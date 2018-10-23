Is The New Cannabis Payment Solution Of Net Element An Opportunity?

It is interesting that the float does not seem to be low. The company was able to convince several shareholders, which tells a lot about NETE. In addition, the fact that the float is high means there is no stock volatility risk.

Right after the release of its new app for merchants operating in the marijuana industry, the share price of Net Element International, Inc. (NETE) increased more than 60% in only one session. The new app should not make revenues increase much. Investors should keep in mind that there are many other companies trying to capitalize on the same idea. With that, NETE seems undervalued. It is trading at below 1x sales with 11% revenue growth and large amount of cash.

Business, Business Segments And Partners

Founded in 2004 and incorporated in Delaware, Net Element, Inc. provides electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment that includes ecommerce and mobile devices. The company is divided into two business segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

Some of the services provided to business clients are shown in the image below. Please note the cloud-based solutions and business analytics