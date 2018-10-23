BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) CEO Lan Huang on Clinical Update Conference Call Transcript

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Clinical Update Conference Call October 23, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Dr. Lan Huang, Chairman and CEO of BeyondSpring's will begin today's call and provide a review of the Phase 2 106 study data reported today as well as the brief review of the recent Plinabulin data. Richard Daly, BeyondSpring's Chief Operating Officer will provide a brief update on regulatory plans and timelines for the Plinabulin program in an overview of the market opportunity for the company's Plinabulin franchise.

And Dr. Douglas Blayney, Global Principal Investigator for BeyondSpring's chemotherapy induced neutropenia or CIN development program and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center will provide his perspective on the potential role of Plinabulin in enhancing patient outcomes in the treatment of CIN. We will then open the call for questions. Dr. Ramon Mohanlal, the company's Executive Vice President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer and Edward Liu, Chief Financial Officer will be available to answer questions during the Q&A portion of today's call.

A slide deck will be referenced on the call and is available on the IR section of the company's website. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of BeyondSpring. Lan?

Lan Huang

Thank you, Joe and thank you everyone for joining us today. The past few months have been extremely productive from a clinical execution and data rollout perspective with multiple data readouts and presentations at scientific meetings and new emerging clinical data from our lead asset, Plinabulin, which further reinforce what we believe to be a potentially game changing product profile for Plinabulin.

We have learned how to use our lead asset, first in class agent, Plinabulin in our CIN clinical studies. Please look at slide, page 1. For the intermediate risk chemotherapy patient where no therapy is the current standard of care, monotherapy of Plinabulin will be developed as shown in study 105 design. Plinabulin potentially will have a superior overall profile than Neulasta in similar efficacy and significant better safety in bone pain, prevention of Thrombocytopenia and positive impact of immune system.

All this positive data were presented at the recent ASCO, IASLC, ESMO meetings. For high risk chemotherapy patient, as shown in study 106 design, Plinabulin combined with Neulasta has shown superior efficacy and safety profile, which I will detail in the call today. Today, we unveiled for the first time, exciting and potentially paradigm shifting new data from study 106, our Phase 2 study of Plinabulin and Neulasta in the prevention of CIN in high risk chemotherapy patients.

This data are extremely compelling and the potential clinical implications of this data cannot be ignored. Dr. Blayney graciously agreed to join us today to discuss this data and the potentially far reaching implications to treating CIN. Importantly, this data suggest a new approach to optimizing chemotherapy by minimizing CIN and bone pain, providing a roadmap for how Plinabulin can be used in combination with Neulasta to improve patient care.

Let me briefly review the data from the trial. This study is evaluating the combination of Plinabulin with Neulasta versus Neulasta in patients receiving high risk TAC chemotherapy, which is the triple [Technical Difficulty]. The result to date analyze data from 72 patients across four arms, evaluating Plinabulin at 20 milligram per meter square with either 1.5 milligram or 3 milligram or 6 milligram of Neulasta versus Neulasta 6 milligram alone.

Please look at slide, page 2. Beginning with the efficacy data, we observed improvements in the incidence of phase 3 and 4 neutropenia in the combination arms versus Neulasta alone with a clear dose dependency in the combo arms. We saw the most significant impact on Phase 3 and 4 neutropenia in the 6 milligram combo arm with only 50% of patient experiencing Phase 3 and 4 neutropenia in the 6 milligram combo versus 81% with Neulasta monotherapy, which is a significant 38% reduction in severe neutropenia.

This result was statistically significant. Secondly, [Technical Difficulty] with only 0.94 days in the 6 milligram combo versus 1.38 days in the Neulasta monotherapy arm. This is over 30% reduction, which is clinically meaningful.

Next, please look at slide, page 3. In this slide, you can see that the combo arm showed less incidence of bone pain versus the standard care. Specifically, only 6% of patients in the 6 milligrams combo arm experienced at least one day of bone pain versus 95% in the Neulasta arm. The results were highly statistically significant with a p value of less than 0.0001. When you look at patients who experienced at least three days of bone pain, we saw a 0% in the 6 milligram combo arm versus 38% in the Neulasta arm. This result was also statistically significant with a p value of 0.0056.

The implications from this result are profound. With the use of a combination approach, these patients experienced less neutropenia and less bone pain, which means that over 30% patient may be better disposed to complete the full course of their chemotherapy and later better outcomes. That in turn is going to improve the patient care.

