Why Am I Bullish On Tesla?

Latest quarterly sales figures were in line with guidance, Tesla Model 3 tested as the best and safest car ever built and manufacturing efficiencies are kicking in; all points in one direction: Tesla (TSLA) will break out higher after this upcoming earnings report.

Let's make some assumptions on future demand, analyze financial reports, and estimate the intrinsic value of equity in Tesla. That's the fundamental way of investment and my preferred method!

Production

Since the end of June 2018, when Tesla finally passed its self-set goal of manufacturing 5,000 Model 3 per week, we heard less about production issues and more about delivery issues. In a notable tweet, Elon Musk responded to an angry customer:

Source: Twitter

Tesla publishes the number of deliveries, in transit and total productions on a quarterly basis. A quick look at the latest figures, which were published on October 2, 2018, draws a better picture of what's going on with production and deliveries.

Tesla Deliveries, Productions, and Cars in Transit

Source: Tesla IR website, the table prepared by the author.

Model 3 deliveries increased by more than 300% compared to the previous period, and they average around 4,650 per week. It's quite close to the 5,000 weekly goal set for this quarter. At the same time, the number of Model 3 in transit decreased by about 30%.

Demand

I was worried that an increase in Model 3 deliveries may negatively affect more expensive Model S and X purchases. However, over the last quarter, Tesla surpassed its record for the same quarter last year on both models. Even better, Model X reached its highest number of quarterly delivery ever at 13,190.

There are several reports from different media on the comparable sales for Model 3, and all of them are extremely promising.

Sales data for August 2018 shows that Tesla Model 3 outsold all other small and mid-size luxury sedan combined together:

Tesla Model 3 also breaks into the list of America's top 10 in August 2018:

The interesting point here is that Tesla Model 3 is a luxury car, with a price tag of over $50,000 at the moment.

There are plenty of naysayers who claim demand for Tesla Model 3 will cool off quickly, and that's why Tesla is introducing cheaper versions sooner than they expected. They're ignoring the fact that Tesla Model 3 is SOLELY available in North America right now. Next move for Tesla would be to release expensive versions of Model 3 in other developed nations. We already know that Tesla has thousands of reservations for Model 3 in Australia and is planning to start deliveries as soon as the beginning of 2019.

A crowd of people in line to see Model 3 in Australia, August 2018

Source: Electrek

As I mentioned earlier, there are plenty of reasons to believe that demand for Model 3 is and will be strong at least in the short term. In addition to positive news for Tesla, we heard a lot of negatives on competing cars that analysts believed would be a headwind for Tesla. However, it seems that Tesla is safe for now as we hear more on the failure of big car manufactures in delivering what they promised: Jaguar I‑PACE has a disappointing range and sold just 558 year to date! Audi also postponed the launch of e-tron following the arrest of its CEO and software issue. Porsche is yet to launch its electric version on an unknown future date.

For now, all we know for sure is that people put down money to order Tesla, stay in line for hours to just see the car and pay top dollars to get what they believe is the best bang for their buck.

Estimated Future Production

As an investor, we need to translate this enthusiasm into financial numbers and estimate how much each share of Tesla worth. Then, we can make a wise decision on how to invest in this highly volatile company.

I prepared an estimated delivery table for the next five years. Based on the facts I provided, demand for Tesla wouldn't cool down in the next few years. Still, I assumed deliveries and sales price would be closer to the lower range.

Estimated Future Deliveries for the Next Five Years

Source: Author's estimates

Gigafactory 1 is the main facility Tesla uses to manufacture its products, including cars. Gigafactory Shanghai is under construction and is expected to start producing Tesla cars in 2020. Initial production is planned at 250,000, with 500,000 annual productions as the total capacity. Tesla signed the purchase agreement last week, and construction is already in progress.

To be on the conservative side, I assumed it will start production at 114,000 in 2020 and gradually increase it to 480,000 by 2023.

For the average sales price on each model, I kept the average for Model S and X at $75,000 and decrease the sales price for Model 3 from $60,000 in the third quarter of 2018 to $42,000 in the 3rd quarter of 2020 and kept it at this level. Again, it should be considered more of a conservative assumption, because the minimum sales price for Model S and X is about $75,000 and can reach as high as $159,000. Based on the latest company reports, we knew the majority of Model 3s in the 3rd quarter were dual motor or performance, and the starting price for the dual motor is $54,000.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Now that we have our estimates for revenue, it's pretty easy to calculate future cash flows.

Estimated Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE)

Source: Revenue from author's estimates, items based on historical percentages of revenue

As part of Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) calculation, we need to consider the change in working capital and reduce free cash flow by the amount of increase in working capital. Tesla, like some other growth companies, has a negative working capital, and change in working capital was immaterial compared to other figures. In other words, Tesla constantly used accounts payable and other short-term payables such as customer deposits to finance its inventory and accounts receivable. Here are my calculations for the past 4 quarters:

Working Capital and Change in Working Capital

We can now easily calculate the fair value of Tesla equity.

Value of the stock has a high sensitivity to discount rate and terminal growth rate. Using the general discount rate of 10% and a terminal growth rate of 3%, we get $554 as the intrinsic value of each stock. To get to the current market rate, you have to assume that there's no terminal growth and discount future cash flows at 24% which is too high, even for a volatile company like Tesla.

Model Shortcomings

Valuation models, like any other models, are a simplified version of reality. I tried to be conservative on my assumptions about revenue and other line items, based on historical levels.

However, things may change, and this model may prove to be wrong. For example, if Tesla refinances its debt at a higher interest rate, the FCFE will be hurt and intrinsic value would be lower.

Taxes are also low as the company had reported losses for the past few quarters. Moving to positive earnings will have a negative impact on valuation as it has to pay taxes on profit.

The other major shortcoming of my model is about working capital. The company may be forced to pay some of the suppliers faster, and so the working capital turns positive, which has a negative impact on the FCFE. I don't see that as a short-term threat, but as Tesla increase its manufacturing capacity, suppliers may demand better term.

Risks

I want to make it clear that even though I personally believe Tesla would be a good long-term investment, we may face significant risks in the short term. As we saw in the past few months, elevated levels of pressures on Elon Musk to deliver on his promises may set the stage for a simple mistake like starting a tweet fight and create headaches for investors.

Mounting pressure to refinance its maturing debt is another threat. However, as long as Elon Musk is the CEO, he can easily convince investors to invest more and refinance debt.

In my view, Tesla is similar to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ten years ago. As long as we have Elon as the CEO, the company will be the leader in manufacturing cars that no other car company can manufacture. As I pointed out earlier, there was serious skepticism on the growth potential as other competitors planned to enter the market. However, recent developments show that this wouldn't be a threat.

Conclusion

After years of waiting, Tesla has now gained the momentum it needs to manufacture enough car to be profitable. Several irrational actions by CEO, Elon Musk, made headwinds for the company over the past few months. However, a rational investor needs to focus on fundamentals to make a wise investment decision, and now is the time to buy Tesla before it breaks out because of a spectacular quarter.

