Office Depot: The Transition Period Will Not Be So 'Staple'

The transition to the new business model will be volatile in the periods to come, in my opinion.

Office Depot (ODP), once a supplier of office products is now an omni-channel provider of business services and products including technology solutions. The transition to a service company offering subscription and technology solutions is the major part of the investment thesis. The company offers its product under the Office Depot, Office Max, and CompuCom brands. The company has sold their international operations. Furthermore, the company is challenged by the internet retail giants such as Amazon and other disruptors of the commercial space. ODP is the second company under my coverage and you can read my article on The Coffee Holding Company (JVA) here.

Business model transition and CompuCom acquisition

The company is currently in the midst of business model transition which the company announced last year in order to shift towards a services-driven model. In the 2H of last year, the company has acquired CompuCom, a platform which should help ODP sell technology services to its business customers, for almost USD 1 billion, or nearly 1 times CompuCom’s 2016 sales.

While the idea to acquire a business which has a minimal customer overlap but offers cross-selling opportunities is well meant, the price paid for CompuCom seems rather excessive. Some analysts and commentators see this as a "short-termism" of the management and the company really did pay almost a billion dollars for a business the revenues of which fell 6% year-on-year to USD 422 million in 1H17 from USD 449 million in 1H16. CompuCom also reported a net loss for 1H17, according to its SEC filings. I see that rather as a transaction out of desperation to acquire a new business model as soon as possible. This does not, however, change the fact, the company did actually overpay.

This is further demonstrated by the Goodwill on ODP’s balance sheet, which accounts for more than 13% of the total book value since the acquisition of CompuCom in 2017 and was 13.85% in 2Q18. The company is trading below book partly because of ODP's financial and operating performance and partly because of the high goodwill on its balance sheet, I believe. High goodwill usually suggest a company has overpaid for acquired businesses, investors become wary and the company might start selling under its book value as the assets are not worth what the balance sheet says or the management expected before the acquisition.

ODP had to raise another USD 750 million of new debt and issue approx. 45 million shares of common stock, which accounted to more than 8% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Expected synergies of USD 40 million include purchasing synergies, operational synergies in back office, sales and call center departments, consolidation of the company’s facilities and reduction in tech support and repair costs. The question is, however, whether these synergies can be attained and whether they can offset the interest paid as well as the lower return to investors given higher number of shares outstanding.

The revenue stream from services has doubled between 1Q17 and 2Q18 but the increase is partly being offset by the decrease in revenues from the sale of products which is decreasing due to store closures. The company opened only 1 store in 2014 and since then, it has been closing its stores only.

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Store count 1,912 1,745 1,564 1,441 1,394

Source: Annual Reports

The transition to a services-driven company is slow but is well underway as services accounted for 14.38% and 16.44% of total revenue in 1Q18 and 2Q18, respectively, compared to 8.07% and 8.28% in 1Q17 and 2Q17, respectively. In terms of segments, CompuCom is making up c.11% of the total revenues, compared to the Retail and BSD segments, which account for 40% and 49%, respectively. The CompuCom division’s revenue increased from USD 257 million 1Q18 to USD 277 million in 2Q18.

Financial analysis

For the past couple of years, the revenue of the company has been heading downward as a result of lower traffic in the company's stores, store closures and the changes in the business model. The table below also shows the gross margin as well as the operating margin. Both have improved since then and the operating margin is now positive compared to 2013 and 2014.

USD millions 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Sales 11,242.0 16,096.0 11,727.0 11,021.0 10,240.0 Gross profit 2,626.0 3,776.0 2,863.0 2,708.0 2,461.0 Gross margin 23.36% 23.46% 24.41% 24.57% 24.03% Operating profit (loss) (205.0) (275.0) 183.0 531.0 341.0 Operating margin -1.82% -1.71% 1.56% 4.82% 3.33%

Source: Annual Reports

The table above presents what seems like a fine performance of the operating margin. To see the performance from a different perspective, in the chart below I show the margins for individual quarters. The chart includes 1Q18 and 2Q18 as well. The operating margin, together with the net margin, is trending downward.

