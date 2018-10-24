Airbus Deliveries Valued At $13.1B

Each quarter, AeroAnalysis provides an estimate on Boeing’s (BA) earnings. One of the key elements in our model estimates are the revenues of the Commercial Airplanes segment. Because this segment is so important to Boeing, also in our model, we have decided to share our quarterly commercial aircraft and delivery values in a separate piece.

Our plan was to also start providing earnings estimates for Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) starting from the second half of 2018, but due to unfavorable traffic flows and mix to our reports, we have postponed that coverage and currently are reviewing our possibilities to bring this to our readers in another way. What we still are continuing to launch is a coverage of quarterly Airbus orders and delivery values.

Source: Airbus

Deliveries

Table 1: Projected deliveries Q3 2018 using production rate (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

* Rates do not add up due to different programs being on production cycles that vary in time

Based on communicated production rates, we’d expect 201 deliveries, excluding Airbus A220 deliveries. Typically, we see deliveries pick up towards year-end, so actual deliveries are a bit lower in the first half of the year and pick up pace. For Airbus, we tend to see a strong surge in Q4, while Q3 reflecting holidays is a bit below average. Corrected for this, we found that Q3 deliveries actually should represent roughly 25% or 200 deliveries in a smooth delivery stream and 185 in a less smooth delivery stream.

Table 2: Actual deliveries Q3 2018 versus the deviation from the estimate (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

What we see is that with 201 deliveries during the third quarter of 2018, deliveries were slightly lower than what we expected. What we observed is that the number of deliveries was exactly between the high-end estimate of 200 units and the low-end estimate of 185 units. Airbus A320 deliveries were 2 units lower than what we’d expect under normal circumstances reflecting the backloaded delivery profile for the Airbus A320 program. Airbus A330 deliveries were 3 units lower than we’d expect and 1 unit lower for the Airbus A380. Those are relatively smaller differences. There are some concerns about the number of Airbus A350 deliveries, but we found those to be just slightly lower than what we’d expect. What the numbers more or less do show is that quite a significant number of deliveries has been backloaded into the 4th quarter of the year.

As many of you know, I focus on the aerospace industry and especially the commercial aircraft industry. I didn’t pick Boeing or Airbus as names to cover because they perform well, but because this is my field of expertise. Being committed to a niche means that I have gathered a lot of information and built some tools that should allow me to even further improve premium content as well as regular content, even though Seeking Alpha already is the best platform for aerospace investment research. One of the tools that I built is the valuation tool for orders and deliveries. This tool allows us to process the monthly order announcements, but also allows us to value the deliveries. Where possible, we bring some ‘premium taste’ to the regular platform. This time we do this in the form of sharing the value summary from our valuation model with you.

Table 3: Output AeroAnalysis valuation tool Airbus Q3 deliveries (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

What we see is that the Q3 deliveries are valued $29.5B at list prices and $13.1B after discounts, including $320 million worth of Airbus A220 deliveries. What we also see is that wide body jets make up for >35% of the delivery value while it makes up for 15-20% of the delivered units. Compared to last year it seems that the delivery value is roughly $0.5B lower.

Orders

Airbus also received commercial aircraft orders during the quarter. What we found is that order inflow and deliveries were not balanced at all. The European jet maker received orders for 42 narrow body aircraft and 8 wide bodies while it delivered 156 narrow body aircraft excluding Airbus A220 deliveries and 36 wide body jets. The value of the orders was $7.7B at list prices and $3.5B after discounts. So the book-to-bill during the quarter was low and certainly not something Airbus is aiming for as it desires a book-to-bill ratio of 1.

Conclusion

Airbus will be satisfied with the deliveries in the third quarter despite deliveries still lagging slightly for a third quarter. Order inflow is a bit low and likely falls far behind what we should be seeing, but with a new sales executive in place we might see a revival in order inflow. What remains is that Airbus had a big pile of unfinished aircraft left to be delivered in the first half of the year, so meeting the projected production and delivery rate is not quite enough to reach the delivery target. In other words, Airbus needs an incredibly strong fourth quarter, with record-breaking delivery numbers, to make up for the relatively lower deliveries in the first half of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA,EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.