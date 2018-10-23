Logansport Financial: Steady And Stable

Logansport Financial (OTCPK:LOGN) is the parent of Logansport Savings Bank, a single branch bank in Logansport, Indiana, located roughly halfway between Indianapolis and Chicago. The company holds the largest deposit market share (though only by a small margin) in Cass County – nearly 25% – with the balance held by five other institutions, all Indiana community banks except for PNC (PNC) with a deposit market share in the county of just under 12%.

The company’s market region is not especially strong from an economic standpoint. The local economy is dominated by agriculture and public services and the region’s population – both in Logansport and more broadly in Cass County, of which the town is the county seat – has essentially stagnated over the last century. The lack of significant growth opportunities is reflected in the company’s assets and loan portfolio, both of which have remained relatively unchanged over the last few years. However, despite these challenges, the company has been consistently profitable and, in light of limited growth opportunities, distributed a special dividend of $2.00 per share last year in addition to its regular $1.20 per share for a total dividend yield of around 7.5%.

Our attention was initially drawn to Logansport Financial for these reasons – the apparent stability of the business coupled with a modest valuation and robust regular dividend. In our view, as discussed in this article, the company’s valuation is reasonable with only a modest risk to the downside should interest rates continue to rise. The company has a handful of unique features which differentiate its deposit base and loan portfolio from traditional savings banks which we believe will help mitigate (even if not eliminate) the impact of rising interest rates in the future. Indeed, given these factors and the company’s robust dividend (presently 3.4%), consistent profitability, and historic stability, Logansport Financial is a worthwhile holding for more conservative investors seeking a combination of income and growth even though the bank did not meet our criteria as a highly compelling investment opportunity.

Loan and Securities Portfolios

Logansport Savings Bank’s investment securities portfolio is heavily weighted towards longer maturities as reflected in the following table:

The majority of the company’s investment securities – roughly $31 million – consists of government debt, primarily municipal bonds. The allocation to mortgage backed securities is relatively modest. The investment securities portfolio is otherwise rather unremarkable in terms of composition and maturity.

The company’s loan portfolio is marginally more balanced in terms of maturities and repricings reflecting the more varied composition of the loan portfolio versus other savings banks as discussed in more detail later in this article. Indeed, while only 14% of the company’s investment securities portfolio matures or reprices within five years, more than half of the loan portfolio matures or reprices during that same time period with nearly 40% within three years, as reflected in the following table:

Clearly, the company still has a significant proportion of loans that mature or reprice more than three years in the future – just over 60% – but even this figure is less than is the case for other savings banks we have discussed in prior articles. The result is that while the consolidated portfolio retains a significant proportion of assets with no opportunity for interest rate adjustment well into the future, the concentration in longer maturities and repricings is not nearly as substantial as is the case with more traditional residentially focused savings institutions with nearly 45% of interest earning assets maturing or repricing within five years.

A key driver of this better maturity and repricing distribution relative to other savings banks is the company’s broader loan focus. Logansport’s loan portfolio is not as concentrated in residential mortgages as many savings banks and reflects the company’s leading position in its core market as well as the economy of Cass County. The company does have a large exposure to residential mortgages – roughly 31% of the total loan portfolio – but also has rather balanced and meaningful allocations to commercial lending (18.3%), farmland (18.1%), and commercial mortgages (14.7%). The company’s loan portfolio is thus more broadly and evenly distributed, as reflected in the following table:

In addition, the company has minimal loans in non-accrual status. The exact figure moves around quite substantially given the low overall level from period to period depending on the circumstances of the specific loans. However, the allowance for loan and lease losses of approximately $1.1 million is nonetheless several times the current non-accural loan balance and within the typical range of around 1% of loans for community banks.

Deposits

The company’s deposit base, much like the loan portfolio, is also not as significantly concentrated in time deposits as many traditional savings banks. Indeed, certificates of deposit represent less than 20% of the company’s total deposits while checking accounts (including interest bearing checking accounts) and money market and savings accounts comprise the majority. The company achieves this mix of deposits by offering unusually high interest rates (ranging from 0.85% to 1.16%) on its core “Rite Advantage” checking account for depositors with balances exceeding $25,000. The tiered structure of the checking account provides higher rates in this range as balances increase, providing a combination of both yield and liquidity that its peers in the Cass County market do not tend to match. The company’s certificate of deposit rates, by contrast, tend to be comparable to those of its local competitors, including the offered “special” rates on specific maturities.

