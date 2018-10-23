Tiziana Life IPO: Phase 2 Of Development, But Expensive Shares

Aileron Therapeutics and Oncolytics Biotech Inc., which are competitors of Tiziana, show a market capitalization that is less than half of Tiziana’s. With this in mind, the company seems overvalued.

Tiziana commenced a Phase 2a trial for Milciclib in Q4 2017 and expects to start a Phase 2b trial with Sorafenib, also known as Nexavar®, in Q1 2019.

With significant amount of clinical data showing that the drug candidates should pass Phase 1 and Phase 2 of development, Tiziana Life (TLSA) seems an interesting biotechnology company. With that, the company’s market capitalization seems too large. Competitors of Tiziana show a market capitalization that is less than that half of Tiziana. Taking into account this feature, Tiziana seems overvalued.

Source: Prospectus

Business Overview

Incorporated in England and Wales in 1998 and headquartered in London, Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a biotechnology company developing treatments for oncological and immunological disorders. The company’s most relevant candidates are Foralumab and Milciclib.

Tiziana’s candidate Foralumab (TZLS-401) is a monoclonal antibody in-licensed from Novimmune SA, which is intended for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, Crohn’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis. With a Phase 1 and two Phase 2a clinical trials conducted by Novimmune on 68 patients, results showed that Foralumab is well-tolerated and produced immunologic effects. Tiziana filed a new drug application for the first-in-human evaluation of Foralumab, which was accepted by the FDA on August 20, 2018. Furthermore, it intends to commence two Phase 1 trials and evaluate biomarkers in healthy volunteers in late November 2018.

Milciclib is intended for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and was in-licensed from Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l. The drug has been tested on 296 patients showing tolerance and minimal adverse events. The company commenced a Phase 2a trial for Milciclib in Q4 2017 and expects to start a Phase 2b trial with Sorafenib, also known as Nexavar®, in Q1 2019.

The image below provides the pipeline as reported in the prospectus:

Source: Prospectus

Foralumab: Phase 2a Clinical Trials Conducted by Novimmune

The most promising interesting results were drawn from a Phase 2a study conducted on 24 subjects with Crohn’s Disease. The data showed treatment failures in only 12.5% of the cases. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

There seems to be large amount of FDA approved intravenous drugs to treat Crohn’s Disease. In addition, intravenous administration of antibodies seems to have large amount of side effects. With this in mind, the company intends to design an oral formulation of Foralumab for the treatment of Crohn’s disease.

The prospectus did not say when Tiziana is expected to release new data from the Phase 1 trials that will commence in November. However, investors should not expect the market to react a lot to the new data from the Phase 1 trials. Keep in mind that Novimmune did work on this drug before. Large market reactions should be expected for the results of Phase 2 and Phase 3, for which investors should wait for a long time.

Milciclib For The Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Results From the Phase 2a Clinical Trial

The company commenced a Phase 2a clinical trial in January 2017 and tested Milciclib on 10 patients. In December 2017, the company released its results showing that the drug had been well-tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

Tiziana tested the drug on a small amount of patients, so investors should keep in mind that 20 more patients are being tested. If the results are also beneficial with a larger amount of tests and patients, the share price should react positively. Unfortunately, the company has not mentioned in the prospectus when the data is expected to be released.

The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

Large Market Opportunity

The target market seems large. The market opportunity for treatments of Crohn’s Disease alone is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2025. According to Grand View Research, Inc., the company is expected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR from now until 2025.

Additionally, according to the same research institution, liver cancer is expected to be valued at $1.47 billion by 2022 and should grow at a CAGR of 19.4%. Keep in mind that Hepatocellular carcinomas account for 75%–90% of primary liver cancers.

