Is It Time To Give Up On This High-Yield Blue Chip?

Existing investors can safely hold onto shares. But for new money, I recommend superior yielding, faster growing, and more undervalued alternatives like ENB, MMP, and AM.

Kinder Morgan has been one of the hardest hit industry blue chips, thanks to a 75% dividend cut and multi-year struggles with its deleveraging and turnaround plans.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) investors have had to endure a brutal few years. While the entire midstream industry has been in a multi-year bear market, this blue chip has managed to underperform most of its peers by a large extent.

As a result, many income investors have written off Kinder Morgan as a "value trap," arguing that its slashing of its dividend in late 2015 by 75% shows that management is untrustworthy (getting "kindered").

On the other hand, Kinder's struggling turnaround has also meant that this wide moat blue chip, which owns some of the best midstream infrastructure in America, is also trading at some of the lowest cash multiples in the industry. This is why some income investors continue to view Kinder as an attractive deep value opportunity that could be set to soar (coiled spring). I've received several requests from readers asking me to weigh in on the argument between Kinder's bulls and bears.

So, is Kinder an attractive long-term income growth investment? Or a value trap to ignore? To answer that, we need to take a look at both the strengths and weakness of the company's current growth plans, including what those are likely to mean for its long-term dividend growth and total return potential.

Ultimately, I consider Kinder a decent high-yield blue chip, which from current prices should be able to achieve low double-digit total returns (about 12%) in the coming years. That makes it worth holding if you already own it, but not necessarily the best place for new money today. This is because there are several superior midstream stocks available that offer:

higher, safe yield

faster long-term payout growth

are more undervalued and thus offer better total return potential

Kinder Morgan's Core Business Is Great...

Kinder Morgan was co-founded by former CEO and Chairman Richard Kinder, who served as President and COO of Enron's midstream subsidiary from 1990 to 1996. After being fired by Enron's new CEO Jeffrey Skilling (now serving a 24-year prison sentence for his role in the Enron fraud), he partnered with Bill Morgan to launch Kinder Morgan in 1997. That was after using the two men's severance packages to purchase the Enron Liquids Pipeline Company (a tax shelter) for $40 million. That was a brilliant move, since the assets were valued at $325 million at the time. Today, management still owns 15% of Kinder Morgan shares, which represents some of the highest insider ownership in the industry. Kinder's CEO (Steven Kean) is paid a $1 annual salary and no cash bonuses. He lives off the $5.8 million in dividends paid by his 7.3 million shares stake in the company.

Over the last 21 years, Kinder Morgan invested over $62 billion to build out America's largest integrated midstream network - a network consisting of 85,000 miles of natural gas and oil pipelines, 152 distribution terminals, and the country's largest CO2 delivery system (for enhanced oil recovery).

The majority of cash flow (56%) is still from natural gas pipelines, which transport 40% of America's natural gas. However, Kinder's midstream network connects literally every major oil and gas formation in the country, which gives it exposure to numerous parts of the industry, including oil and liquified natural gas or LNG exports. In fact, Kinder's pipelines currently transport 42% of the gas under long-term LNG export contracts.

The key to Kinder's investment thesis as a dividend growth stock is the stable nature of its cash flow. Long-term, fixed-rate contracts generate 90% of its cash flow. 66% of those contracts are "take-or-pay", meaning that customers reserve capacity on its systems, and Kinder gets paid regardless of volumes shipped. This means that in 2018, Kinder's cash flow sensitivity to oil and gas prices is estimated to be just 4%. And on the natural gas pipelines that are its bread and butter, Kinder's average remaining contract duration ranges from 5.6 to 14.4 years.

The small amount of commodity exposure comes mainly from Kinder's small oil production business, part of the CO2 segment.

Kinder's CO2 segment accounts for $1.8 billion of future planned investment and makes up 27% of its current growth backlog. The reason Kinder still owns this more volatile business is due to the roughly 22% internal rates of returns it has historically generated. Looking forward, the company expects CO2 to generate about $1 billion per year in future DCF. However, should oil prices continue rising, then Kinder will be one of the few midstream companies to directly benefit from higher crude prices.

