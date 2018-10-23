Yield Back Up To 23.8% For 2X-Leveraged mREIT-Based ETNs, Should You Buy?

The price differential between MORL and MRRL has been irrational at times, even though they are identical in economic respects.

There is much uncertainty as to the future path of the equity and bond markets. This suggests diversification may be more important than usual.

The factors that favored investing in two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs such as MORL, MRRL and REML are still intact. However, there are new risk factors present.

Recent Price Declines Have Boosted Yields For The 2X-Leveraged mREIT-Based ETNs

There are two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS). They are: the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin, which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value which is identical for both.

The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading above MRRL (and net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

..Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL, but not approaching the spread levels seen on Friday, September 17, 2018 and on Monday, September 20, 2018 prior to the article appearing on Seeking Alpha. On October 19, 2018, MORL closed only $0.05 higher than MRRL. I am using the MRRL price for yield calculations, since that would be the logical one to buy for most investors.

MRRL has fallen in price significantly as interest rate fears have increased. The 52-week high price for MRRL was $18.51 on October 23, 2017. MRRL closed at $14.09 on October 19, 2018, very near the lower end of the price range. That price brought the annualized yield on a monthly compounded basis to 23.8%. This is based on the last three monthly dividends including my projected November 2018 MORL and MRRL dividend of $0.10. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying components, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

I focus on five-year investment horizons. Even after the declines over the past year, on a five-year holding period MORL has done well. In the little more than five years that I have been writing articles about MORL and later MRRL, each article has included something very similar to the paragraph from this article below.

... Aside from the fact that with a yield above 20%, you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that, over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MRRL would continue to yield 23.8% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $291,301 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $23,800 initial annual rate to $68,540 annually...

For the five-year period ending October 19, 2018, MORL has had a total return of 104.58% assuming reinvestment of dividends. Thus, an investment of $100,000 would have grown to $204,577.90 over the most recent five years. That is an average annual rate of return of 15.4%. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates eight times during that period. It might be noted that the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) has had a total return of 74.85% the same five-year period ending October 19, 2018, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual rate of return of 11.83%.

Will 2X-Leveraged mREIT-Based ETNs Outperform Equities Going Forward?

As described in two 2013 Seeking Alpha Articles, my macroeconomic rationale for MORL was based on the premise that policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results eventually in there being more funds being available for investment, relative to productive uses for those investable funds. This was elaborated on in, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

The second article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS, set forth a proposition that, contrary to the widely held belief, the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates. Thus, my view was that it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels.

MORL and later MRRL have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic outlook to manage a high current yield portfolio given some very significant constraints. The most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of margin borrowing and futures contracts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or could possibly benefit from adopting them.

Given those constraints, the universe of possible investments is very limited. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

These have included, in addition to MORL and MRRL, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML).

REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM). REML is based on a slightly different index of mREITs than that upon which MRRL and MORL is based. I use REML as a substitute for MRRL and MORL

While MRRL , REML and MORL are my core holdings, I have utilized CEFL and BDCL as diversifiers and for hedging possible macroeconomic outcomes. A recent addition to my diversifiers is the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD). In CEFL With 17.2% Dividend Yield Still Attractive, But Risks Increase I said:

... Another 2X leveraged ETN from UBS is ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD). It started trading on February 3, 2015. It is based on the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index. The yield on SMHD exceeds both CEFL and BDCL and is only slightly less than MORL Thus, I am keeping an eye on it. One interesting aspect of SMHD is that it may be an interesting diversifier for CEFL. This is because closed-end funds are excluded from SMHD. Originally I looked at SMHD as a diversifier for MORL since SMHD has many equity issues that would do well in an environment of higher levels of economic activity. However, SMHD has a fairly large number of mREITs that are also in MORL. Since SMHD excludes close-end funds there is no overlap with CEFL. There are some concerns with SMHD. The tracking fee is a relatively steep 0.85%, as compared to 0.40% for MORL and 0.50% for CEFL. As with any high yielding instrument, there is usually some reason which it is trading at a level that results in a high yield. Thus, many of the components of that are depressed for various reasons. The three largest components of SMHD are: Colony NorthStar (CLNS), GameStop (NYSE:GME) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS). All of which have had some problems in the past year but are still paying relatively large dividends. The components of the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index upon which SMHD is based are selected based in part of the security's "Forward Looking Distribution Yield" which is more useful than historical data, but in some cases involves educated guesses as to what the future dividends will be. I will be looking further into SMHD and have included it in one of the charts below...