Long term studies have shown that cancer patients receiving less than 85% of the relative dose intensity or RDI have expected survival that is 50% of that of patients receiving greater or equal to 85% RDI. A combination strategy for the treatment of CIN could ensure that patients receive their full course and dose of chemotherapy to most effectively treat their cancer.

This data builds on the impressive results we have reported in recent months that clearly articulate the potential for a superior overall product profile for Plinabulin over the standard of care Neulasta. I won’t go into details on each of this presentation today, however, a high level overview illustrates how this successive counter of new clinical data support the significant potential of Plinabulin’s differentiated mechanism of action and clinical profile.

First, at the IASLC meeting, we presented data showing that Plinabulin mitigated both docetaxel CIN and thrombocytopenia in patients with advanced non-small lung cancer who participated in the Phase 2 portion of our study 105. Then, we reported data on the differentiated mechanism of Plinabulin at the 2018 joint meeting of the Society for Leukocyte Biology and International Endotoxin and Innate Immunity Society last week.

Here, the data point to the potential IO6 signaling in bone marrow and tissue environment suggesting that Plinabulin may be complementary to this therapy in CIN. This is a theory that has been borne out with our study 106 data reported today. And yesterday, we had opportunity to share data at ESMO in a plenary session that demonstrated that Plinabulin has the potential to positively impact tumor microenvironment.

Immunotherapy plus chemo is emerging as the new trend in the treatment of cancer and this data show that Plinabulin could be the preferred option to prevent CIN in an immune and chemotherapy combination. This is exactly what the panel concluded at the ESMO meeting yesterday.

With that, let me turn the call over to our new Chief Operating Officer, Rich Daly to discuss the potential business and commercial opportunities for Plinabulin, given this robust and compelling dataset.

Richard Daly

Thank you very much, Lan. Good morning, everyone. In my view, the significance of the data that Lan highlighted cannot be overstated. I joined BeyondSpring just a few months ago, convinced that the data and the market opportunity that BeyondSpring has the potential blockbuster in a late stage development, which has the power to transform this company and more when it comes from patients in need of prophylaxis.

4 million cycles of monotherapy G-CSF are used worldwide each year to prevent CIN. And as Lan noted, there is an opportunity to improve on the current standard of care and improve the outcome for patients, despite the current standard of prophylactic care and CIN with monotherapy G-CSF. Although effective for febrile neutropenia, still far too many patients develop great 3 and 4 neutropenia. When neutropenia develops clinicians following the NCCN guidelines are faced with four choices that have been referred to as the four Ds.

Number one decrease the dose of chemotherapy. Number two, delay the next chemotherapy cycle. Three, downgrade the chemo regimen or number four, discontinue chemotherapy. All of these choices can result in significantly worse outcomes for patients. As you can see, successfully improving prevention of neutropenia matters to the oncologist and their patients. In our view, improving the prevention of neutropenia may be one of the most overlooked areas for the improvement of cancer treatment today.

Prior to the release of the 106 top line data, we reported a number of key differentiating factors for Plinabulin. These include, first, a favorable adverse event profile with a reduction in bone pain, a significant side effect of G-CSF therapy. Second, convenience, first aid dosing and infusion 30 minutes after chemotherapy. Third, clinical data that suggest anti-cancer activity. Fourth, a differentiated MOA with clinical data, demonstrating protection against thrombocytopenia and immune suppression. Finally, a potential IL signaling in bone marrow and tissue microenvironment that suggests the complementarity to other treatment modalities, including combination therapy with the G-CSF and now clinical data that appear to support this thesis, showing statistically significant benefits in preventing neutropenia and bone pain in patients given Plinabulin 20 milligrams per meter squared and Neulasta 6 milligrams.

As both Lan and I have mentioned, data in the literature suggests that effective chemo treatment is dependent upon patients receiving their full dose and course of treatment. From our own market research, we know that many patients have their treatment interrupted or adjusted in response to neutropenia or bone pain. We believe that Plinabulin in combination with Neulasta can reduce the incidence of both avoiding the events that trigger changes or suspensions in therapy. We believe this could ultimately translate into improved outcomes for patients.

In Plinabulin, we not only see a potential new treatment option for CIN and cancer itself, but a therapy with far reaching benefits to allow more patients to successfully tolerate the chemotherapy that they need to treat their cancer. Late stage clinical trials for Plinabulin and CIN and non-small cell lung cancer remain ongoing, with more data coming that will more broadly and completely articulate the profile of Plinabulin. Assuming these attributes continue to bear out and be supported by future data, taken together, these points support a potential blockbuster profile.

