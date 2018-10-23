Acme United: Big Whiff In A Big Quarter Suggests More Downside

Shares of micro-cap manufacturer Acme United (ACU) fell 11% on Friday to a 2-year low after a disappointing Q3 report. From here, the declines don't look big enough.

After all, Q3 was a big report, as I wrote back in July. Concerns have been growing here for several quarters. ACU had looked like a growing, well-managed microcap with properly incentivized management. (There have been some concerns about option grants, but that aside CEO Walter Johnsen owns 15% of the company and COO Brian Olschan almost 6%.) A move into the first aid space seemed wise, providing potential growth while diversifying away from the core office supply business struggling with the steady decline of Staples and Office Depot (ODP).

But growth has stalled out of late, raising questions about both the growth businesses (first aid and specialized cutting products) and the pace of declines in the office segment. Guidance was missed in both 2015 and 2017. Heading into Friday's release, then, there was a clear worst-case scenario. Another miss and a guidance reduction would call into question both Acme's growth and the credibility of its management. That scenario played out on Friday - and given the leverage on the balance sheet, a two-year low doesn't seem to entirely incorporate the new outlook.

The Growth Problem

Year Revenue Net Income EPS EBITDA EBITDA % Rev. Acq. Spend 2014 $107.2 $4.789 $1.36 $8,977 8.37% $13.8 2015 $109.8 $4.794* $1.37* $9,233* 8.41% $0 2016 $124.6 $5.851 $1.64 $10,758 8.63% $7.0 2017 $130.5 $5.297 $1.42 $10,720 8.21% $7.2 2018 $139^ $4.700^ $1.30^ $10,200# 7.34% $0

in millions, except for EPS and EBITDA % rev.

* - excludes one-time moving costs related to facility transition

^ - updated guidance from company

# - author estimate based on guidance

The problem here is pretty obvious looking at the last five years, inclusive of 2018. Acme United is no longer a growing business. Despite a lower tax rate, 2018 net income is guided below that of 2014. EBITDA should rise about $1.2 million over the period - but so should interest expense backing additional debt used to fund a total of $28 million in acquisitions. (Note that Acme acquired First Aid Only in June of 2014, which admittedly skews the comparisons a bit. But pro forma figures from that year's 10-K show a similar progression, with net income down 4% over the four years despite tax help and $14 million-plus in incremental acquisition spend. That latter figure is over 20% of the current ~$65 million market cap.)

When Acme acquired sharpening tool maker DMT in 2016, it cited $1 million in 2015 EBITDA. Spill Magic, purchased last year, generated $1.4 million in EBITDA in 2016. Assuming zero growth in those businesses, organic EBITDA growth from 2015-2018 appears to be in the range of -15%.

What's going on here? Truthfully, it's somewhat difficult to tell. Revenue growth hasn't been that bad. U.S. sales excluding Spill Magic did drop 2% in 2017, with declines in Westcott scissors per the 10-K. But guidance does imply a 6.5% increase this year, with the 10-Q for the first half suggesting 7% growth due "primarily to market share gains of first aid and safety products." That category grew another 7% in Q3, per the conference call, which given a roughly 50/50 split (again, per the call) suggests a 1% decline in cutting tools.

From a top line standpoint, it looks like first aid is performing quite well. Cuda fishing tools and Camillus hunting knives seem to be at least stable, at least per commentary, with Camillus perhaps the stronger of the two. And office and school revenue - now about a quarter of revenue - is declining. Nothing there seems particularly surprising, given the trends in the office channel, in particular.

Gross margins have held up reasonably well, compressing 30 bps last year and 13 bps YTD, per figures from the Q3 release. The issue is SG&A, which rose 8% last year and another 9% so far this year. Freight and headcount, per filings and commentary, appear to be the major drivers. And Acme seems to be responding, announcing a $1.5 million cost-cutting program - including $700K in personnel savings going forward.

Even pro forma for those cost savings, however, organic growth remains modestly negative over the past couple of years. And Q3 commentary doesn't raise much in the way of confidence beyond those cuts. Online business from Amazon (AMZN) and other outlets (including the e-commerce operations of the office superstores) has been a big driver of growth of late: Johnsen said on the Q4 call that "pure retailers like Amazon" accounted for over 10% of revenue, and Acme wound up scrambling last year to match its shipping to the e-commerce model. (Those problems are behind the company, at least according to the Q1 call.)

But the online business had a weak Q3. CFO Paul Driscoll said on the call that "growth in the quarter was impacted by a major online retailer slowing down purchases." (I assume that retailer is Amazon; management has used similar phrasing in the past.) Most concerningly, that weakness was seen both in scissors - and in first aid, the part of the business that is supposed to drive growth. Both categories disappointed relative to expectations, with Johnsen citing mix shift away from office scissors and first aid as a headwind to gross margin in the quarter. And Johnsen, in the Q&A, pointed out private label competition as a particular pressure point in scissors.

