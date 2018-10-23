Yeti IPO: Be Cautious With This Offering

Yeti looks undervalued on a relative basis, but for such an undervaluation, there are very significant reasons.

On October 25, the Yeti (YETI) IPO will take place on the NYSE. Yeti is engaged in the design, production, and sale of portable coolers and related outdoor products.

The company has a strong brand, which allows selling products with a high markup, as well as actively expanding its product line. Financial performance was very strong since the company was established, but it has deteriorated greatly in 2016-2017.

Yeti claims to be valued at $1.7 billion, which is only 2.3 times higher than revenue for the last 12 months and makes the company greatly undervalued on a relative basis.

At the same time, the company has very significant risks associated with high debt burden and with full control by one shareholder.

Quick Take

Yeti was founded in 2006 by two brothers, Roy and Ryan Seiders. The company sells branded portable coolers and related outdoor products at a very high price thanks to its cult-following brand.

Revenue over the past five years has grown by a 63% CAGR and by the end of 2017 amounted to $639 million with a gross margin of 46%.

In 2012, private equity company Cortec acquired two-thirds of all Yeti shares for $67 million. The founders at the moment have about 10% of the shares each.



Source: S-1/A

Offering Details

During the IPO, 20 million shares will be sold, of which only 2.5 million belong to the company and 17.5 million from selling shareholders, including Cortec and founders.

Shares will be offered in the price range of $19-21. The IPO will take place on October 25 on the NYSE. The underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Baird, Piper Jaffray, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Raymond James, Stifel, and Academy Securities.

Gross proceeds from this offering will be $400 million, of which only $50 million will come to the company. Additionally, underwriters have an option to purchase an additional 3 million shares (also from selling shareholders).

Yeti plans to use the money received from the IPO to repay the credit facility.

Source: S-1/A

At a minimum, this should alert potential investors, because this offering does not make any economic sense for the company.

This offering will be the second attempt for the company to become public. Initially, the company filed for an IPO in 2016 with the goal of raising about $100 million, and at that time, WSJ valued the company at $5 billion. Now, Yeti intends to raise $400 million, with a total valuation of $1.7 billion.

Market

Yeti is a niche player in the market of outdoor recreation products.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association's Outdoor Recreation Economy Reports, which are published every five years, outdoor recreation product sales in the United States grew from a total of approximately $120.7 billion in 2011 to a total of approximately $184.5 billion in 2016, representing a 9% CAGR. We expect to see continued growth in outdoor recreation based on high millennial participation in fitness and outdoor sports, continued consumer focus on health and wellness, and the continued importance of outdoor and new experiences to young adults. (source)

At the same time, the US market is not the only one for the company. The company is quietly beginning its international expansion, starting to sell its products in Australia and Japan.

Business Model

Yeti is engaged in the design, production, and sale of outdoor products, including the main product the "Yeti Cooler." Despite the fact that after the production of the first Yeti Cooler more than 10 years have passed and many cheaper analogs have appeared on the market, the company's sales continue to grow.

Source: Yeti Website

The reason for this is a strong brand and high customer loyalty. The company currently has over a million followers on Instagram and a similar number on other social networks. For example, the number of subscribers of Columbia Sportswear (COLM) is 280 thousand, and for Canada Goose (GOOS) is 421 thousand.

Source: Yeti Instagram

A strong brand in the case of Yeti allows to keep extremely high prices for its products (coolers on average priced at $400-500, mugs at $50-100) and introduce many new products. So, in 2014, the company added the "drinkware line," and in 2015, this product line brought the company $310 million in revenue (48% of total revenue). The gross margin of the company in recent years has been at 50%.

Source: S-1/A

Yeti uses the omnichannel model, and sells its products through outdoor goods stores, through its Internet shop and through its listing on Amazon (AMZN). In recent years, the company has demonstrated a strong growth in the share of DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) sales of total revenue (30% in 2017 against 8% in 2015), which indicates a strong increase in brand awareness and loyalty to it.

The company's future in terms of sales growth also looks rather optimistic. The company still has the potential for sales growth in "Non-Heritage Markets," which is the northwestern part of the United States, as well as international expansion along with the launch of new product lines.

