Baidu: Hitting The 'Buy' Zone?

Stock markets have fallen victim to rising selling pressure, with many casualties falling within the technology and emerging markets sectors. Baidu (BIDU) falls squarely into both of these categories, so it is not surprising to see that the stock has lost 27.6% of its value over the last year. Investor concerns have been exacerbated by rising levels of competition within the industry, the constant overhang on increased regulation in China, global trade tensions, and the possibility of slower growth in emerging markets. Moreover, Baidu faces near-term event risk as the company releases its next quarterly earnings report. But Baidu has shown consistency in overcoming the market’s high expectations for earnings, and the stock must remain on the radar for emerging markets investors looking to build exposure in tech.

(Source: YCharts)

In this chart, we can see Baidu’s relative performance alongside industry counterparts in the U.S. Baidu has posted substantial losses over the last year while search engine giants in the U.S. have generated handsome gains for shareholders. Over the last year, Baidu’s losses of 27.6% show glaring divergences to the gains generated by Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT) at 10.92% and 37.88%, respectively.

(Source: YCharts)

If we move out to view the relative stock performances in China, a very different picture starts to emerge. Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) has fared slightly better but is still showing losses of 20.5% over the last year. Over the same period, Weibo and JD.com are showing losses of 40.3% and 41.0%, respectively. Clearly, the market bears have their sights focused on emerging market stocks. This is not entirely surprising, given the fact that growth in the Chinese economy slowed during the third quarter and missed analyst expectations at 6.5%. So, the real question is whether markets have overreacted with respect to Baidu’s growth prospects for coming quarters.

(Source: NASDAQ)

The next indicator of the validity of this assertion will come when Baidu reports earnings on October 25th. For the third quarter, Baidu is expected to show earnings of $1.95 per share. If realized, this would mark an annualized drop of 46.13% relative to the earnings of $3.62 per share which were posted during the same period last year. Of course, these are deep declines. But this follows a blockbuster quarter for Baidu and the company has still managed significant beats on the analyst estimates in recent reporting periods.

(Source: Market Realist)

The latest example of this came during the second quarter, when Baidu’s ad sales growth enabled the company to beat the market profit expectations. Revenue from Baidu’s online advertisement segment came in at $3.10 billion (or 21.1 billion Chinese yuan), which represents a growth rate of roughly 25% for the period. Baidu’s newsfeed product was a particularly strong source of revenue growth, which is encouraging because the app has avoided striction regulatory restrictions from the Chinese government. This has not been the case for several of Baidu’s regional competitors, so this is a growth driver which may continue to produce strong revenues for the company in the quarters ahead.

(Source: Zacks)

Baidu’s net income for the second quarter increased to $923.56 million (or 6.4 billion Chinese yuan). This equates to 18.14 yuan per American depositary share and an increase from 11.31 yuan per American depositary share (or a total of 4.42 billion yuan) posted during the prior year. If we exclude one-time items, the figure rises to 21.06 yuan per American depositary share. Baidu’s total revenue figure grew to $3.75 billion (or 25.97 billion yuan), which represents an annualized gain of 24.4% for the period.

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

These revenue trends are expected to continue well into 2023, as more of China’s rural population comes online. Earnings growth is not quite as optimistic but it is relatively clear that the long-term trend environment remains favorable for Baidu in the years ahead.

(Source: Zacks)

Shorter-term, Baidu faces event risks which have the potential to either exacerbate or reverse the bearish trends which have visible over the last year. If history is any indicator of the company’s future results, the odds favor an upside beat on the market’s consensus estimates. Baidu has shown incredible consistency of overcoming the market’s high expectations over the last five years. On most of these occasions, markets have responded with buying activity which has driven share prices higher. Of course, there is always risk that history will not repeat itself during its next release. But if a downside disappointment does occur, it should be noted that this would be a significant deviation from the company’s broader earnings trends.

(Source: Author)

In any case, the recent drop in share prices has put BIDU stock back near its break-out levels from 2017. After hitting new highs this year, the stock has fallen victim to the bearish trends visible in the broader markets. Reductions in growth expectations for the Chinese have added to the downside pressure. But investors designing a portfolio strategy which includes exposure to emerging markets should keep BIDU on the radar for potential inclusion. After its recent declines, BIDU is trading at a discount relative to its 100-month historical averages and this suggests we may be approaching areas which can be used as a ‘buy zone’ for those looking to establish long-term exposure.

