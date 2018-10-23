Amazon Likely To Surprise To The Upside On Thursday

Amazon has surprised to the upside on past 4 earnings releases; if history repeats itself, this trend would be positive for the stock.

The past four quarters, Amazon (AMZN) has surprised the market with significant increases in their earnings. Amazon's cloud business is the driving factor. Within the industry, cloud computing is on track to grow some 38% this year alone. Amazon is the market leader in this field and has been reaping the rewards of significant profits. With the history of Amazon's earnings surprises, I believe the company will likely surprise once again and that there will be a subsequent significant stock move from that; however, there is no guarantee that the stock will move upward. Considering recent volatility in the markets, this potential market move presents a unique opportunity, one that I plan on taking advantage of.

Here is a look at Amazon's most recent chart:



Amazon surprises frequently

Looking at the NASDAQ site you can see a listing of earnings releases from Amazon. NASDAQ conveniently shows the Quarterly Earnings Surprise History. Here is the listing:

Quarterly Earnings Surprise History

Fiscal

Quarter End Date

Reported Earnings

Per Share Consensus

EPS* Forecast %

Surprise Jun2018 07/26/2018 5.07 2.49 103.61 Mar2018 04/26/2018 3.27 1.22 168.03 Dec2017 02/01/2018 2.16 1.85 16.76 Sep2017 10/26/2017 0.52 0.01 5100

As you can see from the above, over the past four quarters Amazon released higher than expected earnings. If Amazon repeats history, then Thursday's earnings announcement will be to the upside and higher than anticipated. Current analysis has an expectation of $3.12 for Thursday's release (based on 40 analysts). If Amazon hits the $3.12, that would be a 25% increase in earnings for the quarter. However, if you look above, in every quarter, there has been a minimum of a double-digit surprise to the upside.

The stock reacted varyingly to the news in the previous four quarters with weekly changes of: +.22%, +2.55%, -4.40% and +11.58% from Sep 2017 - Jun 2018, respectively. The average of those changes is ~4% movement on a week-over-week.

My expectation is that Amazon surprises again with their earnings release. But, as you can tell by the market's reaction, there is no guarantee that if there is a surprise to the upside that the stock will in fact go up. I believe that the stock will move, though, and I believe it will be greater than a 4% move. I just do not know which direction.

Given recent market volatility, Amazon may provide welcome respite from all the reasons that the market has sold off. This event, along with a few other earnings releases schedule for this week, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) to name but two, could be a driving factor to bring buyers into the markets.

AWS drives the earnings

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the real driving factor behind the earnings surprises. This is their cloud computing the company has been working on since 2006. It is only recently that the division has seen positive results and they are a deluge of positive results, as the numbers above show.

Because of the new profitability coming from this division, there has not been any consistency for analysts to key in on and to get a solid gauge as to what to expect; hence the surprises. This is something that is adding to the large deviation in the earnings.

As mentioned, the entire industry is expected to grow a total of 38% this year alone, reaching some ~$130 billion by year's end (Including IaaS, SaaS, Paas) for all major competitors with an eventual market segment of ~228 billion by 2021; a 75% increase in growth in a little more than 3 year's time. The growth for the respective segments within the sector for 2018 are:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) marketshare will grow by 35.9%

Software as a Service (SaaS) marketshare will grow by 22.2%

Platform as a Service (PaaS) marketshare will grow by 26%

Given such a large increase potential in this year's revenue growth for the respective segments, overall increases in Amazon's revenue could potentially be significant. Amazon dominates with 41.5% of the marketshare in this sector; Microsoft is gaining traction with Google a distant third. For all three of these companies, this is a time they will see increased revenue growth moving forward, and with that subsequent stock price increases.

A disclosure

It should be noted that a couple of weeks ago, I did not speak too kindly on Amazon and its valuation; I felt that Amazon's stock price was irrationally exuberant. I took an effective short on Amazon stock when the price was $2,000.00 and rode it down to $1,750.00. I bought an out-of-the-money put ($1,750 strike with January expiry) for $14.00 and when the stock sold off 7 days later I sold the put for $115.00. I am out of that trade. I believe in Amazon and its ability to provide revenue with AWS. However, the valuation was beyond irrational exuberance. Now that the stock is down some ~15%, I am taking a different look at the stock.

Conclusion

I am expecting a significant move in Amazon. This is a single event and I will position myself to take advantage of that. Given the consistency of Amazon to surprise to the upside I believe that the company will continue this trend. Also, as of late, the stock has sold off from its record highs. This brings valuations back in line with reality and some potential buying is likely to occur again.

The AWS sector is going to see tremendous growth and revenue going forward. I believe in the cloud business. However, I did not believe in the valuation that Amazon had just a few weeks ago. Since the stock sold off, it is time to reevaluate the stock from a longterm perspective based on their earnings potential. The stock may be at that level again, although that goes beyond this event that I am working on.

The cloud business will be substantial and will bring in significant revenue growth for Amazon. I believe that Amazon has a profitable unit on their hands. And, I believe that they are going to release some surprisingly good earnings on Thursday. The stock will move.

The trade

I will put on a delta neutral trade. This involves both options and the underlying stock. I will be buying an amount of stock with 2-times the amount of options. The strike on the options will be at-the-money. My delta will be approximately .50, or 50%. Theta on this trade is going to be two days since the options will expire on Friday (I will put the trade on one day before the release). Given my cost of the put options - I will know that on Wednesday - I will need the price of the stock to move 2-times the price of the option. I am betting that the cost will be about $25.00 for the option on that day so I will need at least a $50.00 move by option expiration on Friday. Given the ability of the company to surprise, I think this is will easily happen.

The downside risks

All trades involve downside risks. However, I will be putting on a delta-neutral trade thereby providing a hedge against any potential unforeseeable and adverse move. The stock will very likely move. But, which direction? If there is a surprise with better-than-expected earnings, then the stock will move higher. If there is any disappointment in earnings, look for a brisk sell-off in the stock. What I do not expect is a flatline stock price going in to Friday.

My delta neutral trade needs price movement. The only way I can profit is if the stock moves up or down, and it needs to move enough to cover the cost of my options. If there is no substantial movement, I lose on the cost of the option. But, I believe that risk to be minimal and I believe that Amazon is going to continue to surprise with their earnings. I believe the stock will move higher with significance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMZN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be executing a delta-neutral trade on Wednesday in preparation of the upcoming earnings on Thursday.