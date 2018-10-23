Synchrony Financial: Late Cycle Valuation

Strong capital returns could provide downside protection, but the company has limited financial history as an independent company to support such a thesis.

After covering Synchrony Financial (SYF) about a year ago, the stock has gone virtually nowhere despite strong quarterly numbers. Unfortunately, the market just isn't going to pay decent multiples for a financial that focuses on credit cards. The former GE Capital subsidiary hasn't done much since the spin off from General Electric (GE) back in 2014, but a big program expansion with PayPal (PYPL) suggests the company is positioned for the future once a bid for safety is over.

Image Source: Synchrony Financial website

Asset Quality

As with most of the financials, the market is focused on what the asset quality metrics will look like in the inevitable next recession. In the last quarter, Synchrony reported net interest income (less RSA) of $3.34 billion. The provision for loan losses was $1.45 billion for the quarter. With pre-tax income of only $0.89 billion, the financial can't take on substantially more provisions before wiping out all income. The 30+ days past due level is over $4.0 billion now, so a much larger provision is very possible.

Source: Synchrony Financial Q3 '18 presentation

The addition of the PayPal receivables make the historical numbers difficult to compare. Back in July, Synchrony paid $6.9 billion to acquire $7.6 billion worth of receivables. Also, the companies expanded the existing partnership on co-branded credit cards to include online financing. Regardless, one can see a trend of rising past due amounts in an environment where unemployment continues hitting new lows. One has to wonder if Synchrony Financial isn't reaching down to lower credit score consumers, causing higher risk going forward.

The Q3 numbers were solid with net earnings up solidly from last year to $671 million or $0.91 per share. Just a 25% jump in provisions of about $350 million would wipe out a significant amount of the quarterly income. For this reason, Synchrony isn't likely to see a rally until the market gets more clarification on peak loan losses as the financial embarks on the next recession as an independent company.

Yields Typically Know Best

As the stock stalls in the face of improving financials, Synchrony Financial has naturally been able to juice the capital returns to customers. As a percentage of the market cap, the financial is now returning over 10% to customers on an annual basis.

As measured via the net payout yields concept, Synchrony Financial is largely repurchasing millions of shares on a quarterly basis due to the cheap price. The concept that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield has a short history since the financial only started capital returns back in 2017.

SYF data by YCharts

In Q3, Synchrony repurchased nearly $1 billion worth of shares. The company only spent about $155 million on dividends in the quarter for a dividend yield of about 2.9%. With the ending share count on September 30 of 719 million shares, the financial only has a commitment to pay out $151 million on a quarterly basis going forward.

While the flexibility of the stock buybacks is a huge plus, this case actually further questions the future downside. One always has to wonder if a company will repurchase shares during the next recession when times get tough. The lack of history as an independent company eliminates any ability to judge this management team on that basis. Stock buybacks won't provide the much needed downside protection if credit risks cause Synchrony to pull back on stock buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the expanded partnership with PayPal shows the company is creatively expanding into new markets. The negative is that a focus on high-risk credit card balances need resolution before the market will be willing to buy this stock.

The high net payout yields usually provide downside protection for any stock, but one has to question whether Synchrony Financial will actually repurchase shares in the next downturn when earnings crash. The stock appears cheap at 6.5x 2019 EPS estimates, but the market isn't going to reward the stock while the economy likely enters the end of this cycle.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.