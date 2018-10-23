Raytheon Looks Appealing Heading Into Earnings

Raytheon is a top three contractor to hold as apart of your defense industry exposure. Investors could benefit picking up some shares heading into 3rd quarter earnings.

The stock has dropped nearly $25 per share and been dragged down with the market wide sell off. This is providing opportunity to go long at good price levels.

The stock is dragging into Q3 earnings, but this provides opportunity

The defense sector hasn't performed well since 2nd quarter earnings and the early October sell off has exacerbated the under-performance. Raytheon (RTN) remains a safe haven in this market environment because they are not affected by Chinese tariffs and continue to derive a majority of their business from the US government. The stock started to lag the Defense and Aerospace ETF (ITA) in early August after the release of Q2 earnings; however, the performance should converge as Q3 earnings are released pre-market October 25th. I mentioned in a previous write up how based on 21 times forward price to earnings of 2019 EPS, I derive a share price of $225 per share.

The long term pricing support is around $190 per share and the stock appears to be holding this level in the short term. Third quarter earnings will determine whether the stock will hold this level and retest all time highs, or find a lower support. I believe this pricing level provides a great opportunity for investors to pick up shares at attractive levels and build a longer term investment position as we head into Q3 earnings and the defense industry experiences an increasing department of defense budget into 2019.

The company continues to exhibit operational strength

The company continues to win additional contracts in missile defense and other missile programs. The follow on awards in the SM-3 and SM-6 missile lines should allow for continuous production for 4 additional years and program visibility. The SM-3 was awarded a follow up contract for 204 interceptor missiles until 2023 and the SM-6 is expected to produce 625 missiles at a cost of $2.08 billion through 2023. The Naval Strike Missile "NSM" still has a billion dollar potential and the third quarter conference call should provide some visibility on this potential award. We are also going to hear about F-35 DAS, which should translate into big business for Raytheon and will remain on investors minds during the 3rd quarter conference call.

The company contributed $250 million towards their pension in the 2nd quarter to capture the expiring 2017 tax rate and lower their cash taxes for 2018. Underfunded pensions remain an issue in the defense sector as the industry phased them out in the early 2000's in favor of defined contribution plans. The strategy remains to freeze future contributions (thereby increasing cash flows), as the defined benefit plans are phased out over the next ~10 to 30 years.

Buybacks and dividends are important for Raytheon shareholders because they increase the overall total return. The company already repurchased $800 million of stock in the first half of 2018 and we will get better visibility on the progress of the share repurchase program. With the share price under-performing in the third quarter, I expect management accelerated the overall buyback and will be trending towards reducing 3% of the total common stock by the end of the year.

The dividend yield is attractive and the company is in a position to raise the dividend again into 2019. The $0.8675 quarterly dividend equates to a 1.81% yield at current levels and the payout ratio should decline toward 25% as EPS rises into 2019. With rising interest rates the yield isn't as attractive as in years past and dividend income investors may justifying selling shares at current levels to find less risky investments in the current market environment.

Risk off leading in the mid term elections and earnings

Election risk is beginning to overhang the defense industry and the stock market views a Republican controlled government favorably for spending in the industry. The defense budget is has expanded under the Trump Administration, which is a start contrast to the Obama Presidency and a contracting defense budget.

With the US taking a more isolationist approach to foreign relations, it is critical to maintain spending in defense. The 2019 budget is north of $700 billion and it will likely expand with Republicans in office. The US military has gaps in various branches of the military, with the most apparent being the cold war era Intercontinental Missiles program scheduled to be upgraded in the coming years. China and Russia remain the two biggest adversaries and looking for ways to counter the US's technological and military superiority. The US continues to spend on "dark" and top secret programs to remain at the technological forefront, with Raytheon being a top three benefactor in the defense sector.

Foreign Military Sales "FMS" is a third of business

The defense sector has been increasing their exposure to foreign military sales and any strains on these political ties could see material decreases or increases in arms sales. Foreign military sales are a key component of Raytheon's business model accounting for nearly 33% of total sales or roughly $8.1 billion. The United States continues to tread the path of isolationism and diplomatic ties are becoming strained around the globe. NATO member Turkey has seen their F-35 order blocked by congress. The strained Turkey relations has caused a ban in the delivery of Lockheed Martin (LMT) F-35 fighter's, a contract valued at nearly $1 billion dollars.

The brewing Saudi Arabia scandal, where a Turkish journalist was videotaped entering a Saudi Arabian embassy in Turkey and never videotaped leaving has the potential to affect the top US defense contractors, specifically Raytheon. The US has strong military ties with Saudi Arabia and Raytheon has a Saudi Arabia subsidiary to support their military and arms sales in the country. The company has a $2 billion patriot contract with Saudi Arabia at risk if congress decides to block arms sales to the Kingdom. This arm sales block is unlikely, as weapons exports are estimated to be north of $100 billion annually.

Protecting your current shares heading into earnings using the options market

Under this scenario you own 100 shares of Raytheon stock and you are looking to limit the downside. For the assumed strategy the cost basis of the 100 shares of stock is $190 per share. The purpose of this strategy is to limit the downside risk heading into earnings by purchasing a put option. Put options tend to be priced higher heading into earnings because investor buy put options as a hedge against their long shares, thus we will be paying an elevated level to protect our long shares. The expected move at earnings is roughly $6 per share up or down.

Strategy: Long Put Option

Buy the $190 strike put option for $370 premium with an expiration of November 6th.

The purpose of this trade is to protect the value of 100 long shares because the stock is heading into third quarter earnings. The potential downside is limited to $190 per share (plus the $370 paid for the put option). You upside is unlimited and your new cost basis with the purchased put option is $193.70 per share. Considering fair value for the stock is in the $225 per share range, you limit your downside risk, while being able to participate in any positive move on earnings. In the current market environment, it would be a good idea to take risk management into account for any earnings call.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of protecting long shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

