Mammoth Energy Review

In spite of the fact that shares of Mammoth Energy are up massively over the past twelve months, they represent even more compelling value now than they did then.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) are up about 52%. Although I regret missing out on that uptick in price, I think the shares now represent even more compelling value, and I’ll go through my reasoning for suggesting people buy them. I’ll look at the company itself, the financial history, and the stock itself. I’ll also make an appeal to authority, and will conclude with an option strategy for those who might feel that they’ve missed the boat given the past year’s price activity.

About The Company

Mammoth is an energy service company whose customers include both companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, and utilities through the energy infrastructure business. The suite of services offered includes pressure pumping, infrastructure services, natural and proppant services, directional drilling services, and other energy services (coil tubing, flowback, equipment rental and accommodations). As of now, the company operates under five reportable segments (“pressure pumping,” “well services,” “natural and sand proppant services,” “contract land and directional services,” and “other.”).

Demand for the company’s products and services is obviously a function of the level of expenditures by companies in the oil and natural gas industry, and their spending is in turn a function of a host of cyclical trends that are largely beyond the company’s power to affect. These include the supply and demand for oil and gas, the current price and expectations about future prices of energy. In sum, although the immediate demand is expected to be robust, investors should gird themselves for some volatility from this name.

Financial Snapshot

Although the company is in a cyclical business, the recent financial history has been quite impressive in my view. First, for the four years from 2014 to 2017, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 25%. Additionally, during the first half of 2018, it absolutely exploded relative to the same period a year ago, rising nearly six-fold on the back of a massive upswing in services revenue. Second, the company has paid off all of its debt, and in so doing massively de-risked the capital structure in my view.

Finally, this past August, the company initiated a dividend for the first time, paying shareholders $.125 per share (representing an annualized yield of ~1.8% at the current share price). All of this suggests to me that the company is doing very well, and that management is inclined to reward owners as a result of the success.

Nothing is perfect, though, and this company is no different. The one problem I have relates to the fact that the company has diluted shareholders in the post-IPO period. Shares outstanding have grown by about 42% since the IPO two years ago. I hope management starts to buy back shares, especially if they can buy them at current levels.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve belabored this point a great deal over the past few decades, and I’m sure it’s had negative effects on my social life. That said, I’ve gotta be me, so I’m going to go on about it again. It’s possible for a wonderful business (i.e. one that grows its cash flows rapidly, treats shareholders well etc.) to be a terrible investment if you pay too much for it. Thus, successful investing requires us to find a combination of both a wonderful company trading at a low stock price. This is challenging, but I’d rather do nothing than pay a price that’ll almost guarantee a loss. With that in mind, I present the following valuation chart for Mammoth.

Source: Gurufocus

Although it’s not trading at the absolute nadir of its valuation, Mammoth is trading on the low end, and it’s certainly trading at far less rich a valuation relative to the overall market. I would also like to comment on what happened here. Obviously, this company didn’t become more compelling because of a drop in “p.” The price rose massively over the past year. The valuation is more compelling now given the explosion in free cash flow. Thus, investors are being asked to pay less today for a dollar of even higher free cash flow. It’s a minor point, but I wanted to emphasize it.

Appeal To Authority

As I’ve said many times on this forum, not all investors are created equal. Like in every other human endeavor, there’s a distribution of skill. Thankfully, the small investor has the right to (eventually) see the moves made by some of the most talented investors on Earth. I think when these people make a move, it makes sense to at least be aware of it. With that in mind, I would point out that this past summer, Joel Greenblatt initiated a position in Mammoth and now owns 157,018 shares. This isn’t proof of anything, but I like being on the same side of a given trade as an investor of this quality.

Options To The Rescue

I understand that some investors may be unwilling to buy a company after it has risen so much in price. They might anchor on the old price and feel that the current price is “too high” as a result. I think it’s possible for those people to still benefit here by using put options. If an investor sells a put option, they put themselves in what I consider to be a win-win situation.

If the shares rise in price, the put seller simply keeps the premium, which isn’t terrible. If the market price for the shares drops, the investor is obliged to sell at an even cheaper price than can be had today. Given that I think the shares now represent great value, there are worse fates in the world in my view.

In particular, I currently favor the February puts with a strike price of $25, which are currently bidding $2.30. If an investor sells these puts, they will either collect the premium, or they will be obliged to buy this stock at a net price of $22.70 (i.e. 15.7% below the current, already compelling, price). This may not be a great solution for everyone, but for those who want to buy but only at a lower price, it cannot be beaten in my view.

Conclusion

I think there are a host of reasons to be optimistic about the future of Mammoth Energy. The company continues to grow massively and this debt-free company is much less risky having shed all long-term debt. On the back of this massive surge in free cash flow, the shares are now trading at a massive discount on a price to free cash basis. One of the world’s best investors seems to agree, having recently purchased more than 150,000 shares. I think price and value can remain decoupled for some time, but they will eventually meet. In my view, investors would do well to buy here before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TUSK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 5 of the put options mentioned in this article this week.