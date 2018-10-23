Cascades: Struggling To Create Value

Entry of a competitor into the key containerboard market may have been missed by the financial press and is likely to significantly compress margins.

Cascades (OTCPK:CADNF) looks cheap. It's trading down 32% from a year ago and 14% from a month ago. P/E shows as 5.9. Management made some respectable insider buys, and there's some tiny buybacks underway.

Yet Cascades has struggled to compound - the highs it has recently fallen from were no higher than where the stock traded at before the Great Recession, and without much yield (currently 1.4%) shareholders weren't getting paid to wait. (All figures $CAD.)

Fundamentally, this is because the company is in a tough industry with no ability to exert market power. Recent insider buys may be no longer be a meaningful indication of how insiders view the company given recent changes to the competitive situation that largely weren't linked to Cascades in the news.

Operating Business

Cascades divides their operations into four lines, some of which are more interesting than others.

Containerboard: What you make durable boxes out of. Typically corrugated, designed for shipping. What your Amazon box is made from. 38.5% of last twelve month ("LTM") sales.

Boxboard: Display boxes. Thin, not designed to be shipped. What your cereal box is made from. 19.4% of LTM sales.

Specialty: Includes both Cascades' paper-recovery and recycling operations and a variety of industrial products. 14.5% of LTM sales.

Tissue Papers: Facial tissues, paper towels, etc. 27.6% of LTM sales.

However, containerboard is what we care about - that's what's changed the earning potential of the company, as seen from the following chart of quarterly operating earnings from each sector of Cascades, coinciding neatly with the recent price action in the company.

(Source: Cascades quarterly reports.)

The question immediately becomes whether or not this is sustainable. If my operating earnings, roughly speaking, are going to double, shares should go up. Given the recent price action in the shares, the market is clearly concerned.

The Containerboard Profits

Where are these containerboard profits coming from? China recently expanded bans on imports of recycling materials. North America generates lots of low-quality recyclable paper. When China refuses to take it, the domestic price falls considerably, because there just aren't that many uses for the stuff here. Recyclable paper and cardboard is half the price it was last year. Since recycled paper is used to make containerboard, that's been a tailwind for Cascades - margins on containerboard have risen from 13% to 22% over the last year.

Demand for containerboard has also been strong, with increases in prices and volumes in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range, but nothing particularly dramatic. However, even relatively small moves in prices can generate fairly big swings in profits. Cascades is a high-volume low-margin business - there's a lot of effective leverage in their operations as incremental points of margin get applied to a large body of sales.

Nine Dragons Paper Expansion

The basic Econ 101 premise of the marketplace is that profits attract competition. Either incumbents have some ability to keep competitors out and retain their profits, or profits fall.

Entry has occurred: Both Goldman and Bank of Montreal have issued general downgrades of the sector in response to Nine Dragons Paper announcing significant expansion of capacity.

While these stories were picked up in the followings of other stocks, e.g. International Paper (IP), small players like Cascades don't often get tagged by automated news sources. The Cascades price action was mimicked closely by others in the industry.

Buybacks

The company has shown a willingness to buy back at levels considerably above the share price, as have insiders. Here's a sampler of some fairly recent commitments. (Source: Canadian Insider)

There's a million and a half committed by three major insiders - Plourde, Hogg, and Hall - plus another million or so in buybacks. In percentage terms, though, this is small - 94,000 shares is only 0.1% of the float.

Regardless of the volume of buybacks, seeing insider buys at $12.20 suggests value at $11.10. But there have been no insider filings after the recent slide, which is reasonable if the news changed the fundamental prospects for the company.

Valuation

At $11, I still think Cascades isn't particularly cheap. The company's own measure of return on capital after tax has perked up recently with the containerboard dynamics to 4.4%. With a significant discount to book (P/B of 0.68), at the price you're paying the return is maybe 4.4%/0.68 = 6.5% - and this is inflated by the transitory containerboard numbers. That's a very tough sell compared to corporate debt. Further, any weighted cost of capital calculation one might do will find it extremely difficult to conclude the company is creating any economic value at all with its debt at 5.5% - almost certainly the cost of capital to the company is greater than the return on capital.

In terms of an FCF calculation, things do look better and there are reasonably cheap multiples, yet the cash has never been put to work for the shareholders. In the last two and a half years, reportedly $245m of free cash flow has been generated against a market cap of only $1b - yet long term debt hasn't improved, the share count hasn't moved, and there's been no notable dividend. The capital allocation decisions being made by management have not tangibly paid off for shareholders

Conclusions

While Cascades does good work, doing good work in a highly competitive industry doesn't do investors much good. Without ability to exert pricing power, margins are thin. With thin margins, share prices need to be exceptionally low to guarantee a margin of safety.

As seen, whenever good things happen in competitive industries, new capital enters seeking profits. This leads to classic value trap situations - periods of great headline numbers, no appreciation in the stock. I expect the same here.

