Gold Looks Strong But Show Me The Buyers

Despite these positives, the COT data shows that there are no buyers of gold and silver.

It looks like US investors are allocating at least part of their money into the precious metals market.

In my last article on the gold market, I made the following remark:

“…a strong US dollar and weak treasury notes prices are a poisonous mixture for the precious metals market. And vice versa.”

Today, I think that the second alternative (“vice versa”) is emerging – the US dollar is pretty weak but US treasuries are getting stronger. Due to this positive mixture, the precious metals market is gaining additional support. However, to go higher, gold, as any financial instrument, needs buyers and…here is the problem.

Today we know what (or who) pushed gold higher

On October 11, 2018, gold made a strong move up, jumping 2.9% and breaking above its short-term resistance level at $1,220 per ounce. Today, I know that this move was a classic short squeeze. According to the Commitments of Traders report (the COT report) published on October 20, between October 9 and October 16, a group of speculators heavily betting on lower gold prices decided to leave the market en masse, cutting their gross short positions by as many as 47.0 thousand contracts. Interestingly, it was the highest cut in a gross short position recorded during the current bull market in gold that started in January 2016. It was a classic short squeeze defined as (according to Investopedia):

“A short squeeze is a situation in which a heavily shorted stock or commodity moves sharply higher, forcing more short sellers to close out their short positions and adding to the upward pressure on the stock.”

Now, although gold has broken above its short-term resistance in a very impressive way, most of the big speculators (using the COT report terminology, these traders are called “money managers”) are still very pessimistic about gold going forward. For example, a net position held by these traders in gold futures is “SHORT”. What is more, as the chart below shows, even after the latest short squeeze the size of this position is elevated (red circle):

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

It means that gold has a lot of room to go up; however, as I mention in the beginning of this article, any move up needs buyers.

There are still no buyers

And here is the problem. Yes, the sellers (the traders holding short positions in gold futures) are leaving the market, but the buyers are very cautious, refraining from entering the market en masse. For example, between October 9 and October 16, 2018, the traders holding gross long positions in gold futures increased their bets by 13.1 thousand contracts, only. To remind my readers, during a healthy bull market in gold, the traders betting on higher gold prices are very determined, increasing their bets by 20-45 thousand contracts per week (for example, June 2016). Today, we are quite far from these numbers so, definitely, today the gold market is in a totally different stage of its cycle.

What is more, a similar pattern is printed by the silver market. In my opinion, silver had made a cyclical bottom on September 4, 2018 (at $14.2 per ounce). Since that time the shorts (money managers betting on lower silver prices) have cut their bearish bets by 25.2 thousand contracts while their bullish counterparts (money managers betting on higher prices) reduced their bets by 9.8 thousand contracts. It means that the bulls are still very pessimistic about silver. Instead of adding new bullish bets, they are liquidating them.

Summarizing – in my opinion, both gold and silver are at an initial phase of a bull market now. During this phase, the bears are leaving the market, but the bulls are not entering it yet. As a result, I do not expect a strong move up soon. Simply put, to go strongly higher, both metals need buyers. And today there is none of them…

In the medium term, the precious metals market has strong support from a mixture of weak US dollar and strong treasuries

As mentioned in the beginning of this article, the patterns printed by the greenback and treasuries support the precious metals market going forward:

Despite high optimism among big speculators betting on the US dollar (or, better said, because of it), the greenback is not able to break above the recent top established on August 15, 2018.

10-year treasury note prices, supported by the bulls (big speculators betting on higher prices) increasing their bullish bets on the treasury notes futures market, seem to be strengthening (it looks like these instruments had printed a bottom in the beginning of October 2018).

As a result, we have a positive mixture supporting the precious metals market in the medium term.

It looks like investors are leaving the US stock market, allocating part of their money to the precious metals market

I guess that the chart below says more than any words:

Source: Stockcharts.com

In my opinion, the relative strength is a tricky measure, but in the long term, it is quite a helpful tool to predict financial markets. And the chart above shows that in September 2018, the S&P 500/GDX ratio reached a level (the red circle on the right) last seen in the beginning of 2016 (the red circle on the left), when a new bull market in precious metals was developing. If history repeats, we may be ahead of another strong bull market phase in precious metals.

Summary

In my opinion, the precious metals market is ahead of a new bull market phase. My thesis is supported by a positive mixture delivered by a pretty weak US dollar and strengthening treasury notes. What is more, it looks like investors, scared of the recent drop in US stock prices, are allocating at least part of their money to the precious metals market.

However, I am a bit skeptical about precious metals in the short term. According to the COT reports, the gold/silver buyers are very cautious. For example, the gold shorts (the traders betting on lower gold prices using the futures market) are much more active than the longs. As a result, until I see more buyers, I opt for a consolidation period on the gold/silver market.

Last but not least – at the time of writing this article, gold and silver are moving strongly higher (1.0% and 1.1%, respectively). Unfortunately, the next COT report will be published this Friday (October 26), so we have to wait a few days to check whether the buyers are more active now…