Our momentum is strong and we are rapidly closing in on critical milestones on the path to achieving this objective. In addition to advancing our clinical trials, we have been very active in setting a stage for multiple NDAs and potential market introductions, beginning next year. This is a unique opportunity in the industry and underscores the competitive advantages intrinsic to BeyondSpring’s China and US dual market strategy as well as Plinabulin’s strong product profile.

We're on track and expect Phase 3 interim data for 105 study this quarter and Phase 3 final data in the first half of ‘19. Our regulatory plan is to first submit the new drug application to the Chinese Food and Drug Administration, applying for marketing authorization for Plinabulin in China to treat for the treatment of CIN in late 2018 or early 2019. In China, with more than 5 million patients annually diagnosed with cancer, up to 65% of these patients are treated with chemotherapy.

Our plan is to submit for a broad label for Plinabulin in CIN. We are now preparing the NDAs, which we will integrate both 105 and 106 data. Our plan is to follow the CIN at CFDA submission with an NDA submission to the US FDA in the second half of next year. Based on the full clinical development data package, completion of -- following completion of the studies.

Our regulatory and commercial strategies are completely aligned. Of the 4 million cycles of G-CSF used worldwide to address neutropenia that I mentioned earlier, over 60% are used in just two markets, China and the US. By seeking approval in these two markets first, we expect to enable healthcare practitioners to optimize care for the greatest number of patients and provide the company with the best commercial path forward.

The non-small cell lung cancer regulatory strategy is very similar. Assuming favorable trends comparing overall survival benefit from the two treatment arms in study 103, we plan to use that data in addition to the data from earlier completed -- earlier completed Phase 1 study 101 as a basis for conditional NDA submission to the Chinese FDA in the first half of 2019, followed by a US FDA submission, targeted for 2020 based on a full and final data readout from the non-small cell lung cancer program.

Assuming favorable data and regulatory reviews, BeyondSpring has the potential to be a commercial stage company as early as the second half of next year. We expect to look at global opportunities to maximize Plinabulin’s potential worldwide and extend our reach to the millions of patients who we believe could benefit from Plinabulin. Our plan is to seek a commercial partner to augment our core competencies and familiarity with patient, provider and reimbursement landscape in China and explore our options for US market and other key markets.

We have had a period of significant news flows [indiscernible] and there's more to come. With critical data readouts and corporate milestones, given my previous experience of standing up commercial companies and successful launching products, I’m thrilled to be here at such an exciting time and look forward to providing updates on our progress.

Let me now turn the call over to Dr. Blayney for his perspective on the recent data and potential role of Plinabulin in CIN. Dr. Blayney.

Douglas Blayney

Great. Thank you, Rich and thanks a lot for allowing me to participate in this call today. I'm a medical oncologist. I’ve been active in the chemotherapy induced neutropenia space for approximately 25 years and this is the first, when I think it's exciting development in the field since the launch of Neulasta probably 20 years ago. So the Phase 2 data from our 106 study was announced today. I was pleasantly surprised to see these results when I saw them. Remember, that the 106 study is looking at chemotherapy with more than a 20% risk of febrile neutropenia. As you’ve heard today, Neulasta, given prophylactically with the per cycle of chemotherapy is the standard of care.

Nonetheless, in spite of our use of Neulasta in this space, a significant number of patients either have to decrease or delay chemotherapy and many of them just abandon Neulasta [indiscernible] high risk chemotherapy treatment and move on to something else and I don't think this is a good thing for patients.

As you've heard the combination of Plinabulin and standard dose Neulasta has shown not only a diminution in feb and the stage – grade 3 and 4 neutropenia, also shown a diminution in the grade 4 neutropenia and surprisingly to me and I'm very pleasantly surprised, it looks like the combination ameliorates the bone pain that patients have with Neulasta after chemotherapy. Our study showed that Neulasta alone, almost all the patients have some sort of bone pain.

This is under appreciated by physicians in my experience. When I treat patients, they typically minimize it because they're afraid, I'm going to say, no, let's change chemotherapy or do something else. That's often under reported to patients, but our nurses hear about it a lot and in our study, we designed a very careful questionnaire with patient reported outcomes looking at bone pain. You see the results that are with Neulasta, almost everybody gets it and with the combination, this is significantly reduced to almost no bone pain, which I think is going to do a lot for patients’ compliance with the combination therapy as we go forward.