Since then I have added some SMHD.

Hedging macroeconomic outcomes would typically include holding both securities sensitive to interest rates such as bonds and mREITs and those sensitive to the stock market. A relatively weak economy tends to result in lower interest rates and could tend to favor bonds over stocks. Conversely, a relatively strong economy tends to result in higher interest rates but also higher corporate profits and thus could tend to favor stock over bonds.

In a portfolio without the constraint to only include securities with current yields above 15%, the obvious way to hedge the possibility of a stronger economic activity outcome, where the stock market does better than bonds and mREITs, would be to use SPY or something similar. However, given the 15%+ current yield constraint, BDCL and CEFL were used.

As was discussed in: Obtaining Current Yields In Excess Of 15% Using ETNs, there have been some periods when BDCL and CEFL outperformed MORL. In particular, the initial market reaction to the November 8, 2016 election when there was a (now shown to be correct) expectation that the Trump administration would result in a much more stimulative fiscal policy including higher federal deficits, resulting in higher growth in both real and nominal GDP. Thus, the market perception was that Trump would be better for equity and not so favorable for fixed-income.

The allocation among the 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in the constrained portfolio depends on whether the macroeconomic basis for the original rationales for investing in MORL and the mREITs are still intact. Both the shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich (who have larger marginal propensities to save and invest) and the view that the Federal Reserve was setting short-term risk-free interest rates at levels in excess of what a free market would otherwise produce supported my conclusion that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than many believe.

It could be argued that many of the early expectations of market participants regarding how the Trump administration would impact deficits, tax cuts and growth have come to pass. Furthermore, interest rates have been increased 8 times by the Federal Reserve. These could call into question my original premises for investing primarily in MORL.

Since 2013, the cases for both of my original 2013 premises have strengthened significantly. However, there are new macroeconomic factors that must be considered in allocation decisions involving the 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs in the constrained portfolio. Since 2013, there has been a tremendous further shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class due to enactment of the 2017 tax law. The shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets.

It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant additional amounts into investments. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. However, as capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production. This can result in a recession.

The best time to own agency mortgage-backed securities, mREITs that own agency mortgage-backed securities and especially leveraged portfolios of mREITs such as MORL and MRRL is when economic weakness causes the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. In 2013, there were very little prospects that the Federal Reserve could lower interest rates, unless the Federal Reserve was willing to go into the area of negative interest rates as central banks in Europe and other places have done.

These negative interest rates were discussed in: More Thoughts On Negative Interest Rates. Today, the eight quarter-point interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve since 2015, at least make it theoretically possible that the Federal Reserve could lower rates in the foreseeable future. However, most agree that there will be some additional rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The debate now revolves around how many additional rate increases will occur.

The key question is whether the original basis for the view that interest rates will stay relatively lower for longer than many market participants believe. Since the original 2013 article there have been many additional facts and occurrences that support my view that the Federal Reserve has actually been propping up interest rates, these were discussed in my August 23, 2018 article, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update.

Even if the original factors that supported an interest rate outlook that favored MORL remain intact and have actually been reinforced by subsequent events, there are new factors that must now be considered. The argument that the federal deficit will lead to higher interest rates cannot be ignored. The federal government is well on the way to its first $2 trillion deficit, as is described more fully in the article, "A Reality Check On The Budget Outlook."