But if Kinder's fundamental business model is such a great source of stable, recurring and commodity insensitive cash flow, then why has the stock suffered so much? That comes down to the mistakes management has made in the past and the multi-year turnaround plan necessitated by the worst oil crash in over 50 years.

... But Echoes Of The Oil Crash Continue To Haunt It

Before the oil crash, Kinder took advantage of oil prices of over $100 per barrel and record-low interest rates. Low rates created a "hunt for yield" that allowed it to fund its ambitious growth projects with cheap equity and debt. This in turn meant Kinder was able to grow its dividend at about 10% which made it, at least temporarily, a Wall Street darling.

The trouble was that Kinder's distribution coverage ratio averaged just 1.07. For context in the midstream industry 1.1 or higher is considered a sustainable level. Basically, Kinder was retaining almost no cash flow to invest in growth. This meant that when the worst oil crash in over 50 years struck (crude plunged 76% at one point), credit and equity markets slammed shut. This threatened Kinder's investment grade credit rating, because its leverage ratio was about 7.5 at the time. The reason for Kinder's debt rising to such dangerous levels was the terrible timing of its MLP roll up in 2014. Specifically, it bought out El Paso Energy Partners and Kinder Morgan Energy Partners right when oil prices were peaking, and thus paid a high price. That was both in terms of equity (increased dividend cost by issuing new shares) and debt assumption.

To avoid a downgrade to junk status (and permanently higher borrowing costs), Kinder was forced to slash its dividend in order to adopt a self-funding business model. That means funding future growth projects with retained DCF (DCF minus dividend), and aggressively deleveraging via asset sales.

And speaking of its growth backlog, much of those planned projects were in the CO2 segment, which saw numerous cancellations when crude prices collapsed. As a result, KMI's growth backlog shrank from a peak of $25 billion in 2015, to just $6.3 billion following the recent TMP asset sale.

The massive decrease in future growth opportunities is one of the biggest reasons why Wall Street has been so bearish on the stock in the past few years.

Those asset sales (which allowed Kinder to pay down debt by over $6 billion) included:

Selling 50% of the southern natural gas system to Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Selling 50% of the Utopia ethane pipeline to Riverstone Investment Group.

Selling its remaining 50% position in the Parkway refined products pipeline to Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Entering into a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to acquire new gas pipelines.

Apache (NYSE:APA) has an option to buy a 15% stake in a $3.4 billion Permian gas pipeline that Kinder has a 50% stake in.

The $2 billion IPO of Kinder Morgan Canada that cost it a 30% stake in its Canadian operations but would fund 65% of the $5.7 billion Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Most recently, selling the entire Trans Mountain Pipeline (NYSEMKT:TMP) to Canada's government for $3.5 billion.

Due to its 70% stake in Kinder Morgan Canada, KMI's post tax share of the TMP sale will be $2 billion, which management says will go to paying down debt. That will put Kinder's collective deleveraging effort at over $8 billion over the years and results in a current leverage ratio (net debt/adjusted EBITDA) of 4.6.

It should be noted that management's decision to sell Trans Mountain has proven to be a smart call. Recently, that project saw regulatory approval revoked in August, a setback that has pushed back its completion date by several more years. In fact, the TMP expansion might end up being eventually cancelled. This means that Kinder got very lucky and sold TMP at the perfect time, before its value was substantially reduced by negative regulatory decisions. What's more, the company has now exceeded its long-term debt targets and has set a new goal of 4.5 leverage. That's in line with the industry average of 4.4 and should give Kinder a credit upgrade in the future (positive rating outlook from all three agencies means this is likely in 2019). That should help it reduce its future borrowing and refinancing costs and lock in the profitability on future growth projects, even in a higher interest rate environment.

Another thing to consider is that with Kinder Morgan Canada's reason for existing (funding vehicle for TMP expansion) now gone, management is considering a possible sale of the company. That might provide a few billion dollars more in the future to either accelerate growth and or buy back its undervalued shares.

But, ultimately, the result of all those asset sales is that, despite putting billions of dollars' worth of new projects into service over the years, Kinder's top and bottom line results have been disappointing.

