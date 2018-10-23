Cooper Energy: Robust Liquidity, Negative FCF

The Sole Gas Project will bring first gas in 2019. Unfortunately, FCF is still negative.

The firm reported the highest net income since 2010. Reserves replacement ratio is on the mind-blowing level.

Has the C-Suite of Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) succeeded in the reasonable capital allocation and cost management? In my judgement, it did. Since the board outlined the firm's strategic shift from oil to natural gas in 2012, it has done incredible work to acquire new valuable assets and boost revenue. Moreover, Cooper painlessly survived the bleak period for upstream companies and finally outperformed S&P/ASX 200 Index. In FY18, Cooper was exceptional at the critical upstream KPIs: reserves replacement ratio and production. Its Q1 FY19 financials are also respectable. Let's get down to details.

Source: The firm's website

Cooper Energy is an Australian small-cap upstream firm focused on E&P of hydrocarbons in the Otway (both onshore and offshore), Gippsland, and Cooper Basins in Australia. All its assets are in the south-eastern part of the country. The major part of Cooper's production is natural gas. It is traded as COE on the Australian Securities Exchange, as COPJF over-the-counter in the U.S., and as CDP on the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. In this article, I shall analyse 2018 annual report and Q1 FY19 results, both published in October, as far as the latter contains only selected financial data and does not include consolidated financial statements.

The income statement

An important remark is that Cooper presents its results in Australian dollars. Thus, in my review, I use A$ unless stated otherwise.

On October 8, 2018, Cooper Energy shared its 2018 annual report. Also, on October 10, 2018, the firm presented its Q1 FY19 results. There are a lot of impressive figures in the income statement. More specifically:

Revenue from sales surged by 94.7%, gross profit grew by 98.7%. In Q1 FY19, sales increased by 7% Q/Q.

Source: 2018 Annual Report, P. 74.

Reported EBITDA increased by spectacular 2,526.3% .

Profit before tax turned positive. Cooper disclosed a A$31.02 million PBT compared to A$ (7.04) million in FY17.

All of the above resulted in the gross profit margin of 42.98% compared to 42.1% in FY17, EBITDA margin of 73.9% compared to 5.48% in the previous FY and net profit margin of 40%, which is genuinely respectable.

By all accounts, these successes have been backed by conducive hydrocarbons market sentiment. Average realised oil price was A$102.57 in the Q4 FY18 and A$113.65 in the first quarter of FY19.

To put numbers in the context, I should discuss Cooper's performance since 2010. It appears that EBITDA and the bottom line have been the strongest in FY18:

Source: Own creation. Data source: 2018 Annual Report, P. 42

At the same time, revenue was 7% lower than in the auspicious FY14. Tellingly, its closest peer Senex Energy (OTCPK:SXYEY) reported revenue amounting to only 41% of the FY14 result. It is worth mentioning that earnings per share are the highest point since 2015, but 3.5x lower than in FY14. This occurred partly due to the share issuance that took place in FY18.

Speaking about segments, I should mention that south-east Australia is the principal contributor to the top line. This unit brought the firm 56% of total revenue, while the Cooper Basin made a 36% contribution and Corporate unit generated the remaining 6.8%.

Impairment is one of the burdensome consequences of portfolio rebalancing and weak oil prices which make a part of resources uneconomical. Cooper, as well as Senex, suffered from impairment, but to a lesser extent as this non-cash expense comprised A$696,000, only 1% of revenue. By contrast, Senex reported impairment of A$113,255 thousand (61% of revenue).

Production

In FY18, Cooper showed significant production growth. It increased by 54%. What is more, in Q1 FY19, this trend was sustained, and production increased by 6% Q/Q to 0.37 mmboe. This indicates 4.11 mboepd compared to 4.08 mboepd in FY18.

Cooper's production in FY18. Source: 2018 Annual Report, P. 2

Inter alia, it is crucial to underline that gas and gas liquids comprised 81% of produced hydrocarbons.

Reserves and Resources

In the previous years, Cooper significantly rebalanced its portfolio, in particular, assets in Indonesia and Tunisia were sold. Thus, the firm focused solely on the E&P of natural gas in Australia. In FY18, proved and probable reserves increased by 348% to 52.4 mmboe. Reserve replacement ration, in this regard, comprised spectacular 2,380%. The major part of 2P is the Gippsland Basin gas. Importantly, 2P reserves of Cooper are 2x lower than Senex's. I discuss it in 'Valuation' section.

Source: 2018 Annual Report. P. 2

Hydrocarbon play: from oil to gas. The Sole Gas Project as a key future cash flow driver

In 2012, the management clearly outlined the firm's new strategic focus. C-Suite noticed the first harbingers of energy market change and decided to reorient Cooper's strategy from international exploration and Cooper Basin oil production to gas. Currently, the firm's critical asset is the Sole Gas Project which is only 9 months from final launch in CY19, 74% complete end-September. Notably, the project has consumed the major part of capex.