So, we have ongoing Phase 3 studies in the chemo and the high febrile neutropenia risk patients, which with the combination, if the Phase 2 data is shown to be effective in phase 3, I agree this is likely to be a major step forward for patients and for doctors. Similarly, in the intermediate chemotherapy risk, which is most -- cytotoxic chemotherapies in use in this country and elsewhere fall into this intermediate risk and as noted earlier, many of the immunotherapy centered combined with chemo immunotherapy also gives intermediate risk chemotherapy combinations as their backbone. I think this is an unappreciated market opportunity. So again, when we started with docetaxel, which is the point of our 105 study, single agent docetaxel, it was originally developed at 100 milligrams per meter square, it was the most effective, docetaxel that’s used today in 75 milligrams per meter squared. That's because the 100 could not be tolerated, because of the chemotherapy induced neutropenia risk. So I think the favorability potentially of Plinabulin in the intermediate space is likely to transform intermediate chemotherapy -- intermediate risk chemotherapy use as well.

So I’m excited about this data. I look forward to our Phase 3, completion of the Phase 3 study. I've been impressed that those studies have accrued well with investigators, both in the United States and China and in Eastern Europe, enthusiastic about accruing to these studies and it’s Plinabulin as occurred is fairly easy to use. There is not a lot of technical difficulty or things that new technology that we have to introduce to the investigators to get them to use the drug appropriately.

So with that, I will conclude by saying I’m excited about the results. I look forward to what I think is a pretty aggressive timeframe and I think that can be realized and I'm excited about seeing this data forward.

So with that, I'd like to turn it back to Lan and away we go.

Lan Huang

Thank you so much, Dr. Blayney for the overview. In the past 18 months, since our IPO last March, we have had significant development and growth at BeyondSpring. So, we have successfully executed our clinical strategy and built a world-class leadership team to support our transition to a commercial stage company. It’s such an honor and privilege to work with such a stellar and complementary team and with world class KOLs, especially Dr. Blayney to bring transforming medicine to treat unmet medical needs.

For Plinabulin, we have enrolled over 550 patients globally in the last 18 months in our registrational trials. Multiple datasets have highlighted Plinabulin’s compelling efficacy and safety profile in CIN compared to standard of care Neulasta, a $6 billion drug. This data collectively highlights how Plinabulin could truly drive a paradigm shift in the treatment of cancer.

We look forward to building on this momentum in the near term and to move our robust pipeline forward in development. We are now looking ahead to our study 105 Phase 3 interim data this quarter followed by our study 103 Phase 3 top line interim data for non-small cell lung cancer early next year, which, assuming positive results, we expect to follow with NDA filings in China and the US for CIN in the next 6 to 12 months and for non-small cell lung cancer in the next 12 to 18 months. We’re very excited about the opportunity for Plinabulin and our company BeyondSpring and we look forward to providing updates on our progress in the coming months.

Operator, we're now ready to begin the Q&A portion of our call.

Joe Pantginis

Thanks for taking the question and congratulations on the data updates. Three questions, if you don't mind. First, with regard to 106, very nice to see the data. I was wondering if you could share any information regarding the other arms on the study. Obviously, there's relatively small amount of patients in each arm, because you really are looking to ask a lot of questions here. So are you seeing any trends in the arms with the lower dosages of Neulasta?

Lan Huang

Dr. Blayney, yes, please.

Douglas Blayney

Yeah. So thanks. Good question and so the answer is yes. The top line answer is yes. There seems to be a dose response in Neulasta, which is not a surprise, given the history of development of the G-CSFs. And in our study, particularly the lower doses were not -- by lower doses, I mean 1.5 and 3.0 milligrams fixed dose, they were not as effective as the 6 milligram dose. So the answer to your question is yes. There seems to be a dose response in Neulasta and this gives me personally confidence that our -- the Phase 3 data is likely to be confirmed what we found in this smaller Phase 2 study.

Joe Pantginis

That’s helpful. Thank you, Dr. Blayney for that. Maybe a question for Richard. With regard to the upcoming CFDA filing, can you discuss what some of the -- what are keeping you guys busy right now, other than waiting for the data. What are some of the rate limiting steps, outstanding issues that should get you to the finish line?

Richard Daly

Hey, Joe. It's good to talk to you again, but I think it's probably best if Lan handles that question.

Lan Huang

Yeah. So for the CFDA filing, this is, as you know, for the last October, CFDA had a new rule saying that it depends on efficacy trend to apply for conditional approval in life science disease indications. So, Plinabulin in the CIN indication does that criteria. And so with that, the data we plan to file for CFDA, the conditional approval is the 105 Phase 3 data and also the 106 Phase 2 data. So I think the – so we just shared with you the 106 Phase 2 data, which is positive, the top line right for the first cycle on the efficacy. And then the 105 Phase 3 will go into share this quarter.

