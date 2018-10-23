8% Bargain For Your IRA Is On Sale

I would rarely write such a sensational title, but the situation in this stock is really hard to pass especially when everyone is getting a little scared of common stocks and their inflated valuations. The stock in question is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, 8.00% Cumul Redeem Perp Preferred Stock C (ARI.PC).

This is what happened with ARI.PC on Friday 10/19/2018.

Subscribers are, hopefully, well aware what is the reason behind the spike. It was a large imbalance at the close of trading. The preferred stock is the former AMTG-A. Here are the main characteristics of the preferred stock:

The 8.16% current yield comes without call risk at this price. Not so long ago, the only thing that kept the price of this preferred stock close to par was its call risk. Because of selling these last 2 weeks, a redemption is a best-case scenario now. In the article to follow, I will try to defend the thesis that the preferred stock is really undervalued compared to the common stock. Its yield to hold is way higher than the expected return of the common stock and being higher in the capital structure, the preferred is safer.

The company

"Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates and invests in senior mortgages, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments collateralized by properties throughout the United States and Europe."

In my words, ARI is a small-sized bank organized as a REIT that has external management and is directly lending money to finance commercial real estate. It is not the typical mREIT or Senior Loan CEF that will buy a pool of senior loans, it will directly finance a certain project after doing its own due diligence acting more like an old-fashioned bank.

The best presentation of the business is given by the company itself in its last report and this will be my primary source. In fact, I have never seen such a clear way for a company to report.

Capital structure

Source: company's website

This picture is as if it is made for a university book. The company uses "Repos" financed at LIBOR +2.3%. It has some convertible debt. It has some preferred stock outstanding and of course, some common equity. Keep in mind that the graph is not up to date and there were some small changes that do not affect the big picture (more on them later). What is important here is the cost of the Repo Facilities that are the main source of leveraging.

Assets

Here is where it all starts getting very interesting. We have around $3,7 bln of senior loans...

...with a yield of LIBOR+ 5.7% for around 3 years till maturity and around $1.1 bln of subordinated loans...

...with the amazing LIBOR + 11.6%. Remember this number because it will be important for some assumptions.

ROE projection based on assets and capital structure

We have $4.9 bln of assets generating LIBOR +6.9% on average locked for the next 3 years. Assuming 0% defaults and a static LIBOR at 2.4%, this is around $445 mln per year. On the passive side, we have around 90 mln per year for the Repo Facilities, $30 mln for the convertible debt, and around $27 mln for the preferred stock. We also have around 1.5% management fee on the balance sheet equity (including preferreds) which is around $35mln per year.

Excluding other items such as hedging, provisions, and presents to directors in form of dilution, we have a maximum expected net revenue of $263 mln per year. This represents around 13% ROE. This number is very close to what the company gives as illustrative ROE of their business. A 13% ROE would mean a distribution per share of around $0.53. Remember, this is the maximum the company can make without any surprises.

Surprise

Remember the LIBOR + 11.6% subordinated loans. Now think of the risk-free rate and consider how high is the probability something wrong happens with part of this portfolio. This is 14% annually at the moment. Let's hope all is safe and sound, but again what is the probability. Currently, ARI writes down $5 mln every quarter as provisions which are 20 mln per year. Very hard to judge if this is enough, but if that is enough, hey I want part of these 14% yielders for the rest of my life. There has to be some credit risk related to this high yielding portfolio or the whole concept of Finance is totally wrong. Add to the surprises this equity-based compensation that seems to me to be quite stable in the net income statement.

It also eats part of the profits of the stockholders. If we add the provisions and compensations to the picture we are down to EPS of around 0.47. So in a very bullish world where a portfolio with 9% yield for 3 years of holding is expected to lose $60 mln of principal for almost $5 bln of exposure or just 1.2%, the dividend of ARI is well covered. I will be interested to read in the comments section your credit rating evaluation of this event. The current yield of ARI which is around 10% is sustainable as is sustainable its portfolio yielding 9% with a maturity of 3 years. The credit rating on a 9% yield in 3 years is probably to be found in the C scale of credit ratings. So yes it is possible to get 10% from ARI in 3 years, but the probability is not "AAA".