This rather unusual mix of deposits is reflected in the following table:

We tend to like this deposit structure for a couple reasons. The first is that, in our experience, deposit rates on checking and savings accounts tend to be somewhat less sensitive to changes in interest rates, especially when those rates are already attractive relative to peers in the specific market. The result is that while the company’s deposit costs will likely rise with rising interest rates, we don’t believe the company’s average deposit rates will rise as significantly as a comparable company focused on attracting deposits through certificates of deposit.

Second, we tend to like the more flexible nature of the transactional deposit structure since it eliminates what can become, in environments with quickly rising rates, interest rate shocks as certificate of deposit maturities must be refinanced, so to speak, as significantly higher rates. In essence, the incremental rate increases permitted through transactional and savings accounts allow a smoother management of interest expense compared to the step function increases inherent in deposit bases which incorporate a large proportion of short to medium term certificates of deposit.

In addition, Logansport Savings Bank derives an unusually large proportion of total deposits from states and political subdivisions, likely primarily municipal deposits. Municipal deposits comprise $45 million or just under 30% of total deposits. The interest rate sensitivity of states and political subdivisions tends to be lower than that of consumers for several reasons, not the least of which are municipal restrictions on the geographic areas in which municipal funds may be held, lower propensity to chase small interest rate differences, and the inherent cost of switching institutions

The company has a below average 15% of deposits in non-interest bearing accounts which does expose the company to greater interest rate risk than some peers.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

The result of these factors is less general sensitivity to rising interest rates. Indeed, the company’s average interest rate for the year to date period on deposits is approximately 0.7% while the company’s average rate on certificates of deposit is around 1.2%. In comparison, the rate on deposits for the prior year was nearly 0.5% and the year before approaching 0.4%. The company having earned average interest rates on interest earning assets of roughly 4.6%, 4.6%, and 4.4% for each respective period, the company’s interest rate spread has hovered around a respectable 4.0% (plus or minus a couple percentage points given rounding in the calculations) for the last few years. The average rate paid on deposits has certainly risen, but the rate has risen from a low base and remains modest in comparison to peers.

In the event interest rates continued to rise, the company’s average rate on certificates of deposit would almost certainly continue to trend upward given the difference between currently offered rates and average existing yields although the relatively small proportion of deposits in certificates of deposit accounts would not make this a significant increase. In the meantime, we would expect the growth in rates on the company’s checking, money market, and savings accounts would remain muted, allowing for a more modest compression of the interest rate spread and net interest margins.

Valuation

We have not developed a detailed valuation of the company given it did not meet out more stringent criteria for a highly compelling opportunity but consider the current share price to be reasonably fair with a marginal bias towards downside risk in the face of rising interest rates. The current valuation, at roughly 11.5 times forward earnings and 1.2 times book value, are modest on an absolute basis and on the lower end of the community banking spectrum, especially for a bank with a return on equity approaching 10%. However, we don’t see significant (or at least unusual) appreciation or growth potential in the company outside of a potential transaction and the modest interest rate risk warrants a more conservative valuation. However, unlike some savings banks we have discussed in prior articles, we also don’t see nearly as significant a downside risk in the event interest rates continue to rise.

The longer term is more promising as the company’s consistent profitability provides a basis for ongoing incremental growth in book value per share or, in the absence of significant growth opportunities, future special dividend distributions which will reward long term shareholders.

Conclusion

Logansport Financial did not make our list as a top tier opportunity in the community banking sector. However, there are a number of positive attributes – consistency of profitability, decent insider ownership, and ongoing strength and stability – that should be attractive to conservative long term investors seeking a secure dividend and incremental growth.

The imbalance between the maturity and repricing of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities nonetheless does warrant an element of caution. The impact of rising interest rates will likely be felt by the company over time although, unlike many other savings bank peers, the impact should be softened by the unusual concentration of deposits in less sensitive checking, money market, and savings accounts (versus more traditional certificates of deposit) as well as the company’s unusual concentration of deposits derived from state and political subdivisions. Indeed, lacking these attributes, we would be significantly more pessimistic about the company’s ability to maintain reasonable net interest margins.

In addition, even though we are not dissuaded from holding a position in small and thinly traded institutions, Logansport Financial has a particularly small number of outstanding shares (approximately 620,000) and trades infrequently even in large blocks. The company is better suited for long term individual investors than institutions and even smaller investment funds.

Nonetheless, conservative investors seeking a good balance between stability, growth, and income should consider the company as a part of a broader community bank portfolio.

