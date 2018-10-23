6 ETF Ideas To Minimize Your Risk And Even Profit From Rising Interest Rates

In this article, I highlight a half dozen ETFs - four bond and two stock - that should respond relatively favorably to higher rates.

There are a number of ways to minimize the damage of rising rates or even to profit from such a scenario.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the 3rd time in 2018 and the 7th time since the end of 2016.

The Federal Reserve this past week raised interest rates for the 3rd time in 2018 and the 7th time since the end of 2016. If you buy into what the Fed's latest Dot Plot Report says, investors should expect three more rate hikes in 2019. I tend to think that we're probably slightly more likely to see two rate hikes than three, but the overarching theme is that you should expect rates to continue to go up.

If you're a bond investor, rising interest rates can often strike a sense of fear because they tend to erode the value of fixed income instruments. This can be especially damaging if you're in retirement or you're someone who uses their portfolio to produce regular income.

For years, investors had to wade into riskier securities, such as long-term bonds and stocks, in order to get the yield they weren't from shorter-term investment-grade bonds. Now that rates are back on the upswing and the 10-year Treasury note is yielding 3%, sticking with long bonds and stocks for yield is no longer a viable strategy. The potential downside is just too great to be reaching for yield now.

The good news is that cash is no longer trash. The yield on the Investor class shares of the Vanguard Prime Money Market Fund (VMMXX) is now at 2.13% and will be heading higher as the Fed continues to act. Even the yield on the ultra-safe 1-month Treasury bill has surpassed the yield on the S&P 500 (SPY) for the first time since the financial crisis.

1 Month Treasury Rate data by YCharts

All of this is to say that you no longer need to sacrifice yield in order to achieve safety. Over the past decade, if you wanted safety, you needed to accept near-0% yields on fixed income. Now, you can get that same degree of safety and earn an easy 2-3% yield. Finally, investors have some realistic options to deal with!

Despite the improved yields, fixed income investors should be positioning themselves defensively for the negative impact of rising rates. This means taking some risk off of the table and migrating towards lower duration products. Rising interest rates are, in most cases, bad news for fixed income products, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to minimize the damage or even profit from such a scenario. They can be used to your advantage if you know how to play them properly.

I want to highlight a half dozen ETFs - four bonds and two stocks - that should respond relatively favorably to higher rates. What's nice about this list is that no matter what your goal is with your portfolio - long-term growth, risk reduction, monthly income, etc. - there's probably an ETF here that can help you out.

SPDR Barclays 1-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (BIL)

If you're looking to take as much rate risk off the table as possible, this is probably the type of ETF you'll want to start with. BIL invests roughly equal shares of the portfolio in every weekly expiration of T-bills with maturities of between one and three months out. When one T-bill position expires, the proceeds are rolled into another T-bill with a three-month maturity.

BIL has a duration of just 0.1 years, so it barely moves regardless of which way interest rates move, and has a yield of 1.9%. With the Treasury yield curve being as flat as it is, there's little sense in moving into longer-term bonds for extra yield. Something like the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) could get you up to the 2.5% yield range, but it comes with a duration of around 2 years. If interest rates rise 1%, the share price would theoretically drop by 2%, effectively wiping out any extra yield earned and then some.

Another option here in the short-term government bond space would be the iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO), which invests in floating rate, not fixed rate notes, but comes with a similar yield and duration risk as BIL.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Speaking of floating rate notes, FLOT looks a whole lot like TFLO, but invests in short-term corporate issues, instead of government bonds, so you're adding a little credit risk to the equation. Not much though. FLOT invests only in higher quality investment-grade debt, so the risk of default in any single issue is small. Since the yields on these bonds get reset regularly, there's not much variation from par value, which means there's not much share price movement either. FLOT has a duration of just 0.15 years, so even a 1% rise in interest rates would have a minimal impact on the fund's share price.

Since it invests in corporate bonds instead of government bonds, you also get a bit of a yield boost. The fund's current yield of 2.5% isn't quite as good as you'd get if you were investing in fixed-rate notes of a similar maturity, but the minimal risk you're taking to get that yield makes it a worthwhile tradeoff.

If you're interested in keep your fees as low as possible, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) offers a similar risk profile and yield, but comes with an expense ratio that's 0.05% less than FLOT.

WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Negative Duration ETF (AGND)

I profiled this ETF twice in the past month as an intriguing interest rate play, but I think it's worth mentioning again here.

AGND is a hybrid product that combines a traditional long position in the aggregate bond market with a short position in Treasury securities to target a duration of -5 years. In other words, AGND is a bond fund that's designed to go up, not down, when rates increase. The fund's underlying bond benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, is the same one used for the iShares Core U.S. Total Bond Market ETF (AGG). Buying AGND is essentially buying AGG along with short Treasury futures.

You can see over the past year that AGND has done a good job of generating positive returns during the latest rising rate period.

AGND data by YCharts

AGND shouldn't be expected to have a perfectly inverse relationship with AGG though due to factors, such as differences in expense ratios, duration mismatching, the cost of trading and rolling over futures contracts, etc. But as a tool for rate risk protection, it does its job.

For the record, because of its ongoing use of futures, I don't recommend AGND as a core fixed income holding in a portfolio. I think this fund is better served as a short-term rate hedge, perhaps more appropriate for someone who already owns AGG and has a built-up unrealized capital. AGND could be used as a means of reducing rate risk exposure without incurring the tax consequence of selling any shares.

If you don't want to wade fully into negative durations, you could also consider the WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Duration ETF (AGZD). It essentially does the same thing as AGND, but keeps overall duration at 0 years instead of -5.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

LQDH is the interest rate hedged version of the $34 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). LQDH holds shares of LQD and then layers on short positions in interest rate swaps of various maturities. These swaps take the effective duration of the portfolio down from around 8.4 years to almost zero. What you're left with is the underlying credit risk of the issuers themselves, but without the interest rate risk.

Rate-hedged ETFs can be expected to outperform during rising rate periods and underperform during falling ones. Over the past year, the rate on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has risen from around 2.3% to its current level just over 3%. During that time LQDH has outpaced LQD by more than 6%.

LQDH Total Return Price data by YCharts

The elimination of interest rate risk means that the overall risk profile of LQDH is more conservative. How much less volatile is LQDH when compared to LQD? About 20% or so looking at the history of the two funds.

There are all sorts of options for interest rate hedged fixed income products. The ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged ETF (IGHG) and the Deutsche X-trackers Investment Grade Bond Interest Rate Hedged ETF (IGIH), but they approach hedging a little differently. They both use short Treasuries instead of short interest rate swaps to hedge. There's also the iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) and the ProShares High Yield Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) in the junk bond space.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

Equities don't respond to interest rate movements in the way that bonds do, but there are sectors which are expected to perform better than others during these environments. You often hear that financials tend to do well while utilities usually don't. If you want a bit more diversified coverage than just a single sector bet, you might like EQRR.

This 50-stock portfolio first identifies the five sectors from the S&P 500 that are most highly correlated to movements in the 10-year Treasury rate giving greater weight to those with higher correlation. Within those five sectors, the 10 stocks with the highest correlation to the 10-year Treasury rate are selected and equal-weighted within each sector. The final product ends up looking like this.

Currently, the top five sectors in the fund are financials, energy, industrials, materials and tech. In other words, pretty much what you'd expect (although the high exposure to energy is a bit of an outlier). On top of the rate sensitivity, investors get a bit of a value-oriented portfolio that carries a P/E ratio of 17 and a P/B of just 2.

EQRR has only been around for a little more than a year, but the early returns look pretty good.

EQRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

There are a couple of other rising rate ETFs out there. The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) takes the relationship to 10-year Treasuries into account, but it's only a minor consideration. FDRR is a dividend ETF more than anything. The Sit Rising Rate ETF (RISE) holds no stocks at all and instead uses a portfolio of futures and options contracts to achieve a -10-year duration.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

But, of course, if you want sector-specific exposure, the financial sector is the place to go. Banks borrow on the short end of the curve and lend at the long end, so rising rates generally help them juice their margins. Rising rates are generally indicative of a stronger economy (which is also why the tech and consumer discretionary sectors also tend to do well) and borrowers tend to be more likely to keep up to date with and pay off their loans. Insurance companies and other financial institutions also enjoy a similar relationship, but banks tend to be the bigger winners.

The problem for banks though has been that the long end of the yield curve has been stubborn to move. Banks haven't necessarily been able to expand their margins as much as they'd like and that's led the sector to underperform the S&P 500 in 2018. The current rising rate environment hasn't benefited banks much so far, but, historically, they've consistently demonstrated their ability to outperform given enough time.

Smaller banks may be able to respond quicker to higher rates, so the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is another option to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.