So, we have the data ready for that, starting from an efficacy point of view. From a safety point of view, we have enrolled over 450 patients in Plinabulin arm, so that fully meets the over 300 cancer patients’ requirement for the safety database, so that as you already complete on the data, and thirdly for the CMC, we have already made all the registration batches for the API and direct product. We already finished writing on the CMC and so those are the three packages we will have for the CFDA filing and we are on track for that.

Joe Pantginis

And then just a quick reminder, if you don't mind, with regard to the upcoming 105 Phase 3 interim data. Can you remind us and I'm sorry, I don't recall if you’ve disclosed this to any potential stopping rules around that, should the data be compelling?

Lan Huang

So probably we should let Ramon to answer this question.

Ramon Mohanlal

Yes. The phase 3 of study 105 have built in an interim analysis, which was previously disclosed at around 100 patient, means 50 patients in each arm. That will trigger the pre-planned interim analysis, which is currently ongoing. The conditions around the pre-planned interim analysis indeed would allow for really stopping the study, if you meet primary endpoint.

Jason McCarthy

Thanks for taking my question. So I'd like to hear a bit more about the potential benefits of the combination, especially in the context of a now biosimilar Neulasta market. Given the difference in mechanism and the additive effect, is Plinabulin likely to be used to augment Neulasta rather than having to compete in this increasingly competitive neutropenia space?

Richard Daly

So, Jason, that's a great question. So I think I'll take it and I’ll turn it over to Dr. Blayney who can give you a clinician’s perspective. So as I mentioned earlier, we look at 4 million cycles that are utilized worldwide and then we look at the results of this clinical trial and we see this as an opportunity to improve patient care. So Plinabulin is given 30 minutes after a chemo cycle, so patients can get it right away and then the physician can decide, based on their judgment whether or not they want to give Neulasta and obviously, these data point to the fact that this combination would give the patient the best opportunity to avoid chemo induced neutropenia.

And then we can talk about the other benefits as well, get us to the immune-oncology or the immune benefits as well, but we would just focus on avoiding the neutropenia and completing the chemo cycle. The focus here is on the completing the chemo cycle at the target dose and on time and giving the patient the best potential benefit of gaining the true benefit from the chemotherapy. So we look at this and when we think about, if we were to go head to head, straight up versus G-CSF, you'd be thinking about market share. We’re not thinking that way.

We're thinking patient share, because we see this as a poly pharmacy approach, because that's the benefit to patient the most. You reduce the bone pain, you reduce the neutropenia and you have an opportunity to truly improve care. So we're agnostic to the G-CSF use here. We think it's best for the patient and so we see this as a potential opportunity to really layer on top of -- really become foundation. We’re used first and then they had a G-CSF after.

I hope that's helpful.

Douglas Blayney

Yeah. This is Doug Blayney. I think that's a nice way to frame it. Jason, as you pointed out, the mechanisms of action of the two drugs seem to be quite different. I think of it as pegfilgrastim and Neulasta provides protection maybe in the first week after chemotherapy and Plinabulin in the second week after chemotherapy. So you have sort of this overlapping mechanism and sure enough that's what showed up in our Phase 2 data.

Again, the decision, I think it is going to be a marketing challenge, because many docs will think just like you did. Should I pick one or the other? I think the stance is that this is -- the combination has a lot of benefits, including the bone pain, the chemotherapy neutropenia protection and potentially the anti-cancer effect and adding them again is best for the patient. So in the market, in the high febrile neutropenia risk, this additive will be the way to go and this will build on what I think is the approach in those intermediate risks that almost everybody will get Plinabulin or could benefit from Plinabulin. So in the physicians’ mind, this is something we use for almost all of our chemotherapy, whether it's intermediates or high risk. I think that's the way to think about Plinabulin and its role with pegfilgrastim or Neulasta.

Jason McCarthy

And then, just as a follow up, I'd like to know, because you saw that reduction in bone pain, I'd like to know how exactly you interpret that, is Plinabulin itself actually reducing the bone pain or is it a byproduct of the reduced dose of Neulasta?

Lan Huang

So probably, I can start and Ramon can add to them and then followed by Dr. Blayney. So, as you see, Jason, bone pain actually come from the overshoot of neutrophil of the G-CSF, right. So, this is especially too much of the neutrophil and then you have too much neutrophil to overshoot, pushing out the bone and then you have this bone pain. Plinabulin is different. Actually, what we see from the Plinabulin profile is, it does eliminate -- attenuate the neutrophil overshoot of that. So that basically gets to the less of the bone pain. So that’s what I can start, probably Ramon you can add to it.

