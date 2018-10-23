Market Volatility Bulletin: Why Are Things Happening?

This drawdown really may be quite different from anything going back to at least mid 2015.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:20 AM EST

The breaking headline above strikes me as lacking credibility. Nobody, including myself, had time to interview the millions of investors who decided to trade stocks this morning. But we can surmise as to the reasons US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are down so much this morning.

Global equities (EFA, EEM, ACWX) have sustained losses over the last twenty-four hours, and the US is simply following the rule rather than proving to be the exception.

Vol is well behaved here, though I doubt the 15-25 range I’ve recently called for will hold up if we see much more of this kind of market action. This is especially so if investors are wary of large moves in the overnight session, when they frequently do not have the chance to respond: that is almost the very definition of optionality becoming that much more valuable.

Well, at least don’t blame this downdraft on Treasurys. The 10YR (IEF, TLT, AGG) is down a whopping 8 basis points. In my view, high volatility in risk assets may very well lead to a flight to quality on Treasury securities, which paradoxically could trigger a wave of lower yields.

Thoughts on Volatility

I hear what you’re saying, Matt. The investment battlefield seems to be littered with the portfolios of those who panicked near bottoms over the past few years.

As a funny (true) side note, my mother-in-law called and asked me a couple days ago whether she should buy stocks because they always go back up. Folks have gone quite some time without seeing true downward resolution…

I expect a “we’re not in that game <anymore>” response to the current market heartburn. That puts a new spin on how likely a large bounce is. Bear in mind that just yesterday (pre-market), the S&P recovered quite nicely on news that the Chinese government was going to prop up their markets (China’s stock market was up 4%).

I don’t see Dudley (patron saint of the stock market) on today’s list of Fed speakers. I think we may soon look forward to a new era where markets mostly fend for themselves.

Tough love (GREK) is finding roots in other parts of the world (VGK, EWI). To be sure, these policy makers have yet to truly be tested yet. But markets lived in an artificial paradise of low rates and low vol for so long, that “normal” now appears terrifying.

Term Structure

So the only other two times since 2001 we’ve experienced this dearth of up days have been right after September 11 and the Fall of Lehman? For those who are saying that the turmoil we’re seeing looks a bit overdone, I can definitely see where you’re coming from. There is not some kind of giant, memorable catalyst now that compares with the other two events.

Still, one has to marvel at the high degree of order exhibited in the vol space. Nine-day implied vol has been all over the place, but it’s not trading up at 50 (at least for now). The term structure is presently anchored at the back by spot VIX’ long-term average. Finally, the uptick in HV20 could definitely overtake each and every one of the present term structure readings (clustered neatly between 19.1 and 20.55).

VVIX, while elevated, is nowhere even close to the levels we were seeing in early February. Indeed, the 52-week range for this index is 82 to 204. While VX options traders are on obviously aware of how quickly VIX vol can move, they’re not calling for any and every reading as fair game. The scope for movement is very much alive, but not out of hand.

Conclusion