Some argue that this could overheat the economy and cause inflation. It could also be argued that deficits will cause the Federal Reserve to raise rates in order to punish what it considers to be profligate fiscal policy, even in the absence of higher inflation.

The future direction of both the stock market and bond market could be categorized as a question of which macroeconomic factors are more powerful. The massive increase in the federal deficit, unprecedented in a period of low unemployment, is a factor that cannot be ignored. This is a form of fiscal Keynesian demand stimulus that will increase economic activity, at least in the short-run. In addition to shifting the tax burden away from the rich, the 2017 tax bill also included a number of provisions that boosted economic activity in the short-run at the expense of economic activity in later periods.

Immediate expensing of capital expenditures was made retroactive to 2017. This increases economic activity by bringing forward capital expenditures that otherwise would have occurred later. Some of the expansion in plant and equipment spending occurring now may be the result of projects that would have taken place in the future, but now will not occur then and thus drag down economic activity at a later date. It should be noted that the 2017 tax law is not as inflationary as compared to other fiscal policy that might have resulted in similar increases in deficits.

Borrowing money in the treasury market to fund tax cuts for the rich is not as inflationary as borrowing the same amount of money to fund additional social welfare spending. An additional consideration is that since foreigners own about 30% of publicly held American corporate equity, a significant portion of the corporate tax cut goes to non-USA residents. This also reduces the stimulative impact of the tax cut as it relates to the domestic economy.

The massive shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class, which was significantly exacerbated by the 2017 tax bill, will initially make much more funds available for investment. However, this will also eventually result in overinvestment. This will result in another recession. The timing of a period weakening of economic growth or a recession is a key question for those with shorter-term investment horizons.

For those with a five-year or longer holding period, maybe not as much, this suggests a much higher weighting for the mREIT based ETNs, MORL, MRRL and REML, relative to CEFL and BDCL in a portfolio constrained to very high current yields, with a longer-term holding period. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

The severity of the overinvestment cycle declines can vary. The bust of the dot-com bubble produced a relatively mild decline in economic activity. The most severe overinvestment busts occurred in the Great Depression and the 2008 financial crisis. It is not just a coincidence that tax cuts for the rich have preceded both the Great Depression and 2008 financial crisis. The Revenue acts of 1926 and 1928 worked exactly as the Republican Congresses that pushed them through promised.

The dramatic reductions in taxes on the upper income brackets and estates of the wealthy did indeed result in increases in savings and investment. However, overinvestment (by 1929 there were over 600 automobile manufacturing companies in the USA) caused the depression that made the rich, and most everyone else, ultimately much poorer.

Today, when investors look for possible bubbles, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and cannabis stocks come to mind. Both are examples of the consequences of the vast amounts of investable funds chasing limited opportunities for productive investments. Cynics could point out that previous stock market and real estate bubbles at least involved investments in some tangible assets that were theoretically possible to value and were not based on products that were illegal at the federal level.

That is not to say cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin will not possibly become a recognized investment class. The article Cryptos Revisited discusses why digital cryptocurrency would eventually replace money as we know it today. Already, I have a patent pending "Systems and methods for managing and processing transactions where legal tender status may be established for cryptocurrencies". This would allow cash hungry governments at the national, state, and even local level to obtain income from cryptocurrencies without financial risk.

Additionally, Goldman Sachs (GS) and their clients appear to be applying Modern Portfolio Theory and the Capital Asset Pricing Model, which says that the most efficient portfolio is one that includes all possible investable assets, by getting involved with cryptocurrencies.

As to the cannabis stocks, there is a real product with great growth potential. It might also be remembered that Richard Whitney, head of the New York Stock Exchange, went to prison because he embezzled funds to cover his bad investments. Whitney's investments included alcoholic beverage companies that he thought would be very profitable as a result of the end of prohibition in the 1930s.

