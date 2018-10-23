Maxar Technologies: Dividends From Outer Space

The company's debt and declining sales from one of the subsidiaries are concerns that have pushed the stock this low.

There’s a new space race brewing and this time it’s dominated by eccentric billionaires and commercial technology companies. It seems so obvious that the boundless of expanse of space presents a limitless opportunity for wide-eyed entrepreneurs. But when can non-billionaire ordinary investors get a slice?

Judging by Elon Musk’s experience with Tesla and his unapologetic hatred of short-sellers, I doubt he’ll be taking SpaceX public anytime soon. That’s a shame, because at the moment SpaceX is the most well-known and appreciated space technology company in the world. Most people have never heard of ISRO or don’t get excited about Jeff Bezos’ underrated Blue Origin venture. China’s One Space is completely unknown, but you can expect it to make a splash sometime in the near-future. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is interesting but not nearly as exciting as SpaceX.

For the moment, it seems SpaceX is the only company your millennial nephew will mention (probably while chewing his avocado toast) while talking about the commercial opportunities of the final frontier. But if you ask a millennial analyst like me, I’ll tell you there’s more to the emerging space industry than just sexy rocket launches.

Flying under the radar, four well-established space technology companies decided to merge last year. This new mega corporation - Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) - dominates the space industry minus rocket launches. The four subsidiaries - SSL, MDA, DigitalGlobe, and Radiant - offer services like satellite manufacturing, network maintenance, geospatial imagery, and commercial space data analytics. In other words, it builds the satellites, maintains them, collects high-resolution images of the earth and offers analytics and insights derived from that image data.

The company managed to generate $2.3b in revenue last year, but trades at just under $1.84b market cap. Forward PE ratio is a little over 6x. The most surprising thing about it is the puzzling 3.64% dividend yield it offers at the current price.

If you’re an investor like me, reading financial ratios like that doesn’t get you excited, it makes you worried. Maxar is a technology pioneer in an industry that everyone knows is likely to boom. In fact, Morgan Stanley believes the space technology industry is worth $350b today, and will be worth $1.1 trillion by 2040. In fact, Maxar’s subsidiaries DigitalGlobe and Radiant are the dominant players in space big data collection and analytics, which are the fastest growing sectors in the space race, according to the same MS report.

On paper, Maxar is a growth stock on the bleeding edge of exciting technology. Why then is it trading at less than sales and offering a juicy dividend? Is there something wrong? I decided to read a report from one of Maxar’s most vocal critics to try to get some answers.

Bear case from Spruce Point Capital

Hedge fund Spruce Point Capital has a significant short position in maxar stock and rates it a ‘Strong Sell’ in a recent report to investors. I’ve read through the report to summarize the company’s argument:

MacDonald Dettwiler (MDA) made a mistake by acquiring SSL in 2012.

The original acquisition was funded with debt, which put the company in financial distress

To cover the distress, the company had to buy DigitalGlobe and Radiant to mask the problems and “inflate intangible assets.”

Now the company has enormous debt, which is growing, while the interest payments and dividends erode cash flows.

Conclusion: Maxar must cut its dividend and use the money to slash debt or risk going bankrupt.

In other words, Spruce believes the company’s stock is worthless and it’s all because of its dividends and incoming declining sales. The company responded to this report which you can read here. But I want to focus on the sustainability of the dividend, the expected earnings going forward, and the true burden of debt.

A Closer Look

The company admits that declining revenues from the GEO communications satellite market have offset gains in other parts of the business. This weak demand is likely to continue, according to the management. According to the Bank of Montreal, an average of 20 satellites were launched every year for communications. Last year that declined to 7. In the first-half of 2018, there were only 5 launches.

Maxar says there are two options for this part of the business - either scale down the operations or sell the real estate assets. If the company decides to sell the real estate assets, which is mostly property in Palo Alto, it could unlock an estimated $150m to $200m. That’s nearly double last year’s net income but only 6.5% of long-term debt which currently stands at $3.05 billion.

Debt-to-equity is a little over 1.4x, which seems reasonable. The bulk of that debt was recently acquired to complete the DigitalGlobe acquisition. It is a seven-year senior secured first lien term B facility (“Term Loan B”) in an aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion. The company amortizes this loan, but to simplify things it needs to make a bulk repayment by the end of 2024.

So, the company needs to generate $2b in cash by 2024 to pay most of its long-term debt off. Can it do that? The company claims the biggest drag on cash flow is the WorldView Legion project it is currently investing hundreds of millions in every year. This constellation of satellites is a massive upgrade to DigitalGlobe’s capabilities and should result in the company landing an expanded contract with the US government.

Meanwhile, the capital expenditure will significantly decline by 2021, improving cash flows and ROIC going forward. Here’s a slide they published illustrating the impact:

Source: Maxar Tech Investor Presentation

Here’s a few more points from the company’s recent statement that should explain the cash flow situation:

“The Company has no material debt repayment requirements until 2020 and has access to an undrawn bank revolver line of credit of $600 million, as of June 30, 2018, that could be used to offset any short-term cash flow interruptions. Interest rate swaps are in place for $1 billion of long-term debt to provide more consistent interest expenses during a time of rising interest rates.”

Another factor investors must consider is the nature of this business. Maxar spends a ton of money every year to gain an edge in a highly-regulated industry with a handful of large buyers and high-ticket transactions.

Each new contract the company manages to win is stretched out over many years and is worth hundreds of millions, sometimes a billion dollars. Winning just a few key contracts can completely change the company’s cash flow situation. In fact, in its latest financial report the company claimed $3.3 billion in order backlog. It is currently competing for a series of large government and commercial contracts that will be awarded over the next few years.

This still doesn’t explain the cash dividends the company pays out every year. Maxar has been paying a steadily climbing dividend since 2011, but at this point I think the cash can be used for much better purposes. Paying down debt and reinvesting into the company should be top priority. Consider the fact that the company spent $68 million in dividends and now only has $13 million in cash and cash equivalents left on the book. I think the dividend could be cut in the near future, especially considering that a new CFO just joined earlier this year. Management could decide the annual dividend isn’t worth the trouble.

Final Thoughts

Maxar is an interesting tech company with a lot of potential. I genuinely believe the company can pull off its growth plan with DigitalGlobe and Radiant, while offsetting the damage from its declining satellite business. Once the company moves to the US, it might be a top runner for every US and Canadian government contract deal.

The company seems a bit too confident about the prospects of DigitalGlobe. Much can change between now and 2024, and paying a dividend considering the nature of the industry and the amount of debt on the books seems unreasonable.

However, I don’t think investors in space technology are looking for a safe bet. Space tech is literally in uncharted territory and every company in the sector is high-risk. Rockets explode, governments change, contracts are lost, and technology gets disrupted. Maxar’s debt is just one of several factors that that makes this a high-risk, high-reward bet for investors willing to take the plunge with a minor part of their portfolio.

