Trupanion: A Soliloquy On Solicitation

It is my belief that the Trupanion Express software could possibly be violating the solicitation laws at its core, which is a problem that will be very difficult to manage around.

In this report, I'd like to discuss the definition of solicitation and how the software "Trupanion Express" interacts with those laws.

Over several reports, I have maintained that TRUP should be valued as an insurance company, not a SaaS company. Inherently, I don't value the software component of the company.

RCW 48.17.010 (14) "Solicit" means attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging a person to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular insurer.

The passage above is section 14 of the Washington State Legislature's definition of what it means to solicit insurance in the state. In the article below, I question whether the software "Trupanion Express" inherently violates solicitation clauses. It goes without saying that I am not a regulator - so my opinion is only as good as my understanding of the law - but this is a risk that is worthy of conversation. And my insistence that Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) should be valued as an insurance entity is somewhat dependent on the belief that the software aspect of the business is garnering too much support from the sell side and investors alike. I currently value the company at $10 a share - or ~3x book value.

What is Trupanion Express And Why Do We Care?

Trupanion Express is the software backbone of TRUP; the software itself performs multiple functions for the user, veterinarian clinic, and TRUP.

One of the critical functions of the territory partners is to convince veterinarian clinics to allow them to download and install "Trupanion Express" so that it can integrate with the existing Practice Management Systems, such as AVImark, Cornerstone, ImproMed Infinity, IntraVet Classic, and VIA.

Trupanion Express then serves as a billing interface between TRUP and the veterinarian hospital, whereby TRUP can quickly adjudicate and pay for claims at the point of sale should the patient be a TRUP policy holder (Trupanion Express FAQ). There is a totally valid argument that insurance companies should not be seeking to make claims easier to pay out (as a business model) but that is for a different day.

What Else Does It Do That Concerns You?

Trupanion Express offers the ability of the technician or administrative personnel handling check out to offer Trupanion Insurance directly to the patient (dog or cat owner). As you can see in the FAQ below, TRUP advertises the ability to, "email certificates to your clients with just a few clicks during their visit."

Source: Trupanion Express FAQs - Trupanion

Importantly, the software does not allow for the offering of insurance broadly, but specifically Trupanion insurance.

Let's Take A Peek At The Trupanion Express Patent...

Specifically, the language supporting Fig. 6.

When the veterinary practice offers the insurance to the pet owner, an employee of the veterinary practice may enter the insurance offer into the client (201), such as shown in FIG. 7, and the information about the insurance offer is passed onto the backend component 106 through the data integration agent (200). (Emphasis added)

Conclusion

It's clear that by clicking the button to offer a certificate, the veterinarian technician/admin is only able to offer Trupanion insurance to their client. This isn't a link to some sort of Expedia like pet insurance marketplace. I think the regulation of this practice is likely an inevitability that will be driven by the growth of the product instillation. In other words, the growth of Trupanion Express will force regulators (at some point) to reassess if they want a program that only allows a single insurance carrier to be offered to the patients.

The definition of "Solicitation" in the State of Washington is fairly straight forward: "RCW 48.17.010 (14) "Solicit" means attempting to sell insurance or asking or urging a person to apply for a particular kind of insurance from a particular insurer."

It is hard to understand how a program that is patented to only allow the offer of insurance from a single carrier won't fall under this definition; of course, the remedy is that the veterinarian clinics will need to have a licensed member of their staff have that conversation with the pet owner. The question longs should ask is whether that is a practice the clinic wants to integrate into their business practices. If not - then one will conclude that there is no moat to the business and we are left with just the insurance component, which I value at $10/share.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.