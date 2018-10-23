Discovery Is A Compelling Investment With Scripps Synergies

Investment thesis

Discovery, Inc (DISCA) (DISCK) is a fine investment; the current stock price seems cheap for its forward guidance of $3 billion free cashflow in 2020. Considering it was only founded in 2008 by John S. Hendrick, it has developed into a global network of brands across categories. Not that you should invest when others do, but it is icing on the cake to know that John Malone also backs it.

The investment rationale here is that you are buying a quality business for less than 10x forward FCF, they will achieve this by realising the additional $600 million of FCF synergy from the Scripps integration. If they reach anywhere that number, they will have the extra cash to de-leverage, and finally, shareholders will be rewarded handsomely when the aggressive buyback programme restarts.

Investment in the stock today and wait for two years will reward investors with at least a 50% return. However, one must be patient and believe that Discovery can achieve that $3B guidance.

Source: Investor presentation Jul 2018

The $3B question

If there is one thing that explains why we like Discovery in the media sector here (at least compared to our cautious note on Netflix (NFLX) or Chicken Soups for the Souls (CSSE)), then it is the $3B FCF! Not direct comparisons but within the similar realm of activities in TV shows production, advertising, and a global reach. Interestingly, many of Discovery’s productions are unscripted, implying a lower cost to basis and going forward, it aims to take some of the big US brands to direct-to-consumer (subscription-based sales).

Briefly, it generates 65% of its income, 78% of its OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization) in the US, and over half in advertising (55%, see table below). Through its major networks, the US remains the most lucrative market for the company. Its customer base (cable and satellite operators) is highly concentrated with over 95% of revenue comes from the top 10 distributors versus just 39% in the International Networks segment.

Source: Revenue stream, Discovery 10-Q Jun 30, 2018

Source: Revenue by region, Discovery 10-Q Jun 30, 2018

Source: Adjusted OIBDA, Discovery 10-Q Jun 30, 2018

However, the critical point here is if Discovery will achieve that elusive $3B FCF in 2020. Regardless of how capable the CEO is or phenomenal John Malone (major shareholder) is, we are cautious with the management guidance. Don’t get sucked in by the halo effect!

Source: Operating cash flow, 10-K Dec 31, 2017

Discovery’s OCF has increased by 17% from 2016-17 and 7% in the two years before that. If 2017-18 growth is bullish at 20% and 2018-19 and 2019-20 at 15%, consistent with high rate management would put out, we would expect $2.76 B of OCF in 2020.

However, we have established here that the FCF guidance set out by management is usually the ‘best-case scenarios’. Our estimation anchored by a much lower base figure and as follows.

Management vs our estimates

Source: Discovery, 10-K financials, author’s calculations

The reason we put a fairly cautious growth rate above was that the 2017 cash flow increase of 17% was due to the reduction in tax payments of $253 million. Thus, since 2015 the company OCF has not increased and improved its operation substantially. Yet the management has guided the company to double its FCF generation in two years. That leaves us with the FCF boost from Scripps. The synergy is plausible but is it highly probable?

If we plug in the additional OCF of Scripps Networks, we have $835 million of FCF by 2020.

Source: Scripps Networks, 10-K financials, author’s calculations

Management has guided a synergy of $350M initially and raised it to $600M, any number we paste on the workings here translates to that$3B FCF by 2020!

Source: Scripps Networks, 10-K financials, author’s calculations

$3B on a market cap of around $23B at the moment implies a 7.7x FCF valuation. That is a fantastic price for a reputable company like Discovery.

Cautious note

What can go wrong? We have talked about the high concentration of customers. So, we would review the contract extensions of each customer and monitor the progress closely the direct-to-customer transition.

We are also guarded about any management guidance, M&As do not often yield synergy. However, it’s refreshing to see the synergy number guidance raised recently, implying reasonably low execution risk.

There is also plenty of direct competition in cables such as The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX), Comcast (CMCSA), and Viacom (VIA, VIAB).

