Is Netflix's Content An Asset Or Liability?

Netflix (NFLX) released their Q3 earnings on 10/16/18 and Wall Street couldn’t have been more ecstatic. As I was reading through their commentaries, I noticed something peculiar, there’s zero objectivity in their analyses. The basis of each analyst’s enthusiasm focused on the growth of subscribers. Although the growth of subscribers is vital to the survival of NFLX, the fundamentals of the company should have been the highlight of their analysis. When investing, it’s more important to focus on the negatives and not the obvious positive aspects, which everyone is aware of.

If there’s one thing NFLX does not have going for them – in my opinion – is their fundamentals. Since the Wall Street reports won’t talk about anything that may derail the growth story of NFLX, I thought it prudent to explore the downsides of the fundamental picture of NFLX. However, before I dive any further, please understand this isn’t an article attacking the company’s dominance within the media industry. It’s all about their content liabilities and the sustainability of their cash burn rate.

Content Liabilities/Content Obligations

As of 9/30/18, NFLX has racked up $18.65 billion in streaming content obligations and $17 billion of that amount is due for payment in the next three years. The interesting thing about these numbers is what is currently sitting on the balance sheet and what’s being left off. Of the $18.65 billion in streaming obligations, only $8.2 billion sits on their balance sheet under current content liabilities and non-current content liabilities. NFLX has $10.4 billion in obligations that aren’t reflected on the balance sheet. The reasoning for this is because management believes these obligations don’t meet the criteria for recognition.

A streaming content obligation is incurred at the time NFLX enters into an agreement to obtain future titles. Once the title becomes available, a content liability is generally recorded on the Balance Sheet. However, certain agreements include the obligation to license rights for unknown future titles, the quantity, and fees for which are not yet determinable as of the reporting date. Since these amounts are not reasonably estimable, NFLX does not include any estimated obligation for these future titles beyond the known minimum amount. The unknown obligations are expected to be significant and the expected timing of payments could range from less than one year to more than five.

One of the main criteria for being recorded on the balance sheet is having a title that has become available. To me this means that NFLX has $10.4 billion of content that has yet to be released and has yet to be paid off yet. This is worrisome especially when you take a deeper look within the footnote for their contractual obligations:

However, these unknown obligations are expected to be significant and we believe could include approximately $3 billion to $5 billion over the next three years, with the payments for the vast majority of such amounts expected to occur after the next twelve months.

Comparing FY 2018 to FY 2017, NFLX added $3.2 billion to streaming content. It’s interesting to see that of the $3.2 billion that was added, only 30% of the increase was added to either current or non-current content obligations. Roughly $2.2 billion was added to their growing off balance sheet obligations and $1 billion recorded on the balance sheet. This raising the question of why is NFLX slowly adding the content liabilities to the balance sheet? The only reasoning I can think of is that the company wants to show a positive working capital instead of a negative working capital figure.

Take what you want from the above, but these obligations have to be paid for eventually. A company can’t continue to spend $3 billion a year on content and only recognize 30% of those obligations as a liability. Now the question I hope all you are asking is, how on earth is NFLX financing all of these content acquisitions?

Debt Financing

The answer to the above question is simple: it has been fueled by debt. The below chart will help to put the level of growth in debt into perspective – I hope.

That’s an increase of $7.45 billion in debt since 2014, which is a large amount of debt considering the company only has $11 billion in revenues. NFLX has been using these debt proceeds to help finance their original programming. From looking at the below cash flow statement, NFLX over the past three years has burned $4 billion net cash in their operating activities and has yet to pay down any of their content liabilities. That’s the main issue I have. Each year the company adds more content liabilities, but isn’t recognizing these obligations on their balance sheet.

Oh yeah, there’s another line item which is rather concerning to me. FY 2017, NFLX paid out $182 million in stock-based compensation expenses, even though the company only made $558 million during the year. Roughly 32% of their net income is being paid out to their employees. So, another way to think about this is that the company paid out 32% of shareholders net earnings to themselves with shareholders money.

How does the company justify these payments when the company is burning close to $2 billion of shareholders money? NFLX is taking out huge amounts of debt to buy content and pay themselves large stock-based compensation all on the dime of the shareholders. I bet current Netflix investors will justify this expense, because of the spectacular stock prices rise over the last few years. Given NFLX has a current P/E ratio of around 145, I don’t think these stock-based compensation numbers will matter to current NFLX investors.

We know that NFLX has around $8 billion in debt, which was mostly acquired in the past four years, so it’s imperative we look at how much interest expenses the company has been paying. FY 2017, NFLX paid $238 million in interest expenses which cut their net income by 50%. So far in 2018, the company has paid $291 million in interest, and by the end of the year they will have paid roughly $400 million in interest. That’s an outstanding amount of interest to be paying, but I guess one saving grace is that the earliest maturity date is in 2021.

When a company is financing their growth through debt, it’s important to keep tabs on how the cash is being spent and how can the company realistically grow revenues to meet these debt payments. I understand that NFLX is expected to add another 7 million subscribers, but let’s keep in mind what that means. If they add another 7 million subscribers at a price of $10/month – NFLX’s current global streaming average monthly revenue per membership is $9.43 – that’s an additional $840 million per year. Which over the long term is fantastic, but given the $3 billion they spend on content is it really that great? Let’s say they add 7 million subscribers each quarter for a total of 28 million new members. That’s around $3.36 billion in additional revenue, but they also spent $3 billion to earn those subscribers.

That’s a gross profit of $360 million from investment to new subscriber revenue. However, this doesn’t include the amortization charges the company has to record in the coming years. Which brings me to my next area of concern, the level of content assets on the balance sheet and the associated amortization expenses.

Content Assets

NFLX amortizes their content assets (licensed and produced) in the “Cost of Revenues” line item on the income statement. The amortization charge is over the shorter of each title’s contractual window of availability or estimated period of use or ten years, beginning with the first month of first availability. On average, over 90% of a licensed or produced streaming content asset is expected to be amortized within four years after its month of first availability.

For licenses, NFLX capitalizes the fee per title and records a corresponding liability at the gross amount of the liability when the license period begins, the cost of the title is known and the title is accepted and available for streaming. So, let me get this straight, NFLX records a corresponding liability at the gross amount of the liability when the period begins? But wait, doesn’t NFLX only have $8.14 billion in content liabilities and has $17.10 billion in content assets? Aren’t the criteria’s for assets and liabilities the same?

Liability Criteria

Once a title becomes available, a content liability is recorded on the Consolidated Balance Sheets. Certain agreements include the obligation to license rights for unknown future titles, the ultimate quantity and/or fees for which are not yet determinable as of the reporting date.

Asset Criteria

For licenses, the Company capitalizes the fee per title and records a corresponding liability at the gross amount of the liability when the license period begins, the cost of the title is known and the title is accepted and available for streaming. The portion available for streaming within one year is recognized as “Current content assets, net” and the remaining portion as “Non-current content assets, net” on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

This again is the issue I’m seeing with the above $10.4 billion off balance sheet content obligations. If they are putting the content assets on the balance sheet once the title becomes available, why aren’t all content obligations on the balance sheet? To me this is incorrectly reducing their liability section by $10.4 billion and is very misleading when looking at their liabilities to assets.

Regardless, with all the content acquisitions, NFLX will have to increase their levels of amortization which is the majority of their cost of revenue expenses. These amortization expenses will continue to eat at NFLX’s net income and with rising interest expenses. Because of all this, I don’t believe the fundamental picture of NFLX looks all that appealing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.