Perfect Storm Brewing At Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Roundup verdict has a chance to maim the core business's already meager growth and perhaps send it in reverse.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is due to report FY '18 results next month. You can read about its relatively young hydroponics subsidiary called Hawthorne here. While I have held no position in the stock until now, I personally was caught off guard by the disheartening results of late. Shares currently trade at 2-year lows, yet several issues lead me to conclude the stock is headed lower. I am already substantially short the market, but see the risk/reward profile as attractive enough for a small short position in SMG. To be clear: this idea is speculative and not for retirees.

Roundup Verdict

This will be the 1st report following the Roundup verdict. In summary: a man in CA sued Monsanto alleging Roundup substantially contributed to his development and subsequent diagnosis of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In August, a jury awarded the plaintiff $289M. Monsanto's new parent company Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has predictably asked the court to vacate the verdict. The case could drag out several more years, but this ruling has opened the door for thousands of other suits against the company. Since Scotts Miracle-Gro is the exclusive advertiser and distributor of Roundup products in the US and several other jurisdictions, this is a material development.

Over the last 3 years, about 5% of the company's sales were attributed to Roundup (10-K p.113). That may seem small, but this is a company whose core business is only growing at the pace of GDP. Marketing and distributing a potential carcinogen could push some consumers away from their other products too. It won't surprise me if the core business fails to grow or even regresses over the next few years.

Regardless of your political views on CA legislation and your would-be natural proficiency for chemistry, this is not bullish news in any capacity, and unfortunately, a familiar spot for Monsanto.

Dubious Results for Hawthorne Segment

They reported fiscal Q3 earnings on 7/31/18. The 1st bullet point in the press release: "U.S. Consumer sales increase 1% in Q3; Hawthorne up 2% including acquisitions".

If you have followed the company since 2015, this statement is a slap in the face. Hawthorne was projected to see substantial organic growth. An updated graph of Hawthorne Segment sales follows:

(Author's spreadsheet)

The company acquired $23.5M in revenues from the recent Sunlight Supply acquisition (10-Q p. 14). I won't graphically represent that, but without the Sunlight Supply acquisition, segment sales would have been down 30% QoQ!

No doubt segment sales will grow significantly in Q4, but a discerning investor will note this is a result of a full quarter of Sunlight's numbers included in the books.

Somehow, we must reconcile this organic sales decline with the supposed explosive growth of legal marijuana in many jurisdictions. Of growing concern for me is the question of whether marijuana cultivators and dispensaries are even profitable. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), the first specialized pot REIT charges 15%+ to finance marijuana growers through its traditional sale/leaseback transactions on a triple-net basis. So, many cultivators are actually paying a lot more than 15% just to acquire funding. While we should expect this cost to decline as the industry is gradually de-risked, we should also expect competition to increase and gross margins to decline.

Management Over Extended & Under Pressure

CEO Jim Hagedorn made a few headlines after last quarter's curious conference call. He cussed and whined about his company's recent poor performance, but the supposed synergies are not showing up in the numbers yet. The company has now spent around $1.05B acquiring marijuana businesses since fiscal 2015 and in my opinion, has very little to show for it.

Of concern for me is that the Sunlight Supply acquisition apparently represents a deviation from the previous business plan. Sunlight Supply is strictly a distributor of hydroponic growing accessories and makes/does nothing proprietary. The distribution business has been around for a long time and understandably has reverted to normal operating profits. Even if SMG turns out to be an above-average operator, this is a business that reported EBITDA margins of only 12% in FY '17.

It's not unlikely that the combined Hawthorne subsidiary will lose money on a net basis for the 1st time since initiation. Depending on how aggressive the company wants to be in its earnings management, we could see a significant loss for the segment.

Implications

It looks like a stormy setup for next month's earnings report. The Roundup verdict and the deterioration in Hawthorne's margins and overall performance, coupled with certain macro factors such as the ongoing trade war suggest the company will post some disappointing numbers next month. Cynically and because of the sorry operating results so far this year, I believe management will lump as much of the negative news together as possible. Specifically, I expect to see an expansion of the restructuring plan and lackluster guidance for next year. Discerning investors should look past the emphasis on acquired revenues.

The company presently trades at 27.5x ttm earnings. I put little stock in the forward PE because I doubt the company will grow earnings at all over the next 12 months. Analyst's earnings projections will likely be reduced in short order.

I'm not into kicking dead horses or arguing with brick walls, but for completion's sake, I'll note the fact that the market is richly priced on the basis of every traditional valuation metric. Relatively, short-term fluctuations propagated by central banks will prove to be just that: relatively short term. I suggest the bear might finally be coming out of hibernation, and yet more enraged this time than the last.

Steadfast/sophisticated longs should consider hedging their position by selling covered calls. More speculative market participants might consider shorting here. I have a small short position that I will update readers on in the coming months.

The legal marijuana industry is still in its infancy and sure to undergo numerous changes in terms of regulations and consolidation. Don't fool yourself into thinking that investing in a new and growing industry equals free money.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.