Metric 2017 Results YTD 2018 Results Q3 2018 Results Revenue Growth 5.0% 2.9% 7% DCF Growth -0.6% 5.0% 3.6% DCF/Share -1% 6.1% 4.3% Dividend 0% 60% 60%

While the company has managed to post top line growth, what really matters to income investors is distributable cash flow or DCF. This is the midstream equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

Now in fairness to management in 2018 Kinder has managed to generate modest DCF/share growth. That's especially impressive, given that the closing of the Trans Mountain pipeline sale has resulted in a hit to cash flow (36% decrease in Canadian segment) that it was still able to overcome in Q3. Ultimately, management says it remains on track to meet or even beat this year's guidance of $2.05 per share in DCF. While that's good news, it also represents just 1% DCF/share growth in 2018.

That hasn't stopped management from rewarding income investors with sensational dividend growth of 60% this year. However, that has been funded with distribution coverage (DCF/dividend) compression. Due to the much smaller growth backlog it needs to fund, Kinder is able to return more cash to shareholders. This is in the form of:

$2 billion share buyback authorization ($500 million complete)

60% dividend growth in 2018

25% growth in 2019 (distribution coverage 2.05 on 2018 DCF/share)

25% growth in 2020 (distribution coverage 1.64)

Basically, Kinder is a fallen midstream blue chip - one with great assets, a sound business model that generates strong recession resistant cash flow, and an attractive medium-term plan to grow the dividend. But what about the long term, beyond 2020? What kind of growth potential does Kinder have, and what does that mean for current and prospective income growth investors?

Long-Term Growth Prospects Are Good But Not As Strong As Its Peers

The reason to be bullish on Kinder is due to its strong long-term growth runway. This is courtesy of America's ongoing energy boom, including in natural gas.

Over the coming decade, numerous growth opportunities in gas, including the continued switch from coal to gas fired power plants, LNG exports to Asia, and gas exports to Mexico, are expected to boost demand for gas by 40%. Kinder's NG midstream network is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this strong demand growth and generate years of steady and commodity insensitive cash flow.

And while the growth backlog may be 75% smaller than it was at its peak, the good news is that the vast majority of Kinder's upcoming investments are expected to generate nearly 20% EBITDA yields. That's compared to an industry average of 12.5%. Excluding the more volatile CO2 projects, KMI expects to earn overall EBITDA yields of 18.5% on its gas projects over the coming years.

Better yet? During the earnings call, management disclosed that the backlog is now finally growing again, by $250 million in Q3 (to $6.5 billion). That's thanks to $800 million in new projects added to the backlog, offsetting $550 million put into service.

The major focus for the company is the three gas or NGL pipelines it's currently building or expanding in the Permian Basin. The Permian is one of the largest and most economical oil and gas formations on earth. Analysts at Rystad Energy estimate, it may contain as much as 248 billion barrels of oil equivalents (includes gas) which are recoverable at current prices, and with today's technology.

(Source: Rattler Midstream S-1)

Granted recoverable reserve estimates for the Permian vary greatly, from 60 billion to 250 billion. But there's no denying that the Permian is an oil and gas producing powerhouse - which is why gas production from the formation is expected to double over the coming five years.

To profit from this, Kinder is building the Gulf Coast pipeline, a $1.75 billion project it owns 50% of. This pipeline will carry 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Permian to processing and export facilities on the Texas Gulf Coast. The GCP is coming online October 2019, with 10-year contracts in place.

Kinder is also working on the $2 billion Permian Highway gas pipeline, which it owns 50% of. That project is scheduled to be completed in late 2020. However, it should be noted that Apache (APA) has the right to buy a 33% stake that might dilute KMI's ownership stake to 27%.

The growth in U.S. natural gas production will help fuel the boom in U.S. energy exports, which have been growing rapidly due to insatiable demand from emerging markets such as China and India. Kinder has spent $2 billion since 2010 investing in export capacity at the Houston Shipping Channel, which accounts for 13% of this country's energy exports. That includes 43 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as refined product (gas/diesel/jet fuel) and petrochemical export capacity.

