Keppel Corp. Posts Mixed Results And Potential Signs Of Chinese Real Estate Slowdown

Keppel's property development operation has been able to more than make up for the weakness in other units.

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KPELF) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. Overall, these results were mixed, with a handful of the company's business units delivering very strong performance that offset weakness in other business units. In aggregate, the company did show year-over-year growth, which is something that is always nice to see. The company itself is quite a strong Singaporean-based play that is working hard to deliver positive results for its investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Keppel Corporation's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Keppel Corporation brought in a total of S$1.295 billion in revenue during the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 20% decline over the S$1.617 billion from the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of S$271 million in the quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the S$297 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Keppel Corp. announced its plans to expand into early education, senior living, and Australian retail real estate asset classes.

The company continued to work to reduce its relative debt load over the year, posting a gearing ratio of 0.41x on September 30, 2018 compared to 0.46x on December 31, 2018.

Keppel Corporation reported a net profit of S$226 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 15% decline over the S$265 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

The first thing that someone perusing these highlights is likely to note is that nearly every measure of the company's financial performance declined compared to the prior year quarter. However, this was not the case when we look at the firm's year-to-date figures. As we can see here, all of the company's figures in the first nine months of the year showed improvement over the equivalent period of last year:

Source: Keppel Corporation

As several of Keppel Corporation's projects take an extended period of time to be completed and produce revenue, the nine-month period will generally provide a better view of the company's operations than the quarterly numbers. In this case then, we can see that Keppel Corporation is overall performing better than it did last year. This is therefore something that should be pleasing.

As is the case with many Asian conglomerate, Keppel Corporation operates in a variety of different businesses. These four businesses are Offshore & Marine, Property, Infrastructure, and Investments. Many readers might expect these different business lines to have different performance and fundamentals and they would be correct. So far this year, we have seen the Offshore & Marine and Investments units underperform while the other two units, particularly Property, have performed quite well and have managed to offset the weakness of the other units.

In the United States, Keppel Corporation may be best known for its Offshore & Marine division. This is due to the unit's position as one of the largest builders of offshore drilling rigs, tankers, and similar vessels in the world. Unfortunately, quite a few of these industries currently have an oversupply of vessels. This is weighing on the unit as there is limited demand to build more. Nevertheless, Keppel Corp. has managed to grow its orderbook, which is essentially the total value of the vessels that it has been contracted to build, over the course of this year:

Source: Keppel Corporation

It is somewhat surprising that the biggest source of growth here was in newbuild semisubmersibles, although this may be a further indicator that the harsh-environment sector of the offshore drilling sector has been seeing surging demand. We also see that Keppel has recently received contracts for two LNG carriers and an FSRU conversion. We have been discussing how the LNG sector is likely to grow over at Energy Profits in Dividends and this is just more evidence of that.

Unfortunately though, the unit has been delivering losses to Keppel Corporation as its volume is still too low. Thus far in 2018, the unit has lost S$38 million. Hopefully though some of the new emerging opportunities will begin to change this.

Keppel Corporation is also a major property developer of both residential and commercial properties in the pan-Asian market. This unit actually performed quite well, delivering a net profit of S$764 million in the first nine months of 2018. This was an enormous 110% year-over-year increase compared to the same period of last year:

Source: Keppel Corporation

As we can see, much of this boost came from a combination of property trading and property investing. During the period, Keppel Corporation sold off a commercial project in Beijing along with a few other projects. It also saw the value of its Nassim Woods property increase, which allowed the firm to record a fair value gain on its balance sheet. Interestingly however, the company sold fewer homes during the period than it did last year:

Source: Keppel Corporation

This is a somewhat discouraging sign, particularly out of China. This is because there have been some news sources over the past year or so that have discussed how the Chinese property market may be overbuilt and beginning to slow down. This provides us with some evidence that this may be true. Despite this, Keppel Corp. has recently begun work on a new residential development in Nanjing, China. It will be curious to see how this plays out.

The company's Investments division performed especially poorly during the first nine months of the year. This was a sharp change from the profit that it turned during the same period of last year:

Source: Keppel Corporation

The biggest reason for the losses this year is that some of the companies that it is invested in lost money and passed these losses through to Keppel Corp. Unfortunately, Keppel Corporation did not disclose what companies these are. It did say that it received a lower amount of cash distributions from land sales in Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, which unfortunately might be a symptom of a slowing Chinese real estate market.

In conclusion, Keppel Corporation has delivered growth to its investors year-over-year due largely to excellent performance from its property division. Unfortunately, we are beginning to see some signs that the Chinese property market is slowing down. In this case, it would fall upon the company's other units to make up for any weakness here. While we do see some green shoots, most likely Keppel would see its results suffer from such a scenario.

