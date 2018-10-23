The Future Doesn't Look Too Bright For Insys

Insys may ultimately succeed in changing its image and becoming profitable again, but the bumps along the way won't be easy for shareholders to stomach.

Bright spots in its CBD and epinephrine spray programs are significant, but I doubt they can stop the decline in the near to medium term.

Insys’ (INSY) past is in the news again; a past it wishes it could forget. In a 20-page report with a 173-page appendix consisting mostly of distasteful emails depicting aggressive sales tactics for an opiate 30 times more powerful than heroin, the Senate on Wednesday released the details of an old 2013 case against the company that has already been settled in principle with the Justice Department. This won’t help the company achieve the corporate culture makeover it urgently needs to complete.

Insys has been between a rock and a hard place for years. On the one hand, it wants to remake its image and focus on cannabinoids, which generally are not known to kill anyone. An overdose of cannabis has so far never directly resulted in a death, though it might keep you on the couch for a while. The bonus being that pot stocks are all the craze now (at least until yesterday, October 22) and Insys could use some distraction to get the media from hounding its past.

On the other hand, the company’s main income is still its fentanyl sublingual product Subsys, revenues from which it will have to use in order to make its transition to a cannabinoid-focused biotech with a new image a success. That’s quite an awkward position to be in. It’s like pledging to become an honest businessman by investing in a new venture with your old drug money.

According to its 10-K and substantiated by the numbers, nearly all Insys revenues for 2017 came from the sale of Subsys. The actual number is just below 99%. To make it just a bit more awkward, profit margins increase for Insys on a unit-by-unit basis, meaning in proportion to the strength of the fentanyl dose it sells. The more hooked patients are, the more money Insys makes.

Since 2015 at peak Subsys, annual gross profit margins have declined from 91.3% to 89.5%, and 85.3% for 2017. As the reputation of Subsys declines generally from concern over the opioid epidemic and other factors, gross sales of Subsys have crashed 57%. 2018 sales of Subsys are on pace to decline a further 33% relative to last year, making the projected overall decline since peaking about 72%. With this dwindling stream of revenues, Insys has to rebuild its pipeline and its reputation.

There are two significant bright spots for Insys, but both have problems. First, its cannabidiol (CBD) program, and second its epinephrine program. Insys’ CBD program will almost certainly get past the FDA and the DEA just as GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Epidiolex did. It’s basically the same product, except it's synthetic and GW's is plant-derived. That’s the good news. The question is will it sell well.

I have already detailed the problems with Epidiolex in terms of its pricing and the fact that GW must convince payers and patients that Epidiolex is better than the CBD you can get from a dispensary because it is FDA-approved and more strictly regulated. Not only better, but so much better that it justifies paying 10-20x the price for it, using estimated list price versus wholesale CBD.

Insys is going after similar indications to Epidiolex in infantile spasms, childhood seizures, and Prader Willi Syndrome initially. Chances are, Insys will want to price its CBD product similarly to Epidiolex on the same logic, which will also likely be 10-20x the cost of unregulated CBD concentrate you can get from a dispensary wholesaler.

The second bright spot, its epinephrine program, has some good promise though. In clinical trials so far, its epinephrine nasal spray had similar uptake to the EpiPen, with the advantage being that a spray is less invasive than an injection. The global market for epinephrine is $1.7B, and Mylan’s (MYL) EpiPen sold $655M in 2017. Epinephrine spray will also likely be approved and won't bring with it the negative publicity of an opiate spray, though it will have to compete with Mylan and the EpiPen, which will be a steep uphill battle and it could take many years for epinephrine spray to establish itself in the market.

Meanwhile, Insys is running on a treadmill that keeps speeding up and it’s getting harder and harder for the company to stay vertical. Operating expenses will only rise as early clinical trials become much more expensive Phase III trials, and all this as Subsys revenues continue to decline. At least Insys has no debt on its balance sheet, though it is running low on cash.

If we count the near $90M in short-term investments together with cash and equivalents, averaging out the last 3 quarters of cash burn, Insys has less than a year before it needs to refinance, and that doesn’t even take into account increased expenses from large Phase III trials. We could see some dilution in the near future.

The remaining challenges as I see them, and why I believe Insys shares will fall over the next few years despite my expectation for approvals of its CBD and epinephrine products, are these. First, Insys moves more or less with the US Marijuana Index, which just hit all-time highs on October 19th.

It doesn’t mirror the index perfectly of course, but it does trend higher when the index trends higher, and vice versa. As of October 22, The US Marijuana Index is up 63% since August 14th. Insys shares are up 42%. During the run from October 26, 2017 to January 9, 2018, the index was up 124% and Insys was up 75%. For the year, the index is up 144% and Insys is up 50%, so it underperforms significantly. Like the rest of the cannabis complex, Insys was down strongly, over 8% yesterday. Buying a fundamentally weak company when cannabis stocks are this unstable is dangerous.

Insys may ultimately succeed with its CBD and Epinephrine products, but there will be many bumps along the way, and they look like they will be serious and not very fun for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.