer data at higher speeds.

Balance sheet data as of the period ended August 30, 2018

Looking at the stock now - the company generated $10B in cash flow this year, enough to buy 20% of their stock back through authorized repurchases, which they have already started to do in September. The $10B in repurchases is a heck of a lot considering the current market capitalization of about $50B. Assuming the company were to repurchase $10B of stock on the open market at $42/share that would imply a share reduction of ~238M resulting in a pro forma share count of ~990M. This alone would allow for EPS growth of ~25%. Applying the current PE multiple of 3.7x LTM EPS that would mean an implied share price of $52.10/share (on a TTM basis), which is a 24% increase over the most recent price of ~$42/share, all else being equal. Thus, the stock has multiple drivers for share price appreciation, namely earnings per share growth and multiple expansion.

Valuation and Conclusion

Beyond the repurchases, if we look at analyst estimates for trough earnings over the next three years of $6-7 per share (according to CapIQ analyst estimates), it implies a forward P/E ratio of less than 6x based on the current share price of around $42/share which is absurdly low given the fact that these are trough estimates and at the worst, the stock trades at 6x earnings which are incredibly cheap. At current prices, they could buy back 20% of the market capitalization which presents the potential for near-term share price appreciation based on this alone which is incredible considering there are many other levers at play that could drive value for shareholders.

Source: I created this on my own; based on projections for 2019E EPS and implied PE multiples.

The Street is greatly underestimating the powerful new supplier-friendly market for DRAM and I do not think that a company growing revenue and facing increased demand from favorable technological trends should be trading at less than four times earnings. Using a conservative 8x PE multiple, the implied share price would be about $80 based on recent trading levels just north of $40. Even without an expansion of the PE multiple, the $10B share repurchase program that took into effect in September is enough to buy 1/5 of the current market cap which is an additional value driver and hence why the margin of safety for Micron is exceptionally large.

The market is not considering that this is an oligopolistic market, which it wasn't before - there are three major players and those three players are acting rationally and exercising a disciplined approach to control supply which supports consistent prices. Historically, it has been the supply side that has caused the major boom and bust cycles that have characterized this industry - when you had 20 different manufacturers all making the same memory chips and there was a lot of chaos and lack of discipline which resulted in supply shocks and pricing pressures. Well, now there are only 3 manufacturers and investors are ignoring the new industry paradigm that has come into play amidst consolidation, which has created an oligopoly between Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. People are ignoring the delay in manufacturing additions by Samsung that they may have not delayed before when there were more participants. These delays represent a powerful shift in the ability of these three manufacturers to control the supply so that prices remain stable for DRAM.

The fact that these 3 memory producers are acting rationally to support prices is much more meaningful than any demand trends, such as the decline in PC and smartphone demand. The demand for DRAM and NAND products is going to remain stable and continue growing for a long time; servers, cloud computing, IoT, Industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles - all these emerging technologies present tremendous growth potential in the demand for DRAM/flash memory.

While there are risks present due to the volatility of NAND prices which are expected to decline by more than 15% in 2019, the market valuation already compensates for the downside risk, thus it is already priced into the stock through an incredibly depressed earnings multiple. The stock price currently reflects the worst-case scenario, hence, the margin of safety which will help shareholders sleep at night. There are also risks due to the prospects of escalation in the trade war with China, but the fears have been exacerbated by the Street and it is difficult to speculate on global geopolitical risks, but with the depressed market multiple and robust demand drivers, Micron is well-positioned for explosive share price appreciation over the next 12-18 months.

Final Thoughts and Recap

The semiconductor industry as a whole has been relatively cyclical in the past. This is also true for the memory chip segment. There are, however, several reasons why Micron's growth might be more consistent in the future. The memory chip industry has consolidated a lot over the last couple of years, and right now there are only 3 relevant players left - Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Oligopolies such as this one are usually a positive for the margins that its members can generate.

Demand for Micron's products is also poised to grow substantially over the coming years, due to trends such as the Internet of Things, cloud computing, video gaming, and even autonomous driving. All these technologies require that a high amount of data is recorded, processed, stored, and moved. Memory chip suppliers such as Micron will benefit from that, as demand for DRAM as well as for NAND chips will rise through the coming years and decades.

Micron should be able to deliver attractive total returns over the coming years, through a combination of multiple expansion and earnings per share growth (which will be positively impacted by Micron's buybacks).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.