An important economic factor that is already impacting economic activity is that of protectionism. In 2015, protectionism would probably not been on any lists that financial market participants considered as the top 100 possible threats. However, the specter of protectionism in the form of tariffs and quotas now haunts and overhangs the financial markets.

There is an initial boost in economic activity in the periods between when tariffs are proposed or announced and when they actually take effect. Chinese buyers rushed to import American soybeans prior to the date the tariffs would occur. Likewise, American users of steel and aluminum rushed to buy those metals prior to the date that domestic steel and aluminum prices were to be propped up by tariffs.

The equity markets seem to be trading off of every development in the trade and tariffs situation. The fixation of the financial markets on the risks associated with tariffs is not misguided. Tariffs always increase prices, thus raising fears of inflation. The Smoot-Hawley tariff demonstrated the damage protectionism can do to the world economy in the 1930s.

The protectionist tariffs are already causing damage. This was discussed in Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit? The trade situation with China seems to be deteriorating. As the retaliating country, China has by far the upper hand. China has now announced that it is lowering tariffs on goods from all countries except the USA. This will spare China's consumers and producers from some of the higher prices resulting from China's retaliatory tariffs against the USA.

American consumers and producers are getting no such relief. China is taking advantage of Trump picking trade fights with almost all of the world. China will probably be able to strengthen trade ties with countries including: Australia, Japan and the EU, to a degree China could never have been able to accomplish until Trump.

Trump's threat to cut off aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala because they are unable to stop the flow of refugees fleeing the violence in those countries might result in an increased Chinese presence in those countries. This might include military installations such as Chinese naval bases as well as trade and development projects.

Analysis Of The November 2018 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected November 2018 MORL monthly dividend of $0.10 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months."

Thus, the $0.10 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in November 2018 will be a "small month" dividend. However, a number of special situations will result in the November 2018 MORL dividend being an abnormally large small month dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the MORL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR), and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. Only if a component has an October 2018 ex-date does it contribute to the November 2018 dividend. One bright spot is that iStar, Inc. (NYSE:STAR), which had not paid dividends for years, did resume quarterly dividends. However, the STAR dividend had an August 2018 ex-date and thus contributed to the September 2018 dividend, but will not contribute to the November 2018 dividend.

There are a few factors that will cause the November 2018 MORL dividend to be relatively larger than other "small month" dividends. Some of the quarterly payers have October 2018 ex-dividend dates and thus will contribute to the November 2018 dividend. These include: PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).

All of the other components that will contribute to the November 2018 MORL dividend have the same dividends as in the previous period. My projection for the November 2018 MORL dividend of $0.10 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the November 2018 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

Since 2012, I have been willing to collect and reinvest the approximately 20% yield on a monthly compounded basis that MORL and MRRL pays, while the ultimate answers to questions about the outlook for the economy and securities markets are revealed. I still am. My view is that there will likely be more reductions than increases in the Federal Funds rate during the next five years. Furthermore, the possibility exists that Trump's trade policies could precipitate a Lehman collapse like event. In a scenario like that, mREITs and 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS would be one of the best places to be.

It still remains to be seen whether the dominating force which has propelled securities higher for a decade can overcome the fiscal profligacy, protectionism, and possible cyclical headwinds now facing the securities markets. Over the last 15 years, securities prices have been supported by the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality that causes an excess of loanable and investable funds, and that got a lot stronger with the 2017 tax bill.

However, factors such as monetary policy, inflation and the unemployment rate will still have significant impacts on securities prices. As recent events have highlighted, there also are policy and geopolitical factors and events that can influence financial markets.

The length, path, and magnitude of a tax-shift induced cycle are particularly important to investors in leveraged instruments, such as high-yield 2X leveraged ETNs like MORL. No two overinvestment cycles are identical. This time, the picture is cloudier since most of the shift in the tax burden from the wealthy to the middle class will be mostly via reductions in business taxes.

