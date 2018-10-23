Orchard Therapeutics Finalizes Proposed $200 Million IPO Terms

ORTX has a strong collaboration with GSK and is readying its Strimvelis marketing push, but the IPO valuation is a concern in the current volatile market environment.

The firm is commercializing its lead candidate in the EU and advancing a pipeline licensed from GlaxoSmithKline.

Orchard Rx has filed terms for its proposed IPO of $200 million.

Quick Take

Orchard Rx (ORTX) intends to raise $200 million from the sale of ADSs in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of new autologous gene therapies for rare, immune deficiency diseases and neurometabolic disorders.

ORTX is at the commercialization stage for its lead candidate in Europe and has a strong pipeline and collaboration with partner GSK, but IPO valuation is a concern in a choppy IPO market environment.

Company & Technology

London, England-based Orchard Therapeutics was founded in 2015 to improve the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases by designing autologous ex vivo gene therapies.

Management is headed by President and CEO Mark Rothera, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously Chief Commercial Officer of PTC Therapeutics (PTCT).

Orchard Therapeutics has developed a gene therapy approach which seeks to modify a patient’s own (autologous) hematopoietic stem cells [HSCs] into a gene-modified drug product, for treatment through a single administration.

The company’s lead drug candidate, Strimvelis, is a commercial-stage gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency, or ADA-SCID, a life-threatening inherited disease of the immune system.

Orchard Therapeutics is also developing five lentiviral product candidates in clinical-stage development and several other product candidates in preclinical development.

Management expects to make near-term regulatory submissions for approval of three drug candidates. Those include OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID, OTL-200 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy, and OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

(Source: Orchard Therapeutics)

Investors in Orchard Therapeutics include Driehaus Capital Management, Foresite Capital, ArrowMark Partners, Agent Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Deerfield Capital Management and Temasek Holdings, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by iHealthcare Analyst, the global primary immunodeficiency disease market is projected to grow to $7 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing therapies for immunodeficiency diseases include:

Baxter International (BAX)

Bio Products Laboratory

Biotest (BIO.BE)

CSL Behring

Grifols (GRFS)

Financial Status

ORTX’ recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing a pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: ORTX F-1/A)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $48.8 million in cash and $105.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ORTX intends to sell 13.33 million ADSs at a midpoint price of $15.00 per ADS to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. This is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors, as it is typical for life science firms to have at least one investor ‘supporting’ the IPO in this fashion.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.2 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the ongoing development of our product candidates, including completing registrational trials and submitting for regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe for OTL-101 for ADA-SCID, OTL-200 for MLD and OTL-103 for WAS, establishing clinical proof of concept for OTL-102, further progressing OTL-300, OTL-201 and OTL-202 and advancing our preclinical programs; to fund the ongoing commercialization of Strimvelis in the European Union and to expand our marketing and sales infrastructure in key markets, including the United States and Europe, in preparation for the potential commercial approval of OTL-101, OTL-200 and OTL-103; to fund the design, construction, and operation of our own manufacturing facility, including the necessary laboratory and manufacturing equipment, to support our long-term capacity needs for our product pipeline; and to fund ongoing business development activities, general and administrative expenses, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available at this time.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Wedbush PacGrow.

Conclusions

ORTX is a commercial stage biopharma with a close relationship with GlaxoSmithKline.

The firm has in-licensed a large portfolio from GSK and obtained EU marketing approval for Strimvelis.

However, its U.S. market approach appears to be of secondary concern to management.

The current IPO market environment in the U.S. is quite choppy due to the larger stock market's gyrations in recent weeks. This makes it more difficult for institutional investors to determine an appropriate valuation.

As a result, we are seeing increased postponements of IPOs as well as downsizing of share amounts or pricing below range.

Life science firms haven't been immune to these market uncertainties, and I expect ORTX to suffer as well.

My approach would be to wait until after the IPO occurs and look at the market action for a potential lower entry point post-IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 30, 2018.

