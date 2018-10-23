Building Your Wealth Through Brookfield Property Partners

When I first started investing my initial thought was through real estate. I thought of buying a fixer upper, investing some sweat equity, have trusted tenants pay down my mortgage then retiring someday after collecting a tidy profit. It sounded so easy but after talking to a few landlords I discovered that it was anything but. The reality is that being a landlord is a lot of work; it requires a lot of initial capital, involves many sleepless nights and is surprisingly more risky than you think. In an ideal world you could invest your money in someone who identified the opportunities, did the work and paid you to wait. That company is Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) and they are very good at what they do.

A period of rapid growth

BPY was initially launched in 2013 as a means of bringing all of the real estate holdings of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) under one roof. When originally launched 80% of the portfolio was held in private securities and managed by other companies leaving minimal control to Brookfield. In the 5 years since BPY has completed 5 strategic transactions to guide them to where they are today. More importantly they have transitioned the company to where they now control the bulk of their assets and can bring management and strategy all under one umbrella to implement a more consistent approach to development. In five years they have brought all assets on balance sheet, grown earnings at a 9% rate and dividends at a 6% rate creating considerable value for their partners and shareholders.

In the past 5 years BPY has almost tripled in size and although it would be nice to say that it has been a smooth ride, the reality is that it has been a little bumpy at times. Part of that bumpiness comes from the nature of their approach to doing business. Brookfield is a contrarian investor, where most people try to ride trends Brookfield goes against them. This can be seen in major purchases like Canary Wharf, which was on the verge of collapse when Brookfield stepped in, and both Rouse and GGP which were acquired as traditional retail had fallen out of favor. Brookfield’s strategy is to look for high quality assets at value pricing, and then adding their capital and operational expertise to transform that opportunity into something considerably more valuable and on a large scale.

Everywhere they want to be

Accumulating the kind of scale and asset base on a global basis that Brookfield has requires generating a significant amount of capital. Brookfield has done this through a combination of partnership with their parent company Brookfield Asset Management, funds from operations, debt and the issuance of new equity. In a perfect world all of these acquisitions would have been funded internally but the reality is different. In particular, I believe the issuance of new equity has prevented the share price from truly reflecting the current value of the assets they have accumulated which finds them currently trading at a 25% discount to IFRS.

The good news is that according to CEO Brian Kingston, the business as it sits today has them everywhere that they want to be and provides them all the opportunity they need going forward using internal levers. The business is global but more important is the fact that as they sit today they have acquired a significant amount of opportunity within their development pipeline which creates transparency about capital growth going forward.

When you consistently buy low and sell high you tend to succeed

In the past 5 years there are numerous examples of how BPY has used an opportunistic strategy to generate outsized returns by applying their contrarian approach to business. In 2013 logistics businesses were considered out of favor so BPY entered the market accumulating a global logistics business by purchasing 3 major companies. They added additional capital to build 30 msf of space, they increased rents by 16% and increased occupancy from 88 - 95% waiting while this business to come back in to favor. Last year they sold their European holdings for 5x what they paid for it. They will be selling their US holdings this year for similar results. This is what BPY calls opportunity investing.

Another example is their self-storage business. Brookfield accumulated 200 assets in this highly profitable sector starting in 2016. It’s highly fragmented nature made it difficult for institutional investors to handle creating opportunity for someone like Brookfield to step in. Using their expertise Brookfield was able to sell off the least attractive 100 assets for 2x the purchase price keeping the 100 most attractive to build out additional assets in a more profitable and manageable format. This is how Brookfield operates and this is what makes them very different than other asset managers.

Using this form of thinking Brookfield has created their Brookfield Strategic Real Estate Funds called BSREP 1/2 which are 10 year funds targeted at institutional investors with significant upside once assets are liquidated. These funds are invested in and managed by BPY. The way these funds work is that they initially raise capital through partnerships with institutional investors. When the fund reaches a certain point, usually at about 2 years, assets are purchased and using the capital built out. This increases their value and starts producing FFO that can be used to sustain the investment and flow cash back to the investors. At the end of the ten year period the investment is sold creating significant returns to the partners and BPY. Brookfield has targeted investment of $6.2b in this LP investment strategy over the next 10 years creating an additional $800m cash flow and significant potential capital growth.

GGP will transform their business

At their most recent investor conference Brian Kingston asked investors where they saw the greatest opportunities in the coming years. The responses varied with multi-unit housing being suggested, but according to Brookfield the answer is retail. Maybe part of that stems from the upside potential that exists due to its beaten down status, but more likely the change will come about as traditional retail begins to transform itself.

When most people think of retail they think of empty storefronts in struggling malls impacted by the allure of online retail from the likes of Amazon. E commerce currently makes up 8% of retail in North America and, based on more technologically advanced countries statistics, that could go to between 10-20%. Brookfield does not care because what retailers are finding is that they need the online presence so people can do research and look at their offerings but the majority of people still want a physical location for them to complete the transaction that is conveniently located. “Storefront is the last mile of distribution”.

