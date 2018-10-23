Tesla's Third Quarter Earnings: The Brass Ring Is Within Grasp

Model 3 production numbers are encouraging but nowhere near the 5,000/week achieved at the end of Q2.

It’s vital for Tesla to post good numbers this quarter. How good will they be?

The Numbers We Know – Sales and Production

On October 2, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced third quarter production and sales numbers. The production numbers were similar to my estimate. Note that Tesla does not separate Model S from Model X, so I simply split them 50-50.

The production estimate for Q3 was far better than my estimate from the previous quarter. I send a special shout-out to Twitter member @skabooshka for his painstaking data early in the quarter. It allowed me to calibrate a refined estimating model.

The sales numbers offered some surprise. This is how they compared to my estimate.

The sales numbers are affected by the ebb and flow of inventory vehicles and in-transit vehicles. Because of the ongoing “delivery hell,” I did not expect the number of Model 3s in-transit to diminish. I was wrong by some 3,000 units. The second surprise was the reduction of Model S and Model X inventory. It can be explained almost entirely by Tesla’s liquidation of its loaner fleet.

The Model 3 Model Mix

In the third quarter, Tesla introduced All Wheel Drive and Performance AWD versions of the Model 3. Both of these versions sell at a premium to the RWD version offered in Q2. I used data from the TMC Forum’s Model 3 Order Tracking Spreadsheet to determine the mix of the three Model 3 models delivered in Q3.

Digging a little deeper into the spreadsheet, I tabulated the penetration for each option and calculated a weighted value for that option. As an example on the LR 2WD, the $1,500 optional wheels were ordered on 24% of the cars, yielding an average addition of $360 per car. From that, I could calculate an Average Transaction Price for each Model. (All numbers are in $USD, EAP = Enhanced Auto Pilot, FSD = Full Self Drive)

An Average Transaction Price for the entire Model 3 line is calculated using the model mix in the pie chart. The result is an ATP of $62,665.

Piecing Together the Earnings Puzzle

With the underlying numbers in place, we can start to fill in the earnings spreadsheet.

Revenue – Knowing volumes and prices, automotive revenue should be straightforward. In this simplified estimate, I chose not to separate out lease revenue. Allowing for modest growth in non-automotive revenue, total revenue should be about $7.1B.

Gross Margin – Where to even begin? Gross margin is more important to Tesla than it is to any other company in the United States. To Tesla, it’s far more important than net margin - it’s the thing that keeps the Tesla Story alive. They have every incentive to shift expenses to make it look as good as possible. It’s too big a topic to dissect here, so I’ll just try to estimate the gross margin that Tesla will report.

Model S and Model X margins will be pulled down by the liquidation of Tesla’s loaner fleet. But with prudent allocation of expenses, gross margin should be similar to last quarter at about 23.5%.

Model 3 will improve in real terms as fixed costs will be spread out over much larger production volume and higher margin models were introduced. I’m expecting an enormous increase from last quarter’s “breakeven” to a whopping 15%.

Non-automotive margins will continue to struggle. It should help that SolarCity is being phased out. Unfortunately, Tesla is being inundated with trade-ins coming back from the 24-month lease deals offered during the pie-in-the-face third quarter of 2016. Gross margins for Services and Other will suffer, assuming that the trade-ins were disposed of in Q3.

I’m expecting an overall Tesla gross margin of 16% in Q3.

Operating Expenses – Traditionally, Tesla’s OpEx has always increased in proportion with revenue. When only Model S was being made, OpEx tracked at about 15% of revenue. With the addition of Model X, it tracked at 11% of revenue. And now with Model 3, it should settle at about 7% of revenue.

(Source – Tesla quarterly reports; author’s prediction for Q3 and Q4)

The good news for Tesla earnings is that OpEx growth always lags a step increase in production. We saw it in 3Q16 and we will see it again in 3Q18. In both cases, it’s provided an opportunity for one-time profit.

I’ve mentioned before that Tesla’s infrastructure was woefully inadequate to handle the increased sales volume of the Model 3. Even Musk himself seems to agree, though the problem is far deeper than just geographic coverage.

Despite a 100% sales increase in Q3, Tesla is making a concerted effort to throttle OpEx growth so far this year. As a result, I expect a very modest increase of about 6.5%.

ZEV Credit Sales – So much already has been said about this. Realistic estimates range from zero to $350 million. With Tesla’s sales volume, they have an enormous number of credits in the bank and will continue to add to it. On the other side, market demand can’t be strong. In my opinion, Tesla’s need to post a profit this quarter is so strong that they’ll find a way to sell $200 million in ZEV credits. It will probably cannibalize any chance for sales in Q4.

The Brass Ring Is Within Grasp

For many reasons, it’s very, very important for Tesla to post good numbers this quarter. It’s too big a topic to elaborate here, but nothing illustrates the importance more than this internal memo from Elon Musk as quoted in the New York Times on September 29th.

“One more day of going super hardcore and victory is ours!!” he wrote. “We are very close to achieving profitability and proving the naysayers wrong, but, to be certain, we must execute really well tomorrow (Sunday) If we go all out tomorrow, we will achieve an epic victory beyond all expectations. Go Tesla!!!”

That sets the stage for the bottom line. Here's the mini-spreadsheet as I’ve provided in the past. All numbers are GAAP. Dollar amounts in the right four columns are in thousands.

(Source – Author’s estimates)

A GAAP loss of $60 million represents a loss of $0.35 per share. Tesla and analysts alike prefer non-GAAP, which would be a profit of about $0.65 per share.

Conclusions

The third quarter offers a perfect storm for Tesla to post a net profit. Of course, it will require a significant ZEV contribution. If that materializes, Tesla will post a non-GAAP profit which will shatter analysts’ expectations by a dollar. And much as it was two years ago, a small GAAP profit is not out of the realm of possibility.

Third quarter profit will be a flash in the pan. The expiration of FIT credit in the United States will help Q4 sales, but tariffs in China and competition in Europe will likely undermine the gains. ZEV credits will likely disappear. Tesla must make the most of this last chance opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.