Another surprise for the common stockholders

Why on earth would this common stock trade at a premium to book value when book value is not that stable from credit point of view. I am not the only one who has noticed this. Here is an article by a SA contributor who specializes in the sector who also finds it strange that the general public does not realize ARI is trading at a premium and really, look at Finviz website:

P/B is shown as 0.98. In fact, this number includes the preferred stock into the book value of the common stock. The book value of the common stock is:

Total stockholders' Equity minus the book value of preferred stock:

The number is very close to $2 bln. With the current market cap of $2.28 bln, the stock is actually trading at an unhealthy premium. I understand that market is at all-time highs and everyone is making money by buying anything that moves, but overpaying book value in a portfolio like this is the least strange. One has to trust the external management ability to generate alpha. Let's again hope this is true.

Why so negative on ARI when I just bought ARI.PC

In fact, I am not negative on the company itself, but on the valuation of the common stock. This is where the beauty of investing is hidden - alternative financial thinking. The simple idea is that if the market overpays for the common stock, any selling in the preferred stock is an opportunity. If current valuation of ARI common stock turns out to be true, this makes ARI.PC a very safe preferred stock to hold. If the valuation of the common stock is wrong, there will be time to react for any holder of the preferred stock. The same is not true for the common stockholder. As long as the common stock trades above book value and earns its dividend the preferred stock dividend is very safe. If the valuation of the common stock changes and it drops 20% for example, this changes nothing for the preferred stock credibility. It is still the same company with the same assets.

What is the potential in ARI.PC

I was able to buy ARI.PC at $24.60 on 10/19/2018 and the official close is $24.51. The current yield at this price is 8.15%, but the preferred stock has been pinned to par for quite some time. The price drop has its technical reason and fundamentally this stock is expected to be pinned to par in the future. If this is to happen in the next 3 months, for example, the yield to hold would be around 14% (assuming 1 dividend of 50 cents and 40 cents capital appreciation). If you intend to hold 1 year for example and the stock trades at a stripped price of $25 in the future your yield to hold will be around 9.75%. This yield is comparable with the current yield of the common stock but comes with much less credit risk. I view the preferred stock way safer than the common stock and am ready to bet on this by leveraging the return of the preferred stock. I think that $200 invested in the preferred stock bring way less risk than $100 invested in the common stock. The most simple calculation here is that at some point ARI will probably trade very close to book value which is more than 10% move to the south. It is such an unfair situation that I am glad finance does not have feelings. There is also the possibility that ARI redeems ARI.PC. In fact, this is the only reason I was never an owner of ARI.PC. It always had some small amount of call risk and I still have no clue when the redemption is coming. At this price, the possible call is the best case scenario.

How long is the idea valid

The only things one has to consider are the following:

sharp sell off in the common stock due to revaluation of assets, just monitor the common stock behavior

ARI.PC going to call risk pricing again - nothing to worry about, just sell at profit

I personally think that ARI.PC is a buy at any stripped price lower than $25 and a hold until it reaches a stripped price of $25.17 (1-month notice of redemption accrued dividend). Theoretically, any price above this brings call risk.

Comparison with stocks of the sector

ARI.PC is one of the highest yielding preferred stocks in the list without call risk. MITT-A is the closest match in yield metrics and even though the companies are very different, ARI common stock is outperforming MITT recently...

...while statistically, ARI.PC is underperforming MITT-A.

A mean reversion brings us exactly to our hold price target around $25.20. This is just some simple statistics and one has to do way more research to say ARI.PC is better valued than MITT-A. The point of these charts is to show that the recent deviation is significant and once we are sure what is the reason for the deviation, we have several ways to evaluate our target.

Summary

ARI.PC is a bargain based on the following criteria:

8% yield from a fixed income always attracts attention especially when the valuation of the common stock acts as a guardian angel

The recent selling has its obvious explanation and is not fundamental

It is very likely it trades as pinned to par once the selling is over and the annualized yield to hold may rich levels well above 10%

It is a good relative value to all preferred stocks in its sector

The inevitable risks

Interest rate risk is something that will not pass any fixed rate preferred stock out there and with its lower duration compared to some of the 5-6% preferred stocks, ARI.PC is better positioned

Credit risk of the underlying portfolio of ARI is never to be underestimated because the yields of the assets are typical for very risky exposition. Here monitoring of the common stock valuation is a must. As long as the market is so favorable when evaluating the common stock we don't have a red light

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI.PC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.