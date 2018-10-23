Ladder Capital: Staying The Course

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) remains a promising income vehicle for investors that seek to capture high, recurring dividend income, and want to have a shot at capital growth. The commercial real estate finance company has considerable net interest income upside thanks to its aggressive investments into floating-rate mortgage loans over the last several years. Shares are not too expensive yet, in my estimation, and have an attractive risk-reward. An investment in Ladder Capital Corp. yields 7.5 percent.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Business Snapshot

Ladder Capital Corp. is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company, structured as a real estate investment trust. Hence, the REIT has to pay out the majority of its income as dividends to shareholders.

Ladder Capital Corp. invests into lots of different real estate assets, including balance sheet first mortgage loans, conduit first mortgage loans and mezzanine loans.

Here's a portfolio snapshot of Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio.

Ladder Capital Corp. has seen strong growth in recent years as the U.S. economy recovered from the Great Recession. Today, Ladder Capital Corp. is a leading commercial real estate finance company with both a lending portfolio as well as direct real estate investments.

The lending portfolio is a core asset for Ladder Capital Corp. as long as the Fed keeps pushing interest rates higher. The REIT's loan portfolio was valued at $3.9 billion at the end of the June quarter. 77 percent of loans are floating rate.

Here's a snapshot of Ladder Capital Corp.'s lending portfolio.

Key to the REIT's success in recent years has been an aggressive push of balance sheet mortgage loans which tend to be linked to variable interest rates, setting the company up for potentially significant earnings growth in a rising rate environment.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a directional bet on higher interest rates. The higher the Fed pushes short-term interest rates, the bigger the NII-impact for Ladder Capital Corp. going forward.

Besides a core lending portfolio, Ladder Capital Corp. also makes direct commercial real estate investments. The REIT's equity investments were valued at $1.2 billion at the end of the June quarter and included 9.0 million square feet.

Here's a snapshot of Ladder Capital Corp. equity investments in the real estate sector.

Dividend Coverage

Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend has a high margin of dividend safety based on the company's excess dividend coverage.

Ladder Capital Corp. has pulled in an average of $0.41/share in core earnings in each of the last twelve quarters which compares favorably to an average dividend rate of just $0.29/share. The implied core earnings payout ratio is 74 percent.

Even without NII-growth in a rising rate environment, Ladder Capital Corp. can already afford to raise its dividend payout considerably.

Valuation

Ladder Capital Corp. is far from being overvalued and continues to have an appealing risk-reward. Income investors pay ~9.7x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings for the REIT's high-quality, covered dividend.

And here's how Ladder Capital Corp. compares against Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), two close competitors, in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

The biggest risk factor, in my opinion, is an economic downturn that would negatively affect the REIT's ability to originate new loans (grow net interest income) and a slower-than-expected pace of rate hikes. The investment thesis hinges to a large extent on a continued strong performance of U.S. commercial real estate and rising interest rates. If originations and associated earnings start to drop, the REIT's dividend coverage ratios could deteriorate. Investors must have a close eye on these developments going forward.

Your Takeaway

Ladder Capital Corp. continues to make an attractive value proposition: The commercial real estate finance company has aggressively invested into floating-rate assets that will produce higher net interest income as short-term interest rates go up as well. Ladder Capital Corp. has excellent dividend coverage for a seven percent yielding income vehicle. Shares remain moderately valued based on run-rate core earnings, and have an attractive risk-reward. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

