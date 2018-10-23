Go For A Ride With Thor Industries

Shares are down 29% since the Erwin Hymer announcement and I think this price move is overdone. I think we can take advantage of the market's nervousness.

Over the past 12 months, shares of Thor Industries Inc. (THO) are down about 43%. Most of that drop came about since the company announced the acquisition of Europe’s largest RV manufacturer. I think the market has gotten ahead of itself on the downside and I think shares now represent excellent value. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the company itself. I’ll also look at the financial history here, and the stock itself. I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority and an options trade that I think has the potential to be quite profitable.

About The Company

Founded 38 years ago, Thor has grown to be the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles in North America. As of the summer of 2018, the U.S and Canadian market shares were about 49.6% for travel trailers and fifth wheels, and about 40% for motorhomes.

In addition, the company has just agreed to purchase the Erwin Hymer Group (the largest European RV manufacturer) for ~2.1 billion Euro. The combined company is expected to have something in the order of $11 billion in sales. Since the announcement for this acquisition was made, the shares are down just under 29%. I think the market is overdoing the price drop, given independent predictions of robust growth ahead. This slide from the company’s latest presentation sums up the healthy trends that are firmly in place in my view.

Source: Latest company presentation

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Thor has been on a robust growth path for years. For example, since 2013, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 17% and net income is up at a compounded rate of just under 19%. Management has rewarded owners from the fruits of this success, with regular dividends having grown at a CAGR of about 12% over the past six years. In addition, the company paid a special dividend in each of 2013 and 2014 (of $1 and $1.5 respectively). In addition, much of the debt undertaken in regard to the Jayco acquisition has been repaid and the company now sits with about 22 times more cash on the balance sheet than there is debt. If this is a company that is going to undergo some troubled times ahead, I think it fair to say that they will be well prepared for it. The only thing I could ask of this company is for management to start aggressively buying back stock at these valuations.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. A given company will spin off a stream of future cash flows. The future will be what it will be. Where the art of investing comes in is in how much you pay for those future cash flows. The more you pay, the lower will be your subsequent returns. For that reason, a wonderful business can be a terrible investment if you pay too high a price. For that reason, I must spend some time talking about the stock itself as distinct from the company. In my view, the stock now represents excellent relative value, as demonstrated by the chart below.

Please note that these shares haven’t been this inexpensive since mid-2012 (circled in red). That valuation formed a floor of despondency on which were built some excellent subsequent returns. Given what happened last time the shares were this inexpensive, I think the current valuation represents an excellent opportunity. Not only is the company inexpensive relative to its own history, but is massively less expensive than the overall market.

Appeal To Authority

It would seem that Joel Greenblatt would agree with this assessment, given that he just initiated a position in the company this past summer, acquiring 41,137 shares. In addition, Director James Ziemer has put some of his own capital to work at these prices by purchasing 5,000 shares. I have a great deal of comfort being on the same side of the trade as both an institutional investor of this quality and an insider who knows more about this business than almost anyone.

Options to the Rescue

I can understand that some investors may have some concerns about slowing growth, trade wars etc., and may be less interested in simply buying the shares at these levels. I can understand that, and to those people I offer the alternative of generating a credit in your account by selling some put options. Specifically, I like the idea of selling the June puts with a strike of $60. They are bid at $3.50, which I think represents a decent premium on a relatively deep out of the money option.

In my view, this presents investors with a win-win situation. If, as I suspect will happen, history repeats itself and the shares rise from this level, the investor simply pockets this premium. If the shares continue to languish, the investor will be obliged to buy them at $56.50 per share (i.e. 24% below the current already compelling valuation). Given that I consider $74 to be a reasonable price for the shares, a net price of $56.50 is hardly arduous in my estimation.

Conclusion

There may very well be some further price volatility from this name over the next few months, but I think investors with a long time horizon who buy at these levels will be glad they did. The shares of this growth machine haven’t been this inexpensive in years, and people who know more about the business than the overall market are buying too. For investors who are still nervous, I recommend a deep out of the money put option. At the very least, such investors will make some money from the premia. On the other hand, they may be able to buy at an even more attractive valuation. Thus, I think put options represent excellent value at these levels. I’ll be buying shares and selling these puts and I recommend that investors do the same.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in THO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the short puts mentioned in this article.