Ramon Mohanlal

Yes. What I can add to that is that the fact that Plinabulin prevents the bone pain is a clear indication that the mechanism of action resides in bone. Because otherwise, it would not give that benefit. So, Plinabulin works through different mechanism of action. And our initial data shows that that relates to a pathway that is important in the formation of neutrophils and that pathway relates to interleukin-6 in the bone marrow itself. And so, our hypothesis is that these two pathways together, they smoothen the process of the production of neutrophil. As Dr. Blayney pointed out in one of our discussions, it looks like the mechanism of Plinabulin is a stem cell protective mechanism, rather than a stem cell activating or proliferating mechanisms. And therefore, we believe that these two mechanisms together will prevent bone pain at a bone marrow level.

Douglas Blayney

This is Doug. If I can maybe amplify. Remember, that the bone in the human and mice too in the central part of the bone is where the bone marrow lives, that’s where the stem cells are and the pain receptors are on the surface of the bone. So anyway, when you get G-CSF two or three days later, you get this expansion of the center part of the bone and patients tell me, doc, my skin's too small or some of my bones just ache from the inside. So I think Plinabulin is not acting on the pain receptors, what it’s preventing is this rapid expansion of the bone marrow or the inadequate compartment of the bone and that's the reason why you don't get this bone pain that’s seen in that and that rapid expansion and the pouring out of neutrophils is what happens about day 8 after the chemotherapy. So, I think the protection, as Ramon pointed out of the stem cell from the infill of chemotherapy is responsible for not only the low bone pain, but also this absence of pouring of neutrophils at day 7 or 8 that we see.

Jason McCarthy

So then I just like as a last quick one, so when you look at the, just high dose combination versus Neulasta alone, does the reduction in duration of neutropenia widen as compared to when you look to the -- some of the combination data?

Richard Daly

Yes, perhaps, I can take that. Yes, it does. We have a dose dependent widening, dose dependent softening, sorry, with the duration of severe neutropenia, means that we have a dose dependent benefit on duration of the severe neutropenia. Because this is a small trial with relatively small sample sizes, DSN is an endpoint that is best measured in larger sample sizes. So we see the trend already in this dataset, it’s dose dependent benefit on DSN and with Phase 3, the goal is to confirm that.

Douglas Blayney

This is Doug. I’ll just add that the curves of, if you look, we haven’t plotted the curves, but in the previous study, 105, if you look at the neutrophil curve, it's broad – the nadir is not as deep with Plinabulin. It’s broader, but the protection from the neutropenia comes over more days with Plinabulin and it’s a completely different kinetic or time recovery curve than you see with either pegfilgrastim alone or with Plinabulin alone, the combinations seems to be the best of both of the curves.

Hopefully, we’ll show that later everyone. We have more data, as Ramon says.

Richard Daly

Yes. So in summary, we see a dose dependent benefit on the duration of neutropenia, which becomes shorter with the higher dose. But also, we see that the depth, the nadir of the neutropenia, also dose dependently is improved. So, the data is consistent in terms of the duration, but also the intensity of the neutropenia with the benefit of the higher dose combination.

Matthew Cross

Congrats on the good mix of data here from both study 105 and 106. I wanted to focus primarily on study 106 results here and I was hoping you could comment on your plans for a broad label for CIN. Obviously, you’ve established monotherapy benefit for Plinabulin that's not inferior to Neulasta in the docetaxel setting, but you feel you need to establish this as well for TAC chemotherapy and another chemotherapy, chemotherapy modalities outside of TAC and microtubular disruptions to test this protective effect on neutrophils and claim that broader label.

Lan Huang

Well, probably I can start and then Ramon, you can add to this. So for the high risk chemo indication, currently, we are using the TAC. It is example of the high risk chemo. And so I think what’s this is showing could benefit, but also with additional preclinical studies, we have shown Plinabulin in reducing the neutropenia of many different other chemotherapies, which have different mechanisms on docetaxel such as gemcitabine, and then other agents. So, we think with this for plethora of data, potentially, we could get a broad label of the -- in a combo against high risk chemotherapy. So Ramon, probably you can add.

Ramon Mohanlal

Yes. So as Lan pointed out, the development strategy is to test Plinabulin against a number of different chemotherapies, which each have a different chemotherapeutic mechanism of action and that is -- and the goal of that is to demonstrate that the benefit of Plinabulin for neutropenia is universal. So, that's the way the program is set up. Those studies are ongoing and we expect that we see the benefit throughout all the different studies, which will be the basis for approval for this broad indication.

