LinkMotion: Under Pressure

A clear set of demands and timeline to respond has been issued to LKM by former Co-CEO Omar Khan.

Legal representation by shareholders (The Seiden Group) has been retained to compel management and the board to act on behalf of shareholders.

A shareholder vote is imminent with >1/3 of shareholders (32M Class A shares + Likely China AI support of 14M Class B shares) pledging to vote towards a shareholder meeting.

Update on Shareholder Activism

Folks, grab your seats and get some popcorn, looks like we got a fist fight. In the week since my last article, LinkMotion: Time for Change, quite a few events have occurred. 1. The number of shares committed to forcing a shareholder vote on management and the board now near 32M shares (from 25M shares). Assuming China AI supports the initiative, shareholders now have enough votes to force a vote. 2. Shareholders, through Omar Khan (former Co-CEO of NQ Mobile/LinkMotion (NYSE:LKM)), have clearly outlined the conditions needed by shareholders to avoid hostile activist actions and future litigation. 3. Shareholders have engaged The Seiden Group as counsel, a legal firm with significant experience in resolving disputes and achieving recovery for investors in China.

Shareholder Vote

As discussed in my prior article, a shareholder vote can be called forth with 1/3 of the shares voting to convene a meeting. According to a recent NYSE share count, we believe 38M shares are needed to enable the replacement of the BOD and management by shareholder vote. With a major commitment of a $20M investment in LKM @$1.43/sh (2nd $10M to come after 20F filed), China AI would be expected to vote with shareholders. Combined, shareholders + China AI would have 46M shares of support, above the 38M shares required for removal of the BOD among other demands.

Shareholder Demands

The terms demanded by Omar Khan (with shareholder support likely) are:

Placing Vincent Shi on temporary or permanent leave so that the 20-F can be filed Pay auditors and company counsel Either appoint Larry Chi or an appointee at China AI as sole Chairman of LKM Add shareholder representation and an accounting expert to the board of directors Appoint Matt Mathison as CFO

Point by Point Discussion of Demands Below

Removal of Vincent is critical. Vincent stands conflicted due to his ongoing feud with Henry Lin over ownership issues and control of LKM. Vincent is also directly conflicted due to his side deal with Zhong Zhi as part of the original convertible financing with Zhong Zhi. It is impossible for Vincent to negotiate in good faith on behalf of LKM if individually, he is a direct party independently negotiating restructured terms. The fact that he is refusing counsel and involvement by LKM clearly reflects a direct conflict of interest and is grounds for a shareholder lawsuit on its own. Lastly, it's clear to longstanding shareholders that Vincent is unable to lead the company. Since taking over the helm as Chairman in December 2014, share price has dropped >90%. Let me repeat that >90%. It doesn't matter if you can walk on water if your share price drops >90%, a change in leadership is needed.

Paying your bills is business 101.

As the largest shareholder of LKM, China AI should have the right to appoint a Chairman that would best represent their interests in LKM as well as shareholders broadly. Through its Class B share count, China AI could wage a slow proxy battle and replace the board and Chairman position or they can work collaboratively with existing management to restructure the management team and board composition to expediently return shareholder value.

The lack of shareholder representation has allowed management and the board to make many decisions that may or may not have been in shareholder interests. Given where the share price is today, it's safe to assume that many of those decisions were not approved by shareholders.

LKM currently lacks a CFO. Matt Mathison has the requisite experience and knowledge of LKM to step into that role. Shareholders and investors interface with him regularly. There are few Insiders that Investors and Shareholders have any confidence in at LKM. Shareholders would clearly support Matt as CFO, given his public support of shareholder actions with a series of very public tweets over the last two months. Please read his most recent tweet of 10/18/18, which is posted on the www.lkmforward.com website.

With <36 hours left to Omar's ultimatum, let's see who gets the next punch in. Stay tuned folks.