Source: Investor presentation Jul 2018 (Discovery + Scripps – blue)

The indirect competition for screen time also intensified from Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), YouTube and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), AMC Networks (AMC), as the trend of cord-cutting and cord-shaving hurt Discovery in recent quarters.

High appetite for debts

Discovery has an incredible amount of debts. The table projects the debts and interest payments for the next five years, assuming all payments and amortization occur at maturity dates. The table does not include the impact in the case that the revolver facility (borrow up to $2.5B) is used.

We are nervous about the 1-3 year total. At the current rate, all its FCF (in the bullish case) will about cover the interest and principal payments

Source: Discovery Inc, Debt obligations as YE2017, 10-K Dec 31, 2017

However, if we have learnt anything from investing in highly leveraged companies such as Bausch Health Companies (BHC), GNC (GNC), and Intrepid Potash (IPI), then it’s about debt refinancing. It is a dangerous game and a double-edged sword, in good time it can be a rocket and in bad time, oh boy, going concern and bankruptcy is all the talk in town. Discovery should do ok when refinancing comes, the current interest rates are low (3-4%), and if the quality of earnings remains strong, they should be able to sustain the current debt structure.

Buybacks was a pain

Next, we are curious about Discovery’s use of capital. We are unsure if their allocation was prudent and will be sustainable in the future. Buyback can be destructive and addictive as an investment thesis.

Discovery’s buybacks in the past (2013-2016) amounted to nearly $3B at prices between $19 and $43. The consistent repurchase was funded by a combination of cash from operations and issuance of debt, the $3B closely matched with the $2.4B increase in the retained earnings and $1.4B in long-term debt. One could argue that was a lot of money wasted by the company, which indirectly resulted in the current heavy debt profile. Worryingly, the company has indicated that in the future it might even use the revolving facility to fund share buybacks.

We have funded our stock repurchases through a combination of cash on hand, cash generated by operations and the issuance of debt. In the future, we may also choose to fund stock repurchases through borrowings under our revolving credit facility and future financing transactions

Source: Discovery Inc, 10-K Dec 31, 2017, p.60

We find this rather lavish use of cash and imprudent capital allocation. Although the statement shows a valiant effort to return value to shareholders, the aim is short-term and contradicts with the need to reduce the impact of the interest payments on earnings and the $13.9B debt load (majority is on a fixed rate, except the $400M).

On the other hand, capital allocation has not been all that bad. We noticed an investment item in renewable projects, a rather large sum,

Cash flows used in investing activities increased $377 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2016. The increase was mostly attributable to an increase in payments for investments of $172 million, including renewable energy projects

Source: Discovery Inc, 10-K Dec 31, 2017

However, it might have explained why the tax payments were substantially smaller, a shrewd move if you ask us.

Insider purchase showed mixed signals

Not a story breaker, but an important side not is the insider purchase signals. It was largely bought at $23/share by no one else but John Malone, and then countered by a series of smaller sales at $30/share (DISCA) by five executives at the company. Not that you should buy in and out when the management acts, but be aware of their trading. Also, know that it can be the case of confirmation bias trapping you in the ‘belief’ in the investment.

Conclusion

We reasoned that Discovery is a fantastic network of brands, with the integration of Scripps Networks, who by the way has even better economics, net margins at 40%+, higher than Discovery, 30%, the combined company will likely reach management guidance free cash flow of $3B by 2020. This makes Discovery a worthwhile wait, but share prices will not stay at $30 (DISCK), any sign of synergies or consistent FCF and the share price will be a lot more expensive.

Finally, the burgeoning debt profile may scare investors, as direct-to-customer channel takes effect, more of Discovery revenue will come from recurring sources, the high debt profile will be viewed as business usual. It’s a typical John Malone’s investment.

If we are not fully invested at the moment, Discovery would make a great investment. We welcome feedback and comments.

Endnote

If you found this article helpful and/or would like to easily refer back to it in the future, please click the "Like" button and it will be saved to your favorites.

If you would like to stay up to date on our latest analysis, we invite you to follow us on Seeking Alpha (click the " Follow" button next to our profile picture at the top) as we continue to cover hidden value stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.