Matthew Cross

And just to confirm then, there's no reason to believe you’d need to test Plinabulin by itself in this more aggressive chemotherapy in order to kind of contrast the benefits that you're seeing of the combination versus the Plinabulin and what the contribution is there?

Ramon Mohanlal

The effect of Plinabulin can be demonstrated in different types of solid design. It's not always necessary to test that separately. It's typically an arm that we include in the overall design, but what we convey in this call is that the overall development strategy of Plinabulin will be as a combination product, in communication with G-CSF. The data collectively suggest that each of these two drugs, they have a different mechanism of action and each of these two drugs, they have efficacy against CIN, but they do it in a different way through different mechanism and also in a different time point in the cycle. Plinabulin primarily is protective in the first week and G-CSF in the second week. And together, we believe we can offer protection throughout the entire cycle. The benefit of monotherapy Plinabulin has already been demonstrated. We will further continue to study that, however, from a product development perspective, our opinion is that we will go for combination to therefore create a superior product.

Matthew Cross

And then last one was just looking at the efficacy data that’s presented from 106. Can you kind of comment on the openness of both the Chinese and US FDA’s to the use of incidences of severe neutropenia rather than DSN as an approval one point. I just wanted to clarify the reduction in DSN you saw at this stage for the combo versus Neulasta alone and was clearly an improvement and clinically meaningful compared to the Neulasta monotherapy, but not statistically significant. Is that correct? And then also wanted to ask what way the CSN was calculated in this study. There has been a couple of different ways used.

Ramon Mohanlal

Yes. Perhaps, I can start. So DSN indeed was numerically improved recombination. And the improvement was larger with a higher G-CSF dose. If you look at the two arms, Neulasta alone versus Neulasta plus Plinabulin, we see a clear reduction in DSN, because the data is not in the public domain. I probably don't have a lot of liberty to give you the exact numbers. But the data is not only clinically significantly improved, but with given with the right sample size, we will also be able to show that it is statistical improvement, if this data would hold in Phase 3. The all other neutropenia related endpoints, they improve consistently in the same direction. So therefore, we have a high confidence that we're looking at a true effect here.

Unidentified Analyst

Dr. Blayney, good to hear you again and was nice. We met -- you mentioned that the medical community kept re-iterating the – not reluctant, but slow to brace to therapy, but based on the new data, do you believe now, it sounds like you believe that the community might actually be more willing to accept this theory, as therapy as maybe a timeline?

Douglas Blayney

Thanks, Graham. Appreciate your question. So the short answer is yes. I think there's a lot of benefits to Plinabulin with this data and also the anti-cancer data is going to show. So as we talked about earlier, data are driving a strategy, if we're going to use intermediate risk chemotherapy, which is what we use a lot or not and we're going to add Plinabulin for the neutropenia protection as a stock. They know how to use it and then when we do use in the high risk settings for palliated chemotherapy, in other words not with dose stents, [indiscernible], but when we use it in other high risk chemotherapy, we know how to use G-CSF. Now, we know how to use Plinabulin, we’re comfortable with using Plinabulin. So, I think this data that you're seeing now as well as the, what I hope is anti-cancer effect will ease the acceptance path by physicians and other clinicians to accept Plinabulin. There will be a lot of benefits to using it much more broadly.

I hope that’s your set. But again, yeah.

Richard Daly

Hey, Graham. It’s Rich. Good to talk to you again. So I want to add to Dr. Blayney's comments. I think that when you probably spoke, the thinking was probably along the lines of displacing the market leader by going pretty much head to head. And if you're thinking about this in general terms, I want to -- I'm not speaking about Plinabulin versus Neulasta in my experience, just in general terms. If you're trying to displace the market leader, it's really difficult if you're going in, you have sort of some differentiation, right. This is probably of the 10 products that I've launched previous to this, this is probably the most differentiated product that I've seen and having worked in diabetes, cardiovascular, GI and all that, those are really tough spaces.

The really interesting play here is that we're not trying to displace anybody. By adding on now, if you look at the way the organization is moving and the way the therapeutics are moving, we're adding significant clinical benefits based on these data. We would be adding significant clinical benefit and so we're not trying to displace anybody. The challenge becomes how to change habits and we have 360 degree program planned around professional, patient and payer in prior to market, prior to coming to market, we can do things around medical education, we have many awareness tools for the company around the medical education, publications, abstracts, outcomes, patient surveys, ex cetera that we can make available, so that we begin to set the field if you will.