To be fair, it's not necessarily clear that all hope is lost. The first aid business still is performing well, and should be a bit less than half of revenue this year. (Acme broke out category sales in filings for the first time this year - but didn't add prior-year figures, so comparisons aren't available.) Another ~25% is Cuda, Camillus, and DMT, which combined seem reasonably stable. The dramatic increase in online sales no doubt is causing some disruption on both the top line and in terms of margins (and indeed, already has). Performance can get better. But there are two big reasons why I'm not interested in betting on that improvement, even with ACU much cheaper.

Management Concerns

The Q3 reduction in guidance represents the third year in four in which Acme has overpromised. And it appears from the cost cuts that the aggressive projections hit the business as well. Johnsen admitted in the Q3 release that SG&A spend was "in place to drive sales at levels we did not achieve."

The repeated misses are bad enough. But in each case, it was close to obvious even from the outside that the projections were far too optimistic. I wrote after Q2 that the company's expectations of a ~150 bps expansion in second-half EBIT margin looked far too optimistic: those margins fell almost 200 bps y/y in Q3. And it's worth noting that free cash flow expectations came down again (they were pulled down after Q2 as well): Acme now is expecting ~$3 million this year against $4-5 million at the beginning of the year. That seems to include a planned $1 million cut in inventory in Q4 - which is supposed to happen while margins once again are guided to increase in the quarter.

There have been missteps on the online front, with management in each of the last two years expecting a big boost in Q3 from online back-to-school sales - only to be disappointed. On the Q2 call, Johnsen called tariffs a "non-event". On the Q3 call, Johnsen said that 10% of products were covered - for which Acme is raising prices - and that a 25% tariff could have a larger impact (albeit still not a "big impact"). And the online issues, in particular, seem to have snuck up on the company: Johnsen said on the Q2 call that Westcott sales in the first 19 days of the quarter were "strong - including sales through Amazon".

Johnsen has been CEO since 1995; Olschan has held the COO post since 1999; Driscoll became CFO in 2002. It seems unlikely that the team somehow forgot how to manage the business. But the last few years have been concerning. With pressure in the office channel, and a faster-moving online business, Acme hasn't seemed on top of the ball. The Q3 guidance miss and the struggles with online only add to that sense.

Valuation

At roughly 14x updated 2018 EPS guidance, ACU looks reasonably cheap. But this is a highly leveraged company at the moment. Net debt (including a mortgage) at the end of Q3 is $46.5 million, implying a 4.6x leverage ratio against my estimate of 2018 EBITDA (based on guidance). Even adding back the $1.5 million in cost savings, Acme looks like it's about 4x leveraged.

EV/EBITDA is almost 11x - and in the mid-9 range even adding back the cost cuts. Peer comparisons are limited, but simply from a 'feel' standpoint 9x+ for a 4x leveraged business with declining organic profit is far too much. (It's worth pointing out that ACU paid ~7x for DMT and ~5x for Spill Magic, which assuming zero growth combined account for ~20% of profits.) So, too, is a ~21x P/FCF multiple, based on guidance.

ACU really isn't cheap at $18. Growth needs to pick up. And to be blunt, I'm skeptical. Johnsen said on the Q3 call that the company's goals for the next 18 months were for 5-7% organic growth, keep looking at M&A, improve gross margins, and drive SG&A leverage.

Those are admirable goals. But some progress toward those levels already is priced in. More importantly, Johnsen didn't give much detail as to how those goals would be achieved. Organic top-line growth this year is in that range, admittedly - but off an easier compare than will be seen in 2019. If 25% of the business is declining or even flat, that means first aid probably has to grow double-digits to hit that bogey. Tariffs and higher input costs could hit gross margins (though a weaker yuan is helping). SG&A leverage, cost cuts aside, seems tied directly to revenue.

As for M&A, that seems highly unlikely without an attendant improvement in the business. Acme closed Q3 with $47 million in gross debt; its revolver is capped at $50 million per the 10-K. That ceiling could be raised - but is a lender really going to offer more capital at the current LIBOR + 2% rate to a business performing as it is at the moment?

In the context of recent performance, those goals seem unrealistic. And yet even at the lows ACU seems to be pricing in some possibility of them being hit. What doesn't look priced in is an equally likely bearish scenario. Allow revenue to grow 5%, knock EBITDA margins down 100 bps (they're guided to compress 130 bps+ in two years), and move the EV/EBITDA multiple to 8x. ACU drops near $8, 50%+ downside.

A short probably doesn't make sense (though I considered it in early trading Friday, when ACU was down 'only' 7%) given the micro-cap nature and lack of liquidity. But there are real concerns here - and they don't look completely priced in. Acme United's Q3 suggests that two-year lows aren't cheap enough - and that the stock could have further to fall as investors digest the quarter.

