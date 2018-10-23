S&P 500: Wait For A Swing

As I write, S&P 500 futures are down 41 handles and are currently trading around the 2,715 mark. It is now most probable that the lows of 2710 which the index printed on the 10th of this month will be taken out on this down-move. Even if we get a lower low, our research tells us that this is not the start of the bear market in stocks. From long-term sentiment readings to COT numbers, we still maintain that there is more upside to US equities at this point.

Whether it is trade tensions, a strong US dollar, rising oil prices or rising interest rates, everyone will have their say on why equity markets are falling. The truth of the matter is that the S&P 500 is going through a long overdue correction. We have not had this type of selling pressure since the volatility we experienced back in February and April. All we are getting is a long overdue intermediate cycle correction.

The selling seems so intense because it is happening right at the tail end of the intermediate cycle (which started back in February). Intermediate cycles usually last 25 to 30 weeks tops. Our calculations illustrate that we are now on week 37 of this intermediate cycle which means the cycle basically ran out of time for a correction to occur. Therefore, from a cycle standpoint, here is what we believe is happening at present.

We believe the S&P cycles through a 7 or 8-year cycle. The last clear multi-year cycle low was in February 2016 just after the infamous "Flash Crash." This means we are about 30 months or so into our present 8-year cycle. So going by the numbers, our next 8-year cycle low should not take place until 2022 to 2024 depending on how long the cycle will end up being.

Comparing the top in late 2007 with the volatility nowadays is a misnomer for a number of reasons. Firstly, crude oil prices at the back end of 2007 were up close to $100 a barrel. Furthermore, retail traders were heavily bullish on the market as the put/call ratio was way out of sync. The commercials (commitment of traders) were also heavily bullish on the market.

The housing bubble was blamed for the collapse but the conditions were already there for a sharp swing to the downside. Any type of market needs two-sided action. When everybody is on the same side of the boat, sentiment gets to extreme levels. We just are not there at the moment.

So here is how I see the situation at present. Each 8-year multi-year cycle consists of multiple yearly cycle lows as shown below. It is in these cycles where we will first see whether stocks are about to turn over. Why? Because a trip down into a 4 or 8-year cycle low invariably begins with a failed weekly or intermediate cycle. Therefore, the potential monthly swing high we have at present (assuming the highs are not taken out before the end of the month) is not a sure signal that a move down into a yearly decline has started.

The latest intermediate cycle in stocks was extremely right translated (topped late). 95% of the time when a cycle tops this late, it does not print new lows. Remember we would have to drop below the February lows to confirm a decline into a yearly cycle low which is quite a bit away yet.

Therefore, I would be recommending adding when we print a swing low here. There are many ways one can play a move to the upside. With higher volatility (VIX now trading at almost 24), one could actually sell options which at the moment are rich in premium. However, when viewing the correction from a big picture perspective, all that is happening is that we are dropping steeply into an intermediate cycle low. We would have to drop below the February lows for the technicals to be damaged or the cycles to change. We hope to add on a clear swing low.

