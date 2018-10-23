BTCS: From Bad To Worse

The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust is an attractive alternative at this point.

If you can find a way to short this company, it's worth considering.

The company has proceeded from bad to worse in nearly every respect.

Building off the work of Villamayor Capital from August, we dig into the 10-Q released on October 12, 2018.

Introduction

BTCS Inc. (OTCQB:BTCS) describes itself as:

An early mover in the blockchain and digital currency ecosystems and the first "pure play" U.S. public company focused on blockchain technologies. - Bitcoinshop.us

Indeed, they have been around for some time. However, a lack of revenue generation, dwindling assets, and insanely high valuation metrics make this company a terrible buy and possibly a great short (barring a sudden explosion in the price of Bitcoin).

Villamayor Capital wrote about BTCS Inc. back in August of this year. Since then things have not improved. I'll be revisiting the work that was done previously and updating it with information from the latest 10-Q.

A quick introduction to BTCS Inc.

As Villamayor notes:

BTCS Inc. is one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies to be involved in digital assets and blockchain technologies. BTCS Inc. (OTCQB:BTCS) operates an innovative business model consisting of acquiring Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and stakes in blockchain companies.

In addition to purchasing digital currencies and stakes in companies in that space, the company previously ran a payment processing operation and did some Bitcoin mining. However, both of these activities have now ceased (the Bitcoin mining operation was wrought low in part by a cooling system malfunction, hmm).

The recent reduction in the block reward from 25 bitcoins to 12.5 bitcoins, often referred to as the halving, coupled with the facilities cooling system failing, has resulted in DM being unable to meet certain of its financial commitments. The Company has subsequently ceased operations at DM. Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

Total assets were reported as $243,816 on June 30th, 2018 in the July 10-Q, but this figure was revised down to $200,871 earlier this month.

The company had over $300k in cash at the end of 2017, but that figure has dwindled to just over $32k as of June 30th, 2018.

Income Statement

BTCS Inc. had exactly zero income for the first six months of the year. However, the company still managed to spend $492,762 on operating expenses. Their only offset was the gain from differing exchange rates of coins that they sold in this time of $111,139, resulting in a loss of $381,623 (which is actually an improvement from the July 10-Q due to updated accounting procedures).

Shares and Price

As Villamayor notes in his recent article, the issuance of new stock has completely obliterated the price. This was the chart he posted about two months ago.

Since that time the price has continued to fall, but not nearly enough if you ask me.

Unless I'm missing something, this is a company with no revenue, no business activity except selling shares and driving themselves into the ground with administrative costs, in the hope of what?

At the end of 2017 they held just over 16 Bitcoins. That was the extent of their holdings. Today that's worth just over $100k, but with operating expenses over $82k per month, what do you think the odds are that any of that is remaining now?

After all, the last 10-Q gave us a snapshot of operations at the end of June, and it's almost the end of October now.

Valuation Metrics

With a current share price of $0.03, this company has a market cap of $12.68M with only $200k in assets. The price to book ratio is now trading over 97x. For comparison, the S&P 500 averages a price/book around 3.

As recent as August this ratio was a modest 27x. I could go on, but it just gets more absurd from here so I don't see the point.

Conclusion

If you're buying this stock to gain access to Bitcoin and Ethereum, you're doing it wrong. With $12.68 million in market cap, and a max of 16 Bitcoins in their inventory, you'd be paying almost $800k per Bitcoin with a $0.03 share price.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) would be a better play at this time.

