BDC Sector Volatility Driving 10.5% Average Yield

This article also discusses some of the reasons for the recent decline in BDC stock prices as well as oversold and overbought indicators.

Next week, BDCs will begin reporting Q3 2018 results, and I'm expecting most companies to report favorable results, given the continued strong fundamentals, including widening of spreads.

As predicted, BDC prices continue to pull back (along with the overall market), and I'm still expecting lower prices/higher yields due to increased volatility, "flight to safety", widening spreads, etc.

Quick BDC Market Update

As many readers may have noticed, I have been writing fewer articles on SA (for the reasons previously discussed), and the following is a quick sector update as we head into reporting season next week.

Business Development Company ("BDC") stock prices continue to pull back along with the overall market, and I am expecting a continued "flight to safety" over the coming weeks:

"Bonds have outperformed stocks by 4.89 percentage points during the last 20 trading days. This is close to the weakest performance for stocks relative to bonds in the past two years and indicates investors are fleeing risky stocks for the safety of bonds."

Source: CNN Fear & Greed Index

The average BDC is down around 8% over the last two months with most of my holdings and other 'higher quality' companies outperforming the others during this pullback, including TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) for the reasons discussed yesterday in "TSLX: Upcoming Special Dividends & Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Increased Leverage". Also, TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) which was discussed last month in "Stable 11% Yield With Pre-IPO VC Tech Exposure For Higher Returns".

Many of the BDCs that I have warned investors about have been under-performing such as Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) in "High-Yield BDC Sector Return And Expense Ratios" that discussed why the company was overpriced, THL Credit (TCRD) in "13.2% Yield At Risk Of Upcoming Dividend Cut", and FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) discussed last week in "Why I Sold This 11.1% Yielding BDC".

As discussed last month in 14.5% Yielding ETN: Time To Buy Or Take Profits?:

The UBS ETRACS Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) and UBS ETRACS 2X Leveraged Business Development Company ETN (BDCL) are exchange traded notes that continue to under-perform the average BDC for a few reasons but mostly related to index allocations and "tracking fees."

BDCL has declined by around 15% since the article as shown below:

Current BDC Yields

The average BDC yield is currently around 10.5%, and there is a chance it could head higher, similar to previous pullbacks:

Source: bdcbuzz.com

As shown below, many of the higher-quality business development companies ("BDCs") that I have pointed out in my previous articles over the last few months have been growing or at least maintaining their book value/NAV per share over the last two years, including TSLX, TPVG, Gladstone Investment (GAIN), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Hercules Capital (HTGC), Fidus Investment (FDUS), Ares Capital (ARCC), New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), PennantPark Investment (PNNT), PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) and TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD). Typically, these companies trade at a premium to NAV and have a lower yield but many pay special/supplemental dividends supported by capital gains.

Conversely, many of the BDCs with NAV declines have cut dividends, including TCRD, OCSL, FSIC, Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC), Alcentra Capital (ABDC), Prospect Capital (PSEC), Garrison Capital (GARS), Apollo Investment (AINV), Capitala Finance (CPTA), KCAP Financial (KCAP), Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN), BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC), Barings BDC (BBDC), Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP), and Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI). These BDCs typically trade at a 20% to 30% discount to NAV with higher yields likely due to potential credit issues driving additional dividend cuts.

Source: SEC Filing and bdcbuzz.com

Are BDCs Overbought or Oversold?

I closely watch the yield spreads between BDCs and other investments, including the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B).

Source: FRED

Yield spreads are important to monitor as they can indicate when a basket of investments is overbought or oversold compared to other yield-related investments. However, general market yields can change at any time. Also, spreads change depending on perception of risk, and these are only averages that then need to be assigned a range for assessing individual investments/BDCs. BDCs can be volatile and timing is everything for investors that want to get the "biggest bang for their buck" but still have a higher quality portfolio that will deliver consistent returns over the long term. As you can see, the average BDC yield is still trending higher:

Source: FRED and bdcbuzz.com

The following chart uses the information from the previous chart showing the average yield spread between BDCs and Corp B. I consider BDCs oversold when the yield spread approaches 4.5% higher and overbought when it is closer to 2.5%.

The average BDC is currently yielding around 10.5% compared to Corp B closer to 6.8% for a current yield spread of 3.7%. However, there is a chance that this spread could increase over the coming weeks implying lower prices for the average BDC.

Source: bdcbuzz.com

Interest Rate Spreads and Improving Fundamentals

Please read Investopedia discussion of net interest rate spreads:

"In simple terms, the net interest spread is like a profit margin. The greater the spread, the more profitable the financial institution is likely to be; the lower the spread, the less profitable the institution is likely to be. While the federal funds rate plays a large role in determining the rate at which an institution lends immediate funds, open market activities ultimately shape the rate spread."

BDC pricing is often volatile which can be a good thing for investors that know what and when to buy. We are finally starting to experience wider interest rate spreads which drives counter-intuitive pricing for BDCs. Management for most BDCs have been patiently waiting for higher yields on new investments, which is often driven by wider interest rate spreads. However, the market is now expecting higher yields from investments such as BDCs during a period when the fundamentals are improving.

As mentioned in previous updates, we have previously experienced windows of wider spreads and higher quality BDCs typically have much higher portfolio growth during these periods as they take advantage of higher market yields. This drives counter-intuitive pricing and is usually the time when investors are discounting pricing for BDC stocks. Higher quality BDCs only invest in lower leveraged companies that are able to support debt payments and have strong covenants to protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios.

Next week, BDCs will begin reporting Q3 2018 results, and I'm expecting most companies to report favorable results, given the continued improvements in the underlying economic fundamentals, including unemployment rate, labor force participation, consumer consumption, and corporate earnings. Also, the widening of investments spreads could be mentioned by management indicating increased portfolio growth and strong expected earnings in the coming quarters.

Q3 2018 BDC Reporting

Obviously, timing is important when investing, but especially with BDCs for many reasons, including opaque reporting standards, general sector volatility, and being largely retailed owned. The opaque and inconsistent reporting for BDCs often results in retail investors making poor decisions. Focusing on simple coverage of the dividend with the previous quarter net investment income ("NII") or changes in net asset value ("NAV") are not enough.

Investors should be ready to take advantage of market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points, including RSI near 30 which would include most BDC right now. Also:

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective).

Source: CNN Fear & Greed Index

Volatility Index

As shown below, the volatility index is over 20 again which is where I like to make multiple purchases similar to earlier this year when I bought additional shares of multiple companies.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX, TPVG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.