Financials: Much More 'Black', Much Less 'Rock'

by: The Fortune Teller

Summary

Financials seem like the weakest link lately.

BlackRock is the poster child of the sector.

US regional banks and European banks are looking particularly weak.

Nonetheless, the US is still where you wish to be, even when it comes to financials.

There were many ETFs closing at 52-week lows on 10/22/2018.

US Materials (XLB), Homebuilders/Construction (XHB, ITB), Timber (WOOD), Solar (TAN), Global Industrials (EXI), Germany (EWG), France (EWQ), Sweden (EWD), Belgium (EWK), Ireland (EIRL), Japan (EWJ), EAFE Small Caps (SCZ) to name a few.

However, more than anything else, it's the financial sector (XLF, VFH, KBE) that is catching investors' eyes recently, especially European banks (EUFN) and US regional banks (KRE).

US Financials (XLF) closed at their lowest level in 2018. They are now down 5% YTD and 13% off their January high.

Extreme weakness in the Financial Sector in 2018

BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, is the most noticeable of them all. AuM of over $6T haven't helped BLK from falling off a cliff like a... rock.

The stock is trading at a 16-month low, down 33% from its January high.

Certainly doesn't look like a/the Rock (BLK's stock used to be)...

Och-Ziff (OZM), the largest publicly traded hedge fund manager, peaked on its very first trading day, back in November 2007. It has since declined 92%, hitting an all-time low on 10/22/2018.

Bank stocks (KBE) closed at a 52-week low, down 10% YTD and 18% off their March high.

That is still better than how the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) has performed. The ETF is now 16.6% off its early June high, out of which about 7% took place in Red October alone.

The ECB moved to negative rates in June 2014 and remains there today. The Fed has hiked 8 times since December 2015. Returns since June 2014:

  • US Financials (XLF): +53.8%
  • European Financials (EUFN): -15.4%

Overall, the United States remains master of the (investment) universe, even when it comes to European vs. American financials.

Invest wisely. Try to be less in the black and more like a rock!