Financials

Since its inception, the company has shown phenomenal revenue and net profit growth. In 2015, the revenue growth was more than 200%, and the net profit margin reached 16%. In 2016 (when the company first planned to enter an IPO), revenue grew by 75%, but this growth was due to an increase in marketing expenses for 3.5 times, which led to a decrease in net profit to $49 million with a net profit margin of 6%.

Source: S-1/A

In 2017, Yeti experienced a decline in revenue by 12%, and its net profit fell back to the 2014 level. The company justifies this decline as follows:

Driven by strong customer demand and a shortage of product in 2015, retailers aggressively stocked our products during 2016, which led to excess inventory in our wholesale channel and drove many of our retail partners to reduce purchases in the first half of 2017. During this period, we were also impacted by a challenging wholesale marketplace generally, notably the delayed merger of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, which slowed ordering, negative trends in the U.S. retail environment, including several retailer bankruptcies, and the repositioning by a major retail partner towards "every day low prices" and private label products at the expense of our premium products. (source)

The decrease in profits, in turn, was caused by a reduction in sales and the appearance of huge interest payments on long-term debt. Margins continued to decline after a peak in 2015 and in 1H18, net profit margin amounted to 4.5%.

Source: S-1/A

According to the Yeti roadshow, the company sets a long-term target for revenue growth of 10-15%. Therefore, 34% revenue growth in the first half of 2018 was due to the low base effect of 2017 and has no fundamental value for predicting future revenues.

At the end of 1H18, the company has $71 million in cash and $381 million in LT debt. In more detail about the debt of the company we will talk in part about "Major Risk."

Valuation

With a midpoint price of $20, the market capitalization will be $1.7 billion, and the enterprise value will be slightly more than $2 billion.

Revenues for the last 12 months amounted to $726.5 million, therefore we get P/S and EV/S multiples equal to 2.34x and 2.75x, respectively.

For a comparative comparison, I chose Columbia Sportswear and Lululemon Athletica (LULU), since both companies have a very strong brand and sell consumer products and the financial performance of these companies are most similar to those of Yeti.

Source: YCharts

Unlike Columbia, Yeti shows a faster rate of revenue growth, while margins are almost identical. In the case of Lululemon, Yeti loses both in growth and margins. Given the Columbia and Lululemon ideal balance sheet, it would be more appropriate to use the EV/S multiple to take into account Yeti’s high debt burden. Based on the multiples of these two companies, Yeti's fair value should be at the EV/S multiple at 3.5x, which implies an upside potential of 27%.

Of course, Yeti looks undervalued on a relative basis, but for such an undervaluation, there are very significant reasons, which we will discuss further.

Major Risk

In 2016, the company decided to pay $451 million in a special dividend, $312 million of which was paid to the main shareholder, Cortec. At the end of 2015, the company's net profit was $74 million, which is 6 times less than the dividend paid.

Source: S-1/A

Cash position and cash from operating activities, of course, did not allow such a payment to be made, so the company borrowed the money. LT debt in 2015 was $60.5 million, and in 2016, it was $537 million.

Interest expenses due to the new debt rose to $21.7 million in 2016, compared to $6 million in 2015. Already in 2017, interest expenses amounted to $32.5 million, which exceeded net profit by two times.

Most of the debt will mature in 2021, which implies that the company will direct the entire cash flow from operations to pay the debt. This situation at least suggests that it will be extremely difficult for the company to maintain historical growth rates in the future.

Source: S-1/A

During the IPO, the largest shareholders represented by Cortec and the founders plan to sell their shares for more than $350 million, which is rather strange and should alert potential investors.

Despite the sale of a large stake, Cortec will remain the majority shareholder with a share of 48.7%. Also, according to the Voting Agreement, Cortec also manages the shares of the founders, which gives Cortec the voting power (more than 50%) required for sole decision-making.

To prove valuation with 3.5x EV/S multiple or more, the company must invest money to increase revenue in the future, and given the current actions of a major shareholder, the company may not have enough money for this.

Final Thoughts

Underwriters of this IPO are the largest investment banks, and the company has over a million fans, so this offering will surely attract high interest from the market. At the same time, I highly recommend carefully considering the possible risks before investing in Yeti shares.

