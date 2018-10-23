Will The Oil Bulls Finally Get One Over On The Bears?

In my last article, I was bullish on Brent Oil (BNO) and WTI Crude (OIL), as I expected them to have an upwards rally. This came true as both attained their respective price targets of $84.61 and $72.09. Moreover, once they ascended to the projected price range, both had a bearish reversal as expected. However, I now expect both oil contracts to chart a different path from one another. I say that as I expect Brent Oil to have a further tumble, whilst, I expect WTI crude to have a sideways pattern. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental developments affecting oil, whilst, also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

Rising U.S. oil production levels:

The U.S. Oil industry is proving to be more robust than anticipated. I say that as the EIA announced that they expect oil production levels in November to rise by 98,000 barrels per day. Moreover, in 2019 the level is expected to increase by 300,000 barrels per day. This shall result in the daily output standing at 11.8 million barrels per day.

The primary reason there is an increase in production levels is due to a greater than expected rise in oil output from North Dakota and Texas. This is very positive news for WTI Crude as it means

U.S. oil exports:

For quite a while, traders have been anxious about the impact the trade war will have on the oil industry. I say that as most traders had fears that China would retaliate against the sanctions by reducing the amount of crude oil it imported from the United States. However, in August, this fear came true, as China slashed its oil imports from the United States to zero from a prior value of 384,000 barrels per day in June. This action resulted in the US oil export industry suffering a significant setback for the month.

However, the U.S. oil exports rebounded quickly as American firms managed to find new clientele. The key reason the firms could do this is due to American oil being more attractive as WTI is trading at a significantly lower price than Brent oil. Thus, due to this I do not see the supply of oil reducing from America any time soon. This once again is good news for the market bears as it shall force oil prices downwards.

Iranian Oil:

I had mentioned in one of my prior articles on oil that I expect India and China to continue buying Iranian oil despite US sanctions commencing in November. This assumption of mine came true as we are near the end of October and Iranian oil exports remain at an all-time high. I say that as Iran in the first two weeks of October exported a whopping 2.2 million barrels per day from a prior value of 2 million barrels per day. Thus, instead of reducing the level of Iranian oil, India and China have increased the purchasing level by 200,000 barrels per day.

This is very good news for the 'short traders' of the commodity, due to two aspects. The first aspect relates to a downward pressure being built on the commodity due to an overall increase in the world’s oil supply by Iran. The second aspect relates to Iranian crude replacing the alternate supply of oil from groups such as the OPEC. I say that as India and China are buying an extra 200,000 barrels of crude from Iran, thus they shall naturally buy less from the OPEC. This in turn will affect the short term demand and supply equilibrium in favour of the oil consumers, as oil prices will temporarily tumble. However, I believe this benefit shall be short-term as the OPEC and other related parties shall adjust their oil output in the coming months so as to offset the imbalance.

Disappearance of Saudi journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi:

Most analysts had panicked when Saudi journalist and activist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared as it was assumed there would be a rise of tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia. However, this does not seem to be the case. I say that as President Trump’s tone on this matter has been very friendly towards Saudi Arabia. Moreover, President Trump has publicly stated that the Saudi arms deal worth $110 billion should be kept in mind before making any accusations. Hence, due to this I do not see the supply of oil being reduced by Saudi Arabia anytime soon. This again is a positive point for the bears as it hints to lower prices in the future. I say that as the world-wide level of oil supply is increasing due to more production by Iran and America, whilst, the level of demand is relatively the same.

Technical analysis:

WTI Crude:

On the daily chart of WTI Crude, we see that the oil contract has just concluded its losing streak after falling by 10.92% in the past 11 eleven trading sessions. Thus, now in the coming days, I expect some price stability to appear in the price of the oil contract. I say that due to the formation of a “Tweezers Bottom” pattern, which is basically two candles with matching lows. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bear’s drive is easing. Moreover, there is an increase in demand levels, as there has been a rise in the accumulation and distribution rating. Furthermore, the pattern has formed at the 100% fibonacci support level at $68.58. This indicates that we can expect a tug of war to form between the bulls and bears which will trigger a sideways pattern.

On the price target front, I expect the contract to trade in a box range formation. I expect the upper line of the box range pattern to be at the 61.8% resistance level at $69.92. However, if it does breach this level then I do not expect the box range to go above the 100% resistance level at $70.74. Moreover, for support, I expect the box range to utilize the 100% fibonacci support level at $68.58.

Brent oil:

Brent oil’s daily chart indicates that in the coming week, we will have two to three days of sideways trading after which we shall have a tumble. I say that as the commodity’s past two candlesticks have closed below the short-term exponential moving averages. Moreover, in the past few trading sessions the commodity’s exponential moving averages have crossed below the 20-day moving average. This indicates to investors that the bears have managed to gain the upper hand. Moreover, the past two candlesticks have broken below the 61.8% support level at $79.96, which confirms to us that the trend has turned bearish. However, the key reason I expect a sideways movement for the next two to three days is due to the commodity trading at the 50-day moving average line.

On the price target front, I expect the commodity to fall till the 127.2% fibonacci support level at $77.84. This is due to this level being a tried and tested support zone. However, if the commodity does breach the 127.2% level, then I do not expect the fall to go beyond the 161.8% fibonacci support level at $76.73.

The Big Picture:

In conclusion, for Brent Oil I am leaning towards the bears being in the driver's seat, which shall result in the commodity falling to the levels mentioned above. This notion of mine is fuelled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support a descent. However, in the case of WTI Crude, I expect a sideways pattern to form, as there is an ongoing struggle between the bears and bulls due to the lower price of the oil contract.

Nevertheless, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilise trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.