Kinder's liquid exports have been growing at 17% annually over the past two years, and current growth plans call for continued investment to expand that capacity significantly. Part of that is for LNG, including the Elba liquefaction plant at Savannah Georgia. Kinder owns 51% of this project which will be completed at the end of 2019 and whose export capacity is 100% contracted for 20 years with Shell (RDS.A)

OK, so Kinder's current backlog is highly lucrative, and finally growing again, now that asset sales and project cancellations are behind it. But what about beyond 2020? What kind of growth can investors expect in the long term? Well, there's both good and bad news on that front.

The good news is that the US Energy Information Administration expects US oil & gas production to continue growing strongly in the coming years and decades.

Oil production is expected to peak around 2030 and then remain stable well into the 2040s. Gas production is expected to keep growing strongly through at least 2050, fueled in large part by strong emerging market import demand.

For the midstream industry, in general, that likely means boom times, courtesy of nearly $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure projects necessary to support this production growth.

(Source: Interstate Natural Gas Association Of America)

About $400 billion of that, or 50%, will be in the form of natural gas projects that Kinder Morgan specializes in. So, that means that strong growth lies ahead for KMI's long suffering shareholders, right? Well, not necessarily.

Management is projecting that, with its plan to self-fund, it will be able to add $2 billion to $3 billion of new projects to its growth backlog each year. That $2.5 billion per year investment guidance is up from $1.5 billion at the start of the year. That rate of organic growth investment equates to a long-term projected backlog (which covers five years) of about $12.5 billion. That's roughly double current levels.

However, for a company of Kinder's size, it also means roughly 3% to 5% annual DCF/share growth, even factoring in share buybacks (adds about 1% per year). And of course, that assumes that Kinder's remaining projects are able to be completed on time and on budget. While the remaining backlog isn't likely to face TMP style delays and cost overruns, there is no guarantee that 100% of the backlog will be completed.

It's always possible the Kinder will be able to locate more profitable growth projects to fuel stronger growth. But that's not something that I'd personally be betting on, especially given how much extra cash the planned dividend growth through 2020 is going to soak up. 3% to 5% DCF/share growth is certainly better than Kinder's growth rate of zero since the oil crash began. However, it also means that once management has completed its accelerated dividend hikes through 2020, 4% is likely how fast the dividend will be able to grow sustainably over the long term.

This ultimately means that Kinder Morgan dividend profile, which is at the heart of its investment thesis, is good, but not great. Specifically, Kinder should be capable of about achieving about 12% long-term CAGR total returns. This makes it a good income stock to own, though hardly the most attractive midstream option.

Dividend Profile: Likely A Good Income Investment And Long-Term Market Beating Stock

The dividend profile is the most important part of any income investment. It consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential. Combined with valuation this is what historically determines total returns.

Company Forward Yield 2018 Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Kinder Morgan 4.6% 2.6 6.6% to 14.2% 11.2% to 18.8% 11.9% to 19.5% S&P 500 1.9% 2.63 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

While Kinder's current yield of 4.6% is much better than the S&P 500s, it's also on the low side of most midstream stocks. The good news is that with a distribution coverage ratio of 2.6 (for full 2018), that dividend is highly secure.

Of course, as we saw in the oil crash, a safe coverage ratio isn't enough to ensure a sound dividend. Debt is also important, especially in this capital-intensive and growth-oriented industry.

Company Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Equity Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Kinder Morgan 4.6 4.0 48% BBB- 5.1% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing, Morningstar)

For the last few years, Kinder's balance sheet has been a major detriment. However, thanks to the TMP sale, KMI's leverage ratio has now fallen to 4.6, down from a peak of about 7.5 in early 2016. Management says its long-term goal is a leverage ratio of 4.5, which is in line with the industry average. During the conference call, Steven Kean told analysts that all three rating agencies have positive outlooks on the company. This should translate into credit rating upgrades which will help lower future borrowing costs and raise KMI's interest coverage ratio to similar rates as its peers.

