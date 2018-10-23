Micron: Has The Market Lost Its Mind Or Have 'We'?

By breaking out the various impacts to guidance along with the aggressive buyback, I find the market is trashing shares for a mere 3% directly related issue.

With much more information - and growth - known today than then, has the market lost its mind or have we investors lost ours?

Micron finds its share price in the upper $30s, back to where it was at the beginning of the year.

On Monday, Micron (MU) touched levels not seen since February earlier this year. It caused many of us investors to scratch our heads, considering year-over-year growth for next quarter will be 19% on the top line and 21% on the bottom line using the midpoint of guidance. The next natural step is to look at the sequential quarter-over-quarter growth - low and behold, it's expected to turn negative after eight straight quarters of growth.

Is Micron genuinely tied to quarter-over-quarter growth and the only way the stock price can move up is for this quarterly growth to continue indefinitely? Can the only way cyclicality breaks... well... the cycle is by never having a dip in sequential growth? That's pretty unreasonable considering most tech companies follow a seasonality of their own. I don't consider Micron to be an exclusion to this as I explained in detail in my last article which reviewed the three driving forces related to the semiconductor industry.

Or can we take a slightly different approach, more to the center of the matter? In this approach, the market is using a simple formula of DRAM and NAND pricing movements or expectations to move the share price. If pricing is up, the stock moves up; if pricing is down, the stock moves down. This is another point I delve into in my above-mentioned article where pricing in hardware components always follows a downward sloping trend over time.

But, even after my article and now recent earnings, this truth is still relevant. The key to Micron's success is selling not just higher value products but also dealing with this inescapable chip pricing truth. The market reaction, now four weeks removed from earnings, is the market shooting first and asking questions later. It sees the dip in sequential earnings growth and relates it to memory pricing weakness. And, unfortunately, it sees it in reverse, too, and so we'll never escape this vicious cycle where Micron - the stock - cannot win.

This is why many investors have thrown in the towel - they've concluded the same thing.

But, as I tell my subscribers: if the fundamentals haven't changed but the stock dives, it's an opportunity. This is where we arrive in this article - is this dive in MU an accurate representation of the fundamentals or are we in a mid-inning opportunity before the home team is back up to bat?

While some have dissected guidance for 2019's Q1, there's a question which must be answered: can, in the face of downward DRAM pricing pressure, Micron still show resilience and buck the cyclical expectations?

I'll start with revenue since this will be the baseline of my model. Using the midpoint of Q1 guidance and the margins and expenses of Q4, we would come to a bottom line of $3.41 per share - a hit of 15 cents (please note all margins and EPS are GAAP).

Q4 2018 Q1 2019E CPU & Inventory Impact Revenue $ 8,440 Revenue $ 8,100 Gross Margin 61.04% Gross Margin 61.04% Gross Margin $ $ 5,151 Gross Margin $ $ 4,944 Operating Income 51.87% Operating Income 51.87% Operating Income $ $ 4,377 Operating Income $ $ 4,201 Net Income $ 4,325 Net Income $ 4,149 Shares 1,216 Shares 1,216 EPS $ 3.56 EPS $ 3.41

This lower revenue is a direct result - according to management - of the Intel (INTC) CPU shortages as well as "limited inventory adjustments at select customers." The CPU shortage is what I see as a transient issue and not reflective of an overall trend in technology or semiconductors specifically. The inventory adjustment is a seasonality type of event and relates to my thesis from a month ago. Together, these two events have impacted a 15 cent loss in quarter-over-quarter growth.

Running another model, this time with the same revenue but instead an adjustment for gross margins due to tariffs, we can extract the tariff impact. Using the higher end of the CFO's guidance of 100 basis points, we see an effect of six cents per share.

Q4 2018 Q1 2019E Tariff Impact Revenue $ 8,440 Revenue $ 8,440 Gross Margin 61.04% Gross Margin 60.04% Gross Margin $ $ 5,151 Gross Margin $ $ 5,067 Operating Income 51.87% Operating Income 51.02% Operating Income $ $ 4,377 Operating Income $ $ 4,306 Net Income $ 4,325 Net Income $ 4,254 Shares 1,216 Shares 1,216 EPS $ 3.56 EPS $ 3.50

This doesn't seem too bad considering what the expectations were and what the potential of a more significant tariff could have been. This also is outside of any memory pricing and shows this isn't a huge center for disrupting demand. In total, now we've seen an impact of 21 cents to quarter-over-quarter growth.

The last major reason is attributed to taxes. Some analysts have estimated upwards of 31 cents per share as an impact. For consistency, I've provided this model as well.