Assets, Liabilities And Contractual Obligations

As of June 30, 2018, with an asset/liability ratio of 0.28x, the financial shape of Tiziana seems a bit worrying. Based on the current trend of operating cash outflow, its current cash in hand will not be sufficient to cover working capital requirements. Tiziana has obtained a loan of $0.526 million for working capital requirements during the last six months of 2018. The company will have to obtain more equity instruments in future to finance its working capital, which may lead to share price depreciation. Investors should be concerned about this feature.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

The contractual obligations of Tiziana don’t seem that large. Keep in mind that the company’s most worrying liabilities, the account payables, equal to $5.45 million, are not considered obligations. In total, as of June 30, 2018, the operating leases and the borrowing sum up to $1.41 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Cash Burn Rate Is Large: $6.9-$7.5 million Per Year

The company is conducting research, so the market should be expecting operating losses from Tiziana. With that, what investors will need to review is the cash burn rate of Tiziana. If the company runs out of cash, further sale of equity should be expected, which could lead to stock dilution and share price declines in the near future.

The company reported operating losses of $8.64 million and $9.12 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. Research and development expenses are significant, equal to $6.01 million and $4 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. It is worrying that other operating expenses are also large. They were actually larger than R&D expenses in 2016. Other operating expenses were equal to $5.87 million and $4.60 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Taking into account the state of the balance sheet, the cash flow statement should also worry investors. Keep in mind that the CFO was equal to -$7.53 million and -$6.92 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The cash flow seems 4x larger than the total amount of assets reported on June 30, 2018. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Use of Proceeds

The company expects to use the proceeds from the IPO to finance the Phase 2a study and Phase 2b trials of Milciclib. Additionally, Tiziana will use the proceeds to finance the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials of Foralumab. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

It seems relevant noting that Tiziana will need more financing to finish a Phase 3 trial for Milciclib or Foralumab. The company expects to have cash in hand to finance its research work until the end of 2019. If the company needs to to issue more capital in the future, the stock dilution could push the share price down. The lines below provide further information:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization

The expected capitalization shows that the cash in hand could be $13.83 million after the IPO. Additionally, the company expects to have $1.69 million in borrowings. In total, the enterprise value should be -$12.14 million. The number of shares outstanding after the IPO will equal 126.927 million. The company is selling ADSs at $10.25. Each ADS represents 7 ordinary shares. Thus, the expected market capitalization should be $185 million. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

The company did not provide the name of any competitor. Investors may check Owler to find companies competing with Tiziana. The image below provides certain details:

Source: Owler

Among the companies listed, only two will help in assessing the valuation of Tiziana. These are Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY).

As of October 22, 2018, Aileron Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $48 million and enterprise value of $34 million. Its pipeline does not seem very different from that of Tiziana. This company has one candidate at Phase 2 of development and two drugs at Phase 1 of development. Have a look at the image below:

Source: Aileronrx

With a market capitalization of $53 million and enterprise value of $68 million, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. seems to have a pipeline that can be compared with that of Tiziana Life. Have a look at the image below:

Source: Oncolytics Biotech

With the market capitalization of other competitors, Tiziana Life seems overvalued. The target market size of ALRN and ONCY may be different, but they seem to be at the same stage of development as that of Tiziana Life. This means that their market capitalization should be somewhat similar. With this in mind, a market capitalization of $185 million seems too much for Tiziana Life. It is more than two times the market capitalization of ALRN and ONCY.

License Agreements

The company signed several agreements with other pharmaceutical companies, under which Tiziana will have to pay if the drug candidates are successful. The amount of money does not seem small. For instance, if the company is able to register a Phase 3 in hepatocellular carcinoma, it will have to pay $4 million to Nerviano. The lines below provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

The amount to be paid to Novimmune is not as significant as that of Nerviano. However, investor should get to know the terms of the agreement. The image below provides further details:



Source: Prospectus

List of Shareholders

The list of shareholders shows that Tiziana Life has not been able to seduce institutional investors. It is not a beneficial feature. The company may not be able to retain the interest of institutional investors because of this feature. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

There is no single shareholder owning more than 50% stake. With that, some have very large stakes, which seems a bit worrying. Keep in mind that if the Board of Directors is controlled by a few investors, minority shareholders may be less protected. The directors could work for the big investors damaging the interests of minority shareholders. With this in mind, as of today, the Board of Directors seems to be independent, which seems beneficial. The following lines provide further details:

Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

Investors should dislike are the lack of institutional investors and market capitalization, which seems too elevated. Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), which are competitors of Tiziana, show a market capitalization that is less than half of Tiziana’s. With this in mind, the company seems overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.