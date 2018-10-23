Perennial Tax Cuts

Perhaps the most useful element is actually to provide pressure to boost the efficiency of public spending.

But one can always demand the next tax cut.

This overlooks large distributional consequences, and there is little to suggest it works beyond the short-term demand boosting effect.

The resulting deficits should be met with public spending cuts, so the agenda really is shrinking the state.

Tax cuts are seen by some as the necessary, indeed almost the only instrument for economic growth. A sort of magical formula for all times and circumstances.

Investors have rejoiced big wins on the Trump tax cuts boosting earnings and corporate buybacks. But the singular focus on tax cuts as the holy grail of economic growth can be taken too far. The positive effects will wear off, and the negative effects might become more prominent over time.

After what is likely to be a good year for economic growth, projections for growth from institutions like the Fed and the IMF point to a slowdown as the sugar high of the tax cuts wear off:

The IMF sees 2.9% growth in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019, then declining further to 1.8% in 2020 and 1.7% in 2021, 1.5% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2013.

The Fed sees 3.1% in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019 (but tapering off to 1.8% in 2021 and subsequent years, which is their long-run forecast rate).

That is not terribly inspiring for those that have hailed a new revival of the US economy, but these figures could simply be wrong.

Longer-term projections don't have a particularly good track record, although the logic here seems to be based mostly on the growth of the production capacity. These result from the combined growth of the labor force and productivity:

That picture looks bleak as the labor force isn't really increasing by much, and productivity growth has been better as well. So, the logic to these IMF and Fed projections is simply that growth will revert to the mean as it cannot structurally outgrow capacity growth.

But here is a solution for all that pessimism! Simply extend the logic to its extreme and simply institute next tax cut. In fact, there are already proposals for new tax cuts in the ways and means committee of the House (Tax Reform 2.0). What do they entail:

Make permanent the temporary tax cuts and the $10K cap on deductible homeowner expenses that were set to expire in 2025.

Create tax-deferred savings accounts.

Increase deductions for new businesses, to encourage innovation.

The President himself has touted another new tax cut (this one for the middle class) during the campaign, and this seems to have taken even GOP leaders by surprise, from Business Insider:

"We are looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle-income people," Trump said. "And if we do that, it'll be sometime just prior, I would say, to November." The suggestion took everyone in Washington by surprise - even GOP leaders. The likelihood of any major tax legislation passing, or even getting introduced, in the two weeks before the midterm elections is far-fetched at best and most likely impossible. For one thing, Congress is not even in session until after Election Day, as most members are out on the campaign trail.

So, this is likely to be just campaign talk, but it does once again illustrate the singular focus on tax cuts as the magic formula to boost growth.

The deficit

Well, what about the deficit? The CBO estimates that the proposed House tax cuts will increase the deficit by just over $60B a year. Since the deficit is already increasing, perhaps not such a good idea. However, here is Michael Busler, a professor from Stockton University:

It is a good idea because tax cuts do not cause deficits.

That's a pretty remarkable proposition. He goes through some historical examples and concludes:

Deficits increased because government spending increased. That's what happened in the 1980s as Reagan spent to rebuild the military, and that happened again in 2018. If Congress could control spending, the deficit would not have grown.

Well, not everybody will agree with this. For instance, the CBO and CRFB, two non-partisan organizations (from MarketWatch):

So, according to two non-partisan bureaus, the biggest part of the increase in the deficit ($164B) comes from the TCJA, Trump's tax cuts. Agreed, there was also a fairly big spending bill, the Bipartisan Budget Act, but that wouldn't on its own have led to a bigger deficit, although it increased it by $68B.

One should also keep in mind that:

The deficit increases despite high economic growth, growth that isn't expected to last.

As a result, the CBO projects that over an 11 year period, the TCJA (Trump's tax cuts) will add $1.9T to the debt.

On the first here is Brookings (our emphasis):

The CBO projects that cumulative actual and potential GDP will be equal, on average, over the 2018-2028 period. The strong economic performance is in large part attributable to the implementation of the 2017 tax legislation and the resulting fiscal stimulus. But it also means that the higher projected deficits and debt are essentially full-employment deficits. If the economy falls into recession, the medium-term fiscal outlook is likely to look significantly worse.

While honest economist can argue over the size of these different effects, there isn't actually anything in the past that suggests that tax cuts do boost economic growth to such an extent that they pay for themselves:

The Reagan tax cuts substantially worsened public finances (and in fact, didn't actually increase business investment, the most crucial variable, all that much).

The Clinton tax increase was actually followed by an economic recovery (despite dire warnings from supply-siders).

The Bush tax cuts in the early 2000s didn't cause any economic boom and turned a budget surplus into a substantial deficit.

The Obama tax increases didn't cause any slowdown in the economy, and the budget deficit kept on decreasing.

Bar extreme circumstances, there simply isn't much empirical evidence to suggest that tax cuts are the magic formula to economic growth, and this should by no means be a surprise.

Most of the lasting effects of tax cuts should work through increased business investment, but just as business investment isn't very interest rate sensitive, tax rates are likely to be mostly an afterthought for investment decisions, bar special circumstances.