Q4 2018 Q1 2019E Tax Impact Revenue $ 8,440 Revenue $ 8,440 Gross Margin 61.04% Gross Margin 61.04% Gross Margin $ $ 5,151 Gross Margin $ $ 5,151 Operating Income 51.87% Operating Income 51.87% Operating Income $ $ 4,377 Operating Income $ $ 4,377 Net Income $ 4,325 Net Income $ 3,945 Shares 1,216 Shares 1,216 EPS $ 3.56 EPS $ 3.25

Subtracting the other 21 cents of impact, we are left with a base EPS of $3.04, no more than two cents off the high end of management's guidance.

This comparison from one quarter to the next was, of course, to show what brought Micron from an even-to-sequential-growth quarter to a negative growth quarter. The only arguable point in this is the inventory adjustments at select customers. If I concede this adjustment is more about memory demand waning and less about individual businesses rearranging their product lines, it would at most be considered a $250M top line and a 10 cent bottom line impact.

What I haven't factored back in is the buyback, and with these size numbers, it's fairly important. Considering management only expects a reduction of 16 million shares as the guide included an approximation of 1,200M shares but also released very relevant and uplifting information in its 10-K (page 33 and 34), my estimates are much higher than this:

From August 31, 2018, through October 12, 2018, we repurchased an aggregate of $1.65 billion of our common stock under an accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") agreement, a Rule 10b5-1plan, and through open market repurchases. Pursuant to the ASR, we entered into an agreement with a financial institution to purchase $1.00 billion of our common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The number of shares ultimately purchased will be calculated by dividing $1.00 billion by a volume weighted average price of our common stock from September 5, 2018, through as late as November 29, 2018 (the 34 "Measurement Period"), subject to an agreed-upon discount. On September 5, 2018, we paid $1.00 billion to the financial institution and received an initial installment of 14 million shares, with the final share amount to be determined as of the end of the Measurement Period.

So, the approximate amount is considered set in stone as the company has already received the 14M shares. This brings the total to 1,202M shares. However, this amount is not final and works out to be an average selling price near the 52-week high, which the stock has not seen in the August 31st to-date period. Therefore, using the $1.65B and an average share price of $45, the total shares repurchased are closer to 36.66M shares. This does not factor in any purchases since the above date and till the end of the quarter, and additionally, none of the remaining converts available in November. I expect there to be closer to 40M shares repurchased by the end of the quarter. Using this number, the company can see 11 cents in EPS returned to the bottom line.

Q1 2019 w/ Total Impact Q1 2019 w/ BB Revenue $ 8,100 Revenue $ 8,100 Gross Margin 60.04% Gross Margin 60.04% Gross Margin $ $ 4,863 Gross Margin $ $ 4,863 Operating Income 51.02% Operating Income 51.02% Operating Income $ $ 4,132 Operating Income $ $ 4,132 Net Income $ 3,700 Net Income $ 3,700 Shares 1,216 Shares 1,176 EPS $ 3.04 EPS $ 3.15

$3.15 is a baseline for my estimates this far into the quarter, and with the Intel CPU shortage seemingly working its way under control as Intel is still expecting to meet its guidance, Micron is likely very conservative in its guidance. Simply, using the buyback to full advantage here already shows an easy beat. Any further developments with tariff mitigation, CPUs becoming more available, and customers' inventories being worked through will serve as a tailwind and further enhance a beat on the top and bottom lines. In my model, every $100M added to the top line of the $8.1B adds four cents to the bottom line.

Considering there's an expectation for DRAM pricing to decline by as much as 5% in the current quarter, it's clear very little effect is being had on the company's margins and bottom line. Considering taxes are 60% of the quarter-over-quarter's decline, tariffs are 12% and CPU shortages are another 9%, it leaves 19% due to inventory arrangements at customers. Said another way, this 19% quarter-over-quarter impact is 3% of the overall quarter (using my $3.15 estimate). If it wasn't for the non-inventory factors, Micron's guide would have been well above initial Street estimates going into the conference call and would have been near even with the buyback fully considered.

With shares dancing in the upper $30s, the market has lost its mind, not us investors. I'm willing to wait out this madness and continue to work within the opportunity. I've held since before the recovery two years ago; I'm willing to wait through this short-term market reset.

If you'd like to be made aware of my opinion and analysis in the future on Micron and other tech companies, then I encourage you to follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Subscribers Got A First Look My subscribers knew about my thoughts regarding Micron through my service's chat room as well as my podcast before this article was published. They also were given the strategy to capitalize on it, something I don't share in articles like this. To be made aware of opportunities like this, you need to join me in my service, Tech Cache. My service discusses tech and tech-related companies and the opportunities therein because the growth your portfolio needs is in tech. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.