The bottom line is that Kinder's dangerous debt levels are now a thing of the past. Management has learned the error of its ways and is now focused on delivering a safe and steadily growing high-yield to investors.

But how quickly is the dividend likely to grow? Well, through 2020 at 25%, per management's current plan. That plan is probably going to be realized, since Kinder is funding it via a reduction in the coverage ratio, and not based on outlandish growth assumptions. Beyond 2020 is where things get trickier.

Factoring in the three massive dividend growth years of 2018 to 2020, analysts currently expect Kinder's dividend to grow 14.2% CAGR over the next decade. Now, I'm VERY skeptical of those projections, which I consider to be way too bullish and likely to fall over time. In fact, a year ago, analysts were expecting about 16% CAGR long-term dividend growth and have been steadily chipping away at their forecast ever since.

When it comes to Kinder's realistic dividend growth, I tend to side with Morningstar's Travis Miller on this one. Miller expects Kinder to be able to invest an average of $2 billion per year into organic growth, the low end of its current guidance. I'll give management the benefit of the doubt and assume $2.5 billion, the mid-range guidance. But even that would only generate about 4% long-term DCF growth. If Kinder is able to achieve its high end guidance of $3 billion in growth spending and buy back its undervalued shares more aggressively, the best case scenario is about 6% DCF/share growth. That's decent by high-yield blue chip standards but pretty weak for a midstream company. Especially one facing such strong secular industry tailwinds.

Ultimately, I think Kinder investors should count on about 4% dividend growth beyond 2020, which translates to 6.6% CAGR growth over the next decade factoring in 2018 through 2020. That's good enough to deliver about 11% CAGR total returns over time, assuming no multiple expansion. For context, the S&P 500 has delivered 9.2% CAGR total returns since 1871, which means that Kinder is very likely to become a market-beating high-yield stock in the future. That's especially true if Morningstar, BlackRock, and Vanguard are right that the S&P 500 is likely to deliver just 0% to 5% CAGR total returns over the coming five to 10 years.

But what about Kinder's rock bottom valuation? Shouldn't that help drive stronger total returns? Indeed, multiple expansion will likely help. But unfortunately, even accounting for Kinder's valuation, I expect about 12% long-term returns from this high-yield blue chip. That's because Kinder, despite its share price being in the toilet for years, is not actually that undervalued.

Valuation: Cheap Yes, But Not As Undervalued As Better Alternatives

KMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

In the past few months, midstream stocks in general, and Kinder Morgan in particular, have managed a nice rally. But even so, KMI has still managed to trail the market, just as it has over the past four years. But doesn't that potentially mean it's trading at fire sale prices, and thus a great choice for deep value investors?

There are dozens of ways to value a company, but for blue chip midstream stocks, two are most useful. First is looking at the price/DCF, which is the industry equivalent of the PE Ratio.

Company P/DCF Implied 10 Year DCF Growth Rate Analyst Consensus 10 Year DCF Growth Rate Kinder Morgan 8.5 0% 4% to 11% Industry Average 9.2 0.40% NA

(Sources: management guidance, Fast Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

Kinder's P/DCF is indeed very low. In fact, among industry blue chips I know of none that trades lower. However, keep in mind that the average midstream stock trades at just 9.2 times DCF, so Kinder's figure isn't nearly as impressive as it initially appears.

That's because most of its rivals have been rapidly growing their cash flows, which is why midstream is the most undervalued industry, relative to its growth potential. Today, the market is pricing in nearly zero growth for midstream corporations and MLPs. Kinder is pricing in exactly zero growth, which is far below what it's likely to achieve now that asset sales and project cancellations are probably behind it. So, doesn't that mean Kinder is highly undervalued? Well, it's undervalued to be sure. But not extremely so, when we consider its growth prospects. And when I model its valuation based on dividend yield theory, or DYT, it also appears to be modestly undervalued.

DYT is my favorite valuation method for stable income stocks. That's because it's been shown to be highly effective since 1966. That's when asset manager newsletter publisher investment quality trends began using it exclusively to achieve market-beating returns.

Over short, medium, and long-term time horizons, IQT's DYT driven approach has consistently beat the market, and with about 10% lower volatility to boot.