And we're trying to make along with our partners, and I say partners and I mean partners in general, in the G-CSF space, improved therapy. So the opportunity becomes how do we work with the G-CSF players out there and the physicians to improve therapy for patients. So by adding Plinabulin in and Plinabulin is the base now, because we're first, we really are creating a better opportunity. And I think there's going to be less resistance to that, because you're not going head to head and trying to displace somebody, you're really trying to improve patient care.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s very encouraging. Now, from a clinical point of view and a patient point of view, what -- this appears to be much better in side effect profile and patients will be less likely to go off their chemo, what expansion of the potential total market do you see now, if the community and the patient population embraces this, as a better bone pain free, et cetera solution, so that more people be on chemo and therefore the market might actually be better. Could you mention numbers?

Richard Daly

Sure. So let me take that and then I think, Dr. Blayney can give you his clinical perspective. So we mentioned there are 4 million cycles worldwide. So let me give you a little perspective. So, 4 million cycles that are out there that are going on and 60% of them are in the two major markets. We talked about the US and China. Globally, 14 million patients were diagnosed, roughly 2016, 2017 with cancer. 14 million patients diagnosed. 4 million of those patients receive chemotherapy. Now, these numbers are really tough to get. So it's taken us a -- quite a bit of time to get these numbers.

So 4 million patients received chemotherapy. So if you think on average, a patient is on about three, four cycles, so about 25% of patients are – roughly, I'm just saying roughly are getting G-CSF for the neutropenia. We talk before about patients are getting delayed cycles and all that or they're dropping off. So about 25% of patients experience a delay of 7 days or more, because of neutropenia and about 35% of patients have their dose reduced and that's not including what Dr. Blayney talked about, he talked about docetaxel, 100% of patients get their dose reduced, right?

He said that the dose that the company tested was 100 milligrams per meter squared and then their starting dose in clinic is 75. But you’ve talked about in general 35% of patients get their dose reduced by 15% or more. So it's a very complex world we’re looking at. So, some patients are getting stopped. So we think that there's an opportunity to grow this market and I think that's one of the misnomers or misunderstandings about this market. People see this as a sleepy market. That's why I said, in my comments, this is one of the overlooked areas of improving chemotherapy. Treating neutropenia is interesting, but that's not the goal.

The goal is to improve chemotherapy and the outcomes for chemotherapy and to get the patient the best care possible. And so we really believe that this is a potential growth market and if we're not duking it out with the G-CSFs and we're working to improve patient care, we can layer on top of it and now the CIN market becomes a growth opportunity. And we think that there's a lot of opportunity here. 4 million patients on chemotherapy and only 25% of them are receiving a G-CSF right now. If we can improve the side effect profile and reduce neutropenia, it becomes easier for a clinician to use the product together.

Dr. Blayney.

Douglas Blayney

Yeah. Well, I think that’s well said. I think I draw the analogy to the 5HT3, the anti-emetics that were developed 20, 30 years ago. At that time, also, we had patients abandoning or stopping chemotherapy, because of nausea, like Doc, I can't take this anymore and I'm drawing up to 3 days. When their 5HT3s came along, remarkable change much safer to administer chemotherapy, much better care. So, the 5HT3s, [indiscernible] et cetera use used ubiquitously as anti-nausea agents. So we don't have the nausea and vomiting as a side effect to chemotherapy and hardly ever any more. Dos we have to stop it? It’s not chemotherapy, because of nausea and vomiting. I see Plinabulin as an analogous compound in neutropenia and dose reduction and dose delay, et cetera, as we talked about earlier. So that’s the analogy that I think you look at really expanded, our ability to deliver chemotherapy, because it’s to get away with the major side effects.

Ramon Mohanlal

This is Ramon. If I can add one point to that, so this add-on strategy of Plinabulin in addition to G-CSF is also consistent with medical practice, because Plinabulin is given on the same day of the chemo, 20 minutes after the chemo and Plinabulin infusion lasts about 30 minutes. So also from how to incorporate this strategy into the clinical practice, this is very doable.

Lan Huang

Thank you all for joining us for today’s operational and clinical update call with a special thank you to Dr. Blayney for his participation today as well as for his leadership in our clinical development program for CIN. BeyondSpring has the potential to change the face of CIN and cancer treatment and I couldn't be more proud of our achievements to date. Today, we're on the cusp of seeing the fruits of our hard work with multiple clinical readouts over the next few months, which if positive will enable near term NDA submission with hopefully commercial launches not long thereafter or tremendous achievement as we begin to transition toward a global commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. Thank you.