The truth is that the US does have more retail per square footage per person than any other country in the world but that can be deceiving. It’s deceiving because only a small percentage of total retail space is what can be considered high quality and within those high quality spaces occupancy rates are very high and so are the rents. In the US 8% of the high quality space is owned by one company, GGP.

Retail is all about quality. Presently there is 120% more retail space in US than is needed but people are clumping all retail together and although there is 7.6b sqf of retail space in US market only 1.2b sqf is considered high quality. With 8% of that total GGP presents opportunities that should drive BPY for decades to come. Bought at what Brookfield hopes was close to the bottom of the cycle, they were able to take advantage of the negative sentiments in the market to meet the high quality and value targets that they look for.

But it is not just the high quality retail that they were looking for, it’s the real estate. These malls are located in some of the highest density, highest demand locations in the country. Through this acquisition Brookfield is now uniquely positioned to redevelop and scale GGP by being able to combine different asset classes and bring expertise to sectors that many other developers don’t have. Multi-unit housing is a good example of this. With creative design and sufficient capital at its disposal, BPY now finds itself with underdeveloped space that can be transformed into much higher netting opportunities to drive operating performance. Any one of these properties would create significant opportunity and now they have 125 development sites across the US from the acquisition of GGP

This is absolutely a wide moat business

Brookfield has come a long way in a short period of time and they have done so all while improving the bottom line for their partners and their shareholders. What makes Brookfield so attractive to institutional investors is that they are building their business based on real assets and that they are paying their shareholders using real cash flow. In a world where tech stocks are driving returns to new highs it is exciting to watch those portfolios grow. The problem is that just as quickly as a tech stock can rise, the next technology can displace it and bring the stock crashing down. Prime real estate is not like that, it is finite. The next great office tower in Manhattan is not being launched in your neighbor’s garage. Brookfield’s business is being built on a foundation that is not going away and that has to be reassuring to a retiree like myself. That, and the 6.4% dividend that makes it’s way into my bank account every quarter and continues to grow at 6% a year.

The Brookfield path can be bumpy

As mentioned earlier the road to success with Brookfield is not always smooth. I think that one of the challenges when dealing with a contrarian investor, like Brookfield, is that they are often taking the road less traveled then waiting for others to catch up. That means buying retail when others are closing shop, buying buildings that are half empty from neglect because they have a good location, and investing in fragmented businesses that others can't see the value in hopes that they can change the culture.

The other challenge for shareholders is that Brookfield is not afraid to sell prized assets, sometimes impacting FFO, to generate capital for other opportunities with greater upside potential. Capital gains are not recorded as FFO, which is a key metric when the company is being valued, thus creating confusion.

They also face the spectrum of higher interest rates in a business that uses leverage as part of their business model. Brookfield argues that interest rates will not hurt them, due to the long term structure of their current book and interest rates are an indication of the health in the economy, but it is a concern for many investors.

The Future is looking Bright

As a real estate investor it’s nice to watch the equity in your investment grow over time, just like it’s nice to get those rent checks every month. And just like a real estate investor you often make your money when you buy, not just when you sell. This is a good time to buy. According to Brookfield management, using current IFRS valuations, BPY is currently undervalued by approximately 25%. That has more to do with stock price as investors try to digest the sheer volume of assets they have accumulated and the corresponding equity that has been assigned. But that difficult transition stage is behind them. Now they have the opportunity to build out those assets.

With FFO increasing by 9% each year they are using that money as well as recycled capital to funnel into one of 2 strategies: First, they are using an LP Investment Fund strategy in place since 2014 which targets to double invested capital over a 10 year period. 30% of this strategy comes from earnings but the balance will come from a realization event not included in FFO at end of cycle. Since 2014 they have realized $900m from this strategy and it will continue to accelerate as subsequent strategies layer on top of one another. They are targeting $500m per year in earnings from this strategy alone and expect to grow FFO by 7-9%. This will support growth in the distribution and allow them to maintain a payout ratio of 80%

Second, they are also targeting $600m in FFO growth coming from their development pipeline also supporting dividend growth and supplemented by sales of mature assets not included in FFO. Their intent is to use these assets to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt and potentially dropping the payout ratio to 60% in the long term. It is hoped that these actions and improved clarity will decrease the valuation gap that currently exists between their stock price and the actual value of their holdings. It is also hoped that these moves will move BPY closer to the premium valuations that are currently awarded Brookfield’s other LP partners.

Based on current forecasts and past experience I am optimistic that BPY will be able to maintain their 15% CAGR if the existing discount to NAV remains in place. If they succeed in narrowing that gap as hoped that growth rate could accelerate to 25%. Either way it’s a nice way to build your own real estate empire without ever having to fix a toilet in the middle of the night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.