If you are reading this, you probably are an investor in, or at least a potential investor in 2X Leveraged ETNs such as MORL, MRRL, REML, CEFL, SMHD and BDCL. In my article, "BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool," I said that BDCL is correlated to the overall stock market but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate-sensitive instruments.

Previously, I pointed out in the article "17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees?" those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and, in particular, a leveraged basket of mREITs such as MORL, MRRL and REML could benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was correlated to SPY.

Also, since SMHD contains many of the mREITs, an investor who wanted to hold only one 2x Leveraged High Dividend ETN could obtain diversification among purer interest rate sensitive securities such as the mREITs, as well as some of the equity exposure from some of the non-mREIT components of SMHD.

I still tend to believe that the massive tax-policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to use those funds. This will eventually result in an overinvestment cycle, and that will ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS.

Taking all of this into consideration, I'm still a cautious buyer of 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS and have added to MRRL and REML recently. Previously, one of the 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS could be bought slightly lower than the other one. If that situation resumes, it would make sense to buy whichever was cheaper. The yields are still compelling.

However, the economic and policy uncertainty that seems to be diverging rather than converging means that significant event risks exist in addition to the risks inherent with the ETNs' use of leverage. This is in addition to the leverage employed by many of the components that make up the indices upon which these ETNs are based.

There are reasons that one might consider REML rather than the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS, or vice versa. Even though 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS and REML include mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. REML has more component mREITs than 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS. Additional diversification considerations are that REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (CS).

It's highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs based on mREITS and REML can provide diversification in that regard.

Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs that can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value if the value falls too low or too quickly. That's not really economic call risk. Since - unlike a call on a bond, where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call - the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

Until September 6, 2018, REML and MORL traded very close to their net asset (indicative) values, as MRRL still does. When MORL was trading at a large premium to net asset value, selling MORL and buying REML was a good move. This was particularly relevant for those whose MORL was held at Fidelity, which allows new purchases of REML, but only allows sales of MORL.

As I said above, My calculation projects a November 2018 monthly dividend of $0.10. The implied annualized dividends would be $3.03, based on annualizing the most recent three months, including the November 2018 projection. This is a 21.6% simple annualized yield with MRRL at $14.09. On a monthly compounded annualized basis, it is 23.8%.

Aside from the fact that with a yield above 20%, you get back your initial investment in less than five years and still have your original investment shares intact, if someone thought that, over the next five years, interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus MRRL would continue to yield 23.8% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $291,301 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $23,800 initial annual rate to $68,540 annually.

MORL And MRRL Components And Contributions To The Dividend

Name Ticker Weight (%) Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 11.98 9/27/2018 0.07826 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 7.64 17.82 10/30/2018 0.18 m 0.0218 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 5.65 9/28/2018 0.5 q Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 5.28 9/27/2018 0.48 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 5 9/27/2018 0.62 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.95 9/27/2018 0.5 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.91 9/28/2018 0.31163 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.87 9/28/2018 0.2 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 4.65 20.93 10/30/2018 0.145 m 0.0091 Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.5 9/14/2018 0.325 q Apollo Commercial Real Estat ARI 4.47 9/28/2018 0.46 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.46 9/24/2018 0.42 q PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 3.79 19.03 10/12/2018 0.47 q 0.0264 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 3.73 20.27 10/2/2018 0.33 q 0.0171 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 3.27 9/13/2018 0.3 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 3.2 20.68 10/12/2018 0.19 m 0.0083 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 2.96 9/26/2018 0.2 q Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 2.79 8/14/2018 0.25 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 2.24 9/28/2018 0.11 q AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.72 9/27/2018 0.5 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.7 9/26/2018 0.31 q Istar Inc. STAR 1.7 8/14/2018 0.09 q Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. ANH 1.54 9/27/2018 0.14 q Dynex Capital Inc. DX 1.52 5.83 10/2/2018 0.18 q 0.0132

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, REML, ORC, AGNC, BDCL, SMHD, CEFL, ARR , REM, TWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.