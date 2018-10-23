Ford Is Making Its Move In All-Electric Vehicles

Currently, the market for all electric vehicles is relatively small. Ford is betting demand will expand as multiple products options become available to consumers.

Ford is hoping to launch its first all electric vehicle in the Spring of 2020. It will be a performance mid-sized all electric SUV.

Ford Motor Company (F) has plans to become a major competitor in the all electric vehicle market. Right now the company is behind other competitors like Tesla (TSLA) in the all electric vehicle market. But Ford plans to catch up to its competitors. The company plans to spend $11 billion on electric vehicles by 2022.

So far Ford has been able to fund its research into all electric vehicles out of profitable cash flow. Here is a look at Ford's 2018 second quarter income statement:

In the second quarter of 2018 Ford Motor Company had sales of $38.9 billion and bottom line net income of $1.066 billion. Look at how much Ford is spending on its future from their annual report:

We engage in engineering, research, and development primarily to improve the performance (including fuel efficiency), safety, and customer satisfaction of our products, and to develop new products and services. Engineering, research, and development expenses for 2015, 2016, and 2017 were $6.7 billion, $7.3 billion, and $8 billion, respectively.

Ford appears to be facing headwinds in the third and fourth quarter that may test its profitability. The company is facing increased costs for steel and aluminum due to President Trump's tariffs. Additionally, international sales have been slow, particularly in China. Ford reported sales in China fell a whopping 43% in September. Year-to-date sales in China are down 30%. China is a large and important market for Ford. The company believes sales in China may improve once the newly re-designed Ford Focus is introduced.

Ford will be able to move ahead with its plans for all electric vehicles even if sales and profits slow down. The company has an excellent balance sheet with lots of cash. Below is a look at Ford's net cash position excluding Ford Motor Credit:

As of June 30, 2018, Ford had $9 billion of net cash after debt. Ford's debts are spread out and most of their debt is not due between now and 2022. The point is Ford's ability to fund its all electric vehicle strategy is not tied to its near term profitability.

CNN reports Ford is planning to launch 40 electric vehicles by 2022, and 16 of those vehicles will be battery-only vehicles. While the company originally identified just one model by name coming in 2020, called the Mach 1, that name will no longer be used after a strong negative response from fans of Ford's Mustang. No new name has been identified by the company. Ford has already announced plans to introduce hybrid versions of its popular Mustang sports car and F-150 pickup truck.

A lot will be riding on the roll-out of the new performance all electric SUV that will no longer be called the Mach 1. The vehicle is estimated to have a range of 300 miles. Issues such as how long does it take to recharge the batteries and where can they be recharged if the vehicle is driven far from home will impact how widespread demand for the all electric vehicle market will be. Acceptance of the vehicle will also be determined by the design of the SUV. Ford has already released an image of the design of the back of its new all-electric SUV seen below:

The reviews the vehicle gets and its demand from consumers will go a long way in shaping the perception of Ford as a go-to producer of all-electric vehicles. Right now the perception of Ford's stock on Wall Street is low. The company's stock price is trading at a multi-year lows. A strong roll-out of the new SUV could change the perception of Ford's stock and the outlook for its future.

For those who believe in Ford Motor Company, now appears to be a very good time to buy shares in anticipation of the roll-out of its new performance all electric SUV. The dividend for Ford is yielding 7% for those willing to buy, hold, and be patient. For those wanting to wait, then keep an eye out for any piece of new information on its new SUV. Investors should do their own due diligence before investing in any company's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.