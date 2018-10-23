Axonics Modulation Technologies Proposes Terms For $100 Million IPO

I'll be sitting out this IPO.

AXNX management proposes a high IPO valuation in the face of an entrenched competitor and a slow-adopting industry.

The firm is pursuing U.S. FDA approval for its sacral neuromodulation device.

Axonics Modulation has filed proposed terms to sell $100 million of common stock.

Quick Take

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) intends to raise $100 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a sacral neuromodulation device to treat a number of urinary tract conditions.

AXNX is nearing U.S. approval, but the proposed IPO valuation isn't cheap and the firm faces significant, entrenched competition.

Company & Technology

Irvine, California-based Axonics Modulation was founded in 2013 to develop and market a minimally invasive rechargeable SNM (r-SNM) system for patients with overactive bladder [OAB], fecal incontinence [FI], and urinary retention [UR].

Management is headed by Director and CEO Raymond W. Cohen, who has been with the firm since 2013 and is currently Chairman at DYSIS Medical and Biolife Solutions.

AMT has developed the Axonics r-SNM system which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to (and from) the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, FI, and UR.

Below is a brief overview video of Axonics’ sacral neuromodulation system:

(Source: Axonics Modulation)

As of the time of writing, the company has marketing approval in Europe, Canada, and Australia, and expects to submit a Pre-Market Approval request for the treatment of urinary urgency incontinence, a subtype of OAB, to the US Food and Drug Administration in early 2019.

Investors in Axonics Modulation included Gilde Healthcare, Longitude Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Cormorant Asset Management and Legend Capital, among others.

The company plans to form a specialized and dedicated direct sales organization, which will initially target the approximately 850 physician SNM specialists that represent a majority of the implant volume in the United States.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global SNM market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period between 2017 - 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are the development of new therapies and the increasing need for more efficient SNM systems.

Major competitors that provide or are developing SNM solutions include:

Medtronic (MDT) - InterStim

Nuvectra (NVTR)

The Axonics r-SNM system is the first rechargeable SNM system that has 15 years of life expectancy and weighs less than half of the weight of the InterStim II System.

Financial Status

AXNX’s recent financial results show minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its device system through regulatory processes for approval.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: AXNX S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $39.9 million in cash and $14.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

AXNX intends to sell 6.67 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $45 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is a strong signal of existing investor support for the IPO and is typical of life science IPOs in the current environment.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $422 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.4%.

Management plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $30.0 million to hire sales and clinical support personnel, including a specialty sales force of approximately 60 sales representatives, which we will initially endeavor to hire in anticipation of our potentially receiving FDA approval, to support the commercial launch of our r-SNM System in the United States, and to fund marketing initiatives in United States, Europe and Canada; approximately $25.0 million to conduct SNM-related research and development activities, consisting of expanding the suite of product solutions available for SNM therapy over time and to fund the technological enhancement of our r-SNM System, including, but not limited to, 1.5T/3.0T MRI full body conditional labelling for our r-SNM System, a reduction by half in the number of IPG battery recharging sessions required for the IPG to remain charged for one full month, and features that would enable us to connect our IPG to an already implanted InterStim II lead; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Conclusions

AXNX has been developing a smaller and lighter device that management believes will compete effectively in an industry dominated by Medtronic.

Physicians tend to be risk-averse, and I foresee a longer adoption period due to a desire to move slowly with a previously unknown company and product vs. a well-known company in Medtronic and its InterStim device.

Management is proposing an enterprise value at IPO of $422 million, which appears excessive given the firm's primary market size of $600 million, its current lack of FDA approval, and the competitive environment.

The current choppy IPO environment has affected virtually all IPOs valuations, including life science companies.

Given these elements, I'm sitting out the Axonics Modulation IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 31, 2018.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes: Commentary

Underwriter data