Source: Author based on Annual and Quarterly Reports

Due to the acquisition of CompuCom, the absolute net debt of the company has drastically increased in 2017. Over the past two quarters, ODP managed to decrease the net debt only marginally and it now stands at USD 1,018 million (3.5x operating income). The effective interest rate the company pays (calculated as the interest charge divided by the average total debt) was 5.9% in 2015 and 2016 and decreased to 4% in 2017. The decrease is attributable to the increase of debt by USD 750 million in 2017 and to the fact that the company had not paid full-year interest on the new loan since the financing had been raised for the CompuCom acquisition (2H17).

USD million 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Net debt (Cash) 630 474 440 422 1,186 Net debt to operating income n.m. n.m. 2.4 x 0.8 x 3.5 x Effective interest rate - 5.70% 5.96% 5.94% 4.14%

Source: Annual Reports

Given the increase of net debt to operating income to 3.5 x and high goodwill on the balance sheet makes me think whether the balance sheet is as solid as it appears to be at the first sight.

Potential turnaround and FY2018 Expectations?

When one is looking at a potential turnaround situation there are two major factors to be discussed - a) operations; and b) leverage and whether it is sustainable.

Can ODP turn around its operations? Well, the company is transforming its business model and through acquisition, it is growing its revenue stream from services. The acquisition of CompuCom does offer certain cross-selling opportunities but the management must execute the strategy properly. As I mention below, the company expects sales to increase year-on-year in FY2018 but the structure of the sales will be more important. If revenues generated by services continue to grow at a similar pace as they have grown recently (USD 196m in 2Q17; USD 432m in 2Q18; 120.4% year-on-year) at least for 1-2 more quarters, I am positive the company can turn its operations around. One needs to keep an eye on the margins, however, which were discussed above.

In terms of leverage, the story doesn't seem to me so positive. The company now generates enough cash from operations to cover its financing cash flow but whether that is sustainable is a question only the upcoming quarters can answer because the decreasing trend in margins may prove to be dangerous. Moreover, should the growth of revenues from services slow down or come to a halt, the company will not be able to generate enough cash to cover its operating and financing costs, especially when one takes into account declining sales of products and store closures.

According to the latest presentation available ODP’s website, for FY18, the company expects sales of c. USD 10.8 billion, a first year-on-year increase since 2014. The Adjusted Operating Income should come in at USD 360 million and Free Cash Flow at USD 350 million. It is worth mentioning the outlook has been increased after the 1Q18 report (+USD 200 million in sales; +USD 10 million in Adjusted Operating Income; and +USD 25 million in Free Cash Flow).

Investors’ return and dividends

The company's ability in 2018 to repurchase its own common stock is limited due to the Term Loan Credit Agreement but the company is returning capital to the investors in dividends. The forward dividend yield at the time of writing is 3.77%.

USD m 2016 2017 Dividends paid out (26.00) (53.00) Net income payout ratio 4.91% 29.28% Operating cash flow payout ratio 7.03% 11.57% Simplified FCFF payout ratio 12.04% n.m.*

Source: Annual Reports

*The Simplified FCFF payout ratio in 2017 is negative due to the negative Simplified FCFF (which is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less cash flow from investing activities).

ODP started paying out dividends only in the 2H16 and, in 2016, it paid dividends only twice. FY2017 was the first FY in which the company had paid the dividends for all four quarters. With the net income payout ratio at c. 30% the dividend doesn’t seem to be too excessive and is well supported by the operational cash flow as well as the Simplified FCFF.

Conclusion

It seems the company has overpaid for CompuCom and it had to raise new debt because of the transaction, as well. Management’s execution is essential to the success of the new business model. The company has enjoyed positive operating and net margins in 2016 but since 2017, they have been trending downwards. The company is limited to repurchase its own stock but pays a dividend which now yields c.3.8%. On the positive side, some insiders have purchased ODP’s shares recently. Most recently, it was Joseph Vassalluzzo, Chairman of the Board, who acquired 58,800 shares at a price of USD 2.549 on June 4, 2018 and currently owns a total of 143,834 shares (Form 4 available on ODP’s Investor Relations website).

I am not a buyer of the name currently and probably will not be for some time. I think the transition will be volatile in the periods to come. I might be wrong so I will keep watching the company closely and see where it headed. If the transition goes well and the company will take advantage of the cross-selling opportunities, ODP may turn out to be worth investing in.

