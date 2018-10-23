Dutch Eye Care Company Grand Vision Is Worth A Look

Grandvision (OTCPK:GRRDF) is a Dutch optical company that operates close to 7,000 eye care stores around the globe. As the population continues to age, more people will need eye care. Grandvision is in a great place as it checks vision, sells glasses and contacts, and even has a surgical division in some countries.

The company trades for €20.56, there are 253.8 million shares, and the market cap is €5.218 billion ($6 billion). It takes $1.15 to buy one euro. Earnings per share were €0.78 and the price to earnings ratio is 26.35. The dividend is €0.32 and the dividend yield is 1.56%.

Sales grew from €2.8 billion ($3.22 billion) in 2014 to €3.45 billion ($3.97 billion) last year. That’s good top line growth. Net income grew from €161 million ($185 million) to €228 million ($262 million). Free cash flow usually ranges from close to €200 million ($230 million) to €300 million ($345 million). Last year’s free cash flow yield was 3.56% as last year had lower free cash flow. Ebitda margins are around 16%.

The balance sheet shows €193 million ($222 million) in cash and €335 million ($385 million) in receivables. The liability side shows €597 million ($687 million) in payables €1.4 billion ($1.61 billion) in payables. Pretty decent balance sheet, especially with that free cash flow.

Grandvision has 7,000 stores located across the globe. It operates the optical stores inside of Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) and Wal-Mart de Mexico (WMMVY, WMMVF). Other names that Grandvision operates under include: Solaris, Pearle (in parts of Europe), Lenstore, Apollo, and Generale d’Optique. 86% of sales comes from Europe and the rest comes from the Americas and Asia. I find it odd that management lumps the Americas and Asia together but what can you do?

The company has released several goals to reach by 2023. The first is revenues growth of 5% which includes 3% organic growth, 1% from new store openings, and 1% from M&A. Capex will remain at 4% to 6% of revenues and the dividend payout ratio of 25% to 50%. Management wants online sales to be about 10% within a few years.

Over 76% of shares are held by Dutch holding company HAL Trust (OTCPK:HALFF). I wrote about HAL on Seeking Alpha awhile back. HAL took Grandvision public back in 2015. HAL’s stock is about €20 less than when I wrote about it three years ago. I’m the last author to write on HAL on Seeking Alpha.

What reminded me of the stock was perusing FPA International’s holdings. FPA has some pretty esoteric stuff—just what I’m looking for. The stock looks thinly traded. You might be better off buying in Holland.

According to information on the optical industry from the Annual Report, 60% of all people on the planet, four billion people, need some type of vision correction. Almost 1/3 of the global population is 45 or over. When most people reach this age, presbyopia sets in. Presbyopia is when you need reading glasses, not when you join the Presbyterian church.

As one might expect, you go to the optical store and get your eyes checked and buy contacts or glasses. Grandvision also performs Lasik and other types of corrective surgery in certain countries. That’s one thing Amazon can’t do—check your eyes. You still need to go in and see an ophthalmologist or optometrist for glasses and contact lenses.

I compared Grandvision to a few of its peers. The first is National Vision Holdings (EYE). National Vision trades at a price to revenue value of 2.15 and Grandvision trades at 1.5. I like Grandvision’s value based on that metric. National is loaded with debt too, though it has been growing sales. You can’t really compare Grandvision to Luxottica (LUXGF, LUXTY) (which owns Lenscrafters) because Luxottica is a manufacturer too. Profit margins in sunglasses are absurdly high.

Solaris, Grandvision’s sunglasses store, sell all of the brands that you are familiar with: Oakley, Gucci, Fossil, Fendi, Prada, etc. The Robin Look division specializes in “cheap” glasses. Visilab in Switzerland sells all of the contact lenses that you are familiar with: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Alcon which is Novartis (NOV), and Coopervision (COO). I must say I’d rather be the manufacturer of sunglasses or contact lenses. The barriers to entry are higher. But, there are barriers to vision shops—you must come in to get your eyes checked.

I like the stock but want to watch it before I buy. I like the fact that the aging population will continue to have eye care needs. Grandvision is insulated from Amazon and the internet because you must have your eyes checked. In the U.S., a prescription lasts for one year. The valuation isn’t bad. I’d like to see the stock get a little cheaper, maybe a price to earnings ratio in the low 20’s.