Managing Director David Maxwell clearly described the importance of the Sole project and current state of portfolio in the annual report:

We now have the foundation portfolio in place for execution of the strategy and we expect these assets will be delivering transformative production and financial growth within 12 months. Our expectation is this should be reflected in the value of the company's securities, as should the de-risking of the Sole project as it nears completion. The 29% increase in the share price in the 8 weeks following the completion of the first of the Sole production wells is illustrative of this.

Source: 2018 Annual Report, P. 14

The Balance Sheet

On June 30, 2018, the balance sheet of Cooper Energy was impeccable. More specifically:

Cash asset ratio was 1.9, as far as the sum of cash and other financial assets and investments comprised A$259.3 million, and total current liabilities amounted to A$133.6 million. In FY17, the firm's cash asset ratio was only 1.42. Current ratio was 2.15. Tellingly, its closest peer Senex ended a year with even more spectacular CR of 5. Ultimately, liquidity position could be considered as healthy and robust.

It is worth adding that Cooper's liquidity position was fortified by share issuance. The one-off cash inflow was crucial for Sole Gas Project financing. The issuance added A$127.8 million to its cash deposits.

Cash and term deposits. The chart does not take into account other financial assets. Source: Own creation. Data source: 2018 Annual Report, P. 42, Q1 FY19 Report, P. 3

Yet upon closer inspection, it appears that since June 30, 2018, liquidity position has changed. In Q1 FY19, cash reduced to A$203.8 million. However, the balance sheet remains strong.

The Cash Flow Statement

Of course, Cooper is not in arrears, its ability to service debt is stellar. But investors demand not only balance sheet robustness and stability, but also FCF. In FY18, OCF increased by 444.8%, but the inflows from operations were still not sufficient to show FCF. FCF was wiped out by capex. Despite all merits, this is the evident weakness of Cooper at the current stage of the business cycle. Morningstar calculates FCF of Cooper to be USD (176.24) million. Moreover, it has been continuously negative since 2015.

Own creation. Data source: Morningstar.com

In Q1 FY19, 99% of A$66.2 million capex was attributable to the Sole Gas Project. This inspires confidence that after years of negative FCF when the Sole project will be finally brought online, and its hidden value will be ultimately unlocked.

Valuation

To conduct a brief multiples analysis, we should determine the universe of the closest peers. In my opinion, Cooper's peers are as follows:

Senex Energy, which I covered recently, Beach Energy (OTCPK:BEPTF), FAR (OTCPK:FARYF)

Beach and Senex are more akin to Cooper, as far as FAR is a loss-making firm without petroleum revenues, focused on exploration and development in Africa.

Since 2013, Cooper Energy has undoubtedly outperformed its peer Senex Energy and survived the years of low oil prices painlessly:

Note: These data represent share price movements on the ASX. Source: Google Finance

It has also outperformed S&P/ASX 200 Index, the benchmark of the Australian stock market:

Source: Google Finance.

Interestingly, Beach Energy has encouraged investors with similar performance:

Source: Google Finance.

To examine if Cooper is overvalued or undervalued, I shall use multiples typical for upstream, in particular:

EV/EBITDA, EV/2P, EV/BOE/D.

Notes:

Enterprise Value figure (USD million) was copied from Morningstar. EBITDA figure was copied from the reports of Senex Energy and Cooper Energy. As far as Beach Energy has not disclosed this number, its EBITDA was calculated as a sum of operating profit before financing costs and D&A: A$320.1 million plus A$312.5 million. As of October 19, 2018, Senex and Beach have not reported their Q1 FY19 results yet. Cooper Energy has not disclosed operating income and D&A in the Q1 report, in this regard, EBITDA figure was calculated on the basis of FY18 data.

It appears that:

Cooper is undervalued by 13.95% according to the average P/B for this peer group. EV/EBITDA indicates overvaluation by 11.17%. EV/2P determines 11.17% downside. On the contrary, EV/BOE/D specifies 10.4% upside. In sum, the upside and downside are symmetric.

I have also performed separate valuation in AUD based on share prices on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The obvious takeaways are similar, but the figures are slightly different:

EV/EBITDA specifies 7.08% downside. Cooper is undervalued by 15% according to the average P/B for the peer group. Its EV/2P determines 11.2% downside. On the contrary, EV/BOE/D specifies 10.4% upside.

Conclusion

Cooper Energy established itself as an outperformer even under pressure of hydrocarbon market sentiment and negative FCF. I assume that Cooper's assets portfolio enhanced by the Sole Gas Project is robust. As I see, propitious market conditions and increasing methane demand will provide a base for free cash flow generation in the next years.