Don't believe us, believe your eyes:

While there was a substantial rise in 1984, this was sort of a one-off, and how much of that was due to the Reagan tax cuts or the rapid decrease in interest rate from the famous 1979-80 Volcker squeeze remains to be seen.

What is notable is that business investment declined as a percentage of GDP pretty steeply for the rest of the 1980s and recovered in the 1990s, unhindered by the Clinton tax increases.

Trump tax cuts

What about the Trump tax cuts? Didn't we have a wonderful second quarter GDP print of 4.2% growth? Yes, although that figure is considerably inflated by special circumstances (1% came from trade as certain exports were boosted by looming tariffs, for instance).

The 4.1% has been revised up to 4.2% in Q2. It's good, but not out of the ordinary, and it doesn't yet establish anything like a trend, at least not yet.

What is a trend is higher deficits, despite the high growth, which really is a little worrying as the situation will get considerably worse when growth falls back and/or interest rates rise.

Busler picks up on another idea that Trump has also floated, which is a reduction in the capital gains tax, going so far as to credit the Clinton boom on the 1997 capital gains tax reduction:

That's because the lower rate ended up creating more capital for growth. As the economy grew and capital investment increased, total revenue increased. After all isn't 20 percent of $1,500 ($300) greater than 28 percent of $1,000 ($280).

Well, there was also this thing called the internet that emerged, and in the second half of the 1990s, companies started to use it commercially and that might have had something to do with the economic boom.

Busler argues we should again lower capital gains tax, and:

The opposition will claim this is just another tax cut for the wealthy. That is true because nearly all of the capital gains taxes are paid by the top 20 percent of income earners. But if the goal is to raise tax revenue and increase economic growth, taxes have to be cut for the people who actually pay the taxes.

The point is, capital isn't scarce, it's abundant. We wrote about this before (here), but the essence is that US corporations have an abundance of capital, but they're either sitting on it or returning it to shareholders. The problem is not how to give them more capital but how to induce them to use the capital they have more productively.

Public spending

Now, professor Busler claims that the deficit would have been lower if public spending would have been lower. Reagan boosted military spending. Under Trump, we had the Bipartisan Budget Act, and under Obama (our emphasis):

Prior to President Obama's huge increase in government spending, the capital gain tax rate was 15 percent. Shortly after Congress passed the Affordable Care Act and the Dodd-Frank bill, the rate was increased to 20 percent, and for some higher income earners, the rate increased to 23.8 percent.

We are struggling with that "huge" increase in government spending. Indeed, there was a substantial increase in 2009, but this was largely caused by a rapidly shrinking economy reducing the denominator (GDP). That all normalized when the recovery took hold:

In fact, the post-financial crisis recovery has been the first recovery without an increase in public sector employment:

Another thing is that Busler can't have it both ways. Lower spending would indeed have lowered the deficit, but it also lowers growth (public expenditure is part of output, as it happens).

Basically, what he does is ascribe all the growth effects to the tax cuts and all the deficit increasing effects to public expenditures. There is simply no substantiation behind that.

Logical conclusion

If tax cuts are the main instrument for economic growth and the way to deal with the consequences for public finances is simply to cut public spending, we're basically shrinking the state.

The assumption here is that tax cuts are always pro-growth, and cuts to public spending either have no negative effects on growth or even boosting growth (cutting the dead weight of bureaucracy, etc.).

Take that to its logical conclusion, and we should end up abolishing government altogether. Whether that will produce any economic miracle we very much doubt. It is as if the state has no useful role to play in the economy, but there is plenty of evidence to the contrary.

There are also plenty of economies functioning with a substantially bigger public sector compared to the US and doing fine economically, and much better socially (the Nordic countries in particular).

Such a project also has enormous distributional consequences, shifting money upwards in large quantities where much more is saved (or hidden in tax havens) decreasing demand, especially if these tax cuts are paid by cuts in public services for ordinary people (entitlements).

We are forgetting that this has already happened to a large extent:

Has this massive shift in income actually increased economic growth? The simple answer is no. In fact, the opposite is more likely, but we'll leave that for another day.

Conclusion

An economy runs on much more than just tax cuts, bar special circumstances where businesses are starved for capital, tax cuts aren't likely to do much for economic growth beyond the short-term boost to demand. The evidence on that is actually rather solid.

Neither does cutting government necessarily lead to higher growth. There is no doubt that government can be too big, but as the experience of the Nordic countries testify, as long as the economy is kept dynamic (which actually calls for an active public sector on a number of fronts), it can tolerate a considerably larger public sector than that of the US.

There is a time and a place for policy instruments like tax and public spending cuts, if you only have a hammer then you consider every problem a nail, as the saying goes.

Investors should be aware of the fact that there is actually little evidence pointing to significant positive long-term effects of tax cuts on economic growth beyond boosting short-term demand.

That is, company earnings aren't likely to come anywhere close to repeating this year's performance, and the stock market could very well have to deal with some of the negative consequences, like worsening public finances leading to higher bond yields.

We are likely to be well into the territory where additional tax cuts produce diminishing returns, so trying to deal with the negative consequences by embarking on yet another tax cuts is likely to produce less and less gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.