DYT basically says that as long as the business model is stable (company keeps doing the same thing over time), yields should be mean reverting. That means they cycle around a historical norm that approximates fair value. Buy when the yield is much higher than fair value and you'll get a nice boost when it returns to its normal level eventually.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield Historical Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Long-Term CAGR Valuation Return Boost 4.6% 4.3% 3.8% 4.3% 7% 0.7%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp)

Kinder's five year average yield has been 4.3%, and its long-term median yield 3.8%. However, it's important to remember that the longer-term median figure includes years of double digit dividend growth which are not likely to be repeated beyond 2020. Thus, for my valuation and total return model, I use the five year average yield of 4.3%. This implies Kinder is just 7% undervalued, and shares should grow faster than DCF/share and dividends by about 0.7% CAGR over the next 10 years. My valuation adjusted Gordon Dividend Growth Model (total return = yield + dividend growth + valuation boost) is most accurate over long time frames. This is because over 10 years sentiment cancels out and stocks trade purely on fundamentals.

Note that Morningstar's conservative three stage discounted cash flow model estimates KIM's fair value at $19.2, implying a 9% discount to fair value. That's in line with my DYT based fair value estimate.

This ultimately means that Kinder is a slightly undervalued industry blue chip. It offers a nice, safe yield, though one far below many of its peers. It also offers decent dividend growth potential, about three times faster than inflation. Thus, it's not a value trap. But investing is never done in vacuum. With limited resources, I'd recommend income investors put new money to work in far superior alternatives like:

Enbridge (ENB): 6.3% yield and 41% undervalued

Antero Midstream Partners (AM): 5.4% yield and 29% undervalued

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP): 5.9% yield and 23% undervalued

Antero Midstream Corp. (formed by upcoming buyout by AMGP) in particular makes it one of the best midstream stocks to buy right now. That's not just because the merger is being done in a way that actually boosts payouts for investors (by 3%). Rather it's because the new Antero Midstream will be a self-funding c-Corp, with a much stronger balance sheet (long-term leverage guidance in the low 2s), and far superior dividend growth. That includes medium-term dividend growth of 27% CAGR and a 10-year analyst dividend growth forecast of 20%.

Meanwhile, Magellan Midstream Partners is offering a far richer current yield, and about 20% stronger long-term payout growth (beyond 2020). Enbridge, the ultimate blue chip in this industry (and a dividend aristocrat in 2020), offers the highest yield of the three. It also has long-term dividend growth potential of 8% to 10%.

Basically, the reason I don't own Kinder in my own high-yield income growth retirement portfolio isn't because I consider it a poor long-term investment. Rather it's one that that can't offer the same long-term total returns as better alternatives.

Bottom Line: Kinder's Turnaround Is Finally Accelerating But Slow Long-Term Growth Potential Limits Its Upside

Kinder's road to recovery has been long, slow, and tried the patience of even the most dedicated value investor. Management's early mistakes with overpaying its dividends and taking on too much debt have forced a multi-year turnaround that has resulted in terrible returns.

Going forward, Kinder's growth plans look solid, and its much stronger balance sheet will certainly make it a far safer source of generous and steadily growing income. And in terms of price/DCF, Kinder is the cheapest midstream blue chip you can buy today.

That being said, unlike many quality midstream corporations and MLPs, Kinder's low cash flow multiple is slightly justified by long-term growth prospects that are much slower than its peers. Peers like Enbridge, Magellan Midstream, and Antero Midstream. All are currently offering higher yields, equally safe payouts, and are far more undervalued. Thus, they offer much stronger long-term total return potential and are where I recommend income investors put new money today.

So, is Kinder Morgan a value trap that investors should give up on? I'd say not, since the company is still a blue chip with cash rich, wide moat assets that should make it a market beating dividend growth stock.

Ultimately, it's up to you where you want to dedicate your limited capital. Kinder Morgan, from today's levels, likely has more upside than downside. But personally, while I think the long-term prospects are bright, I'll be investing my money into superior yielding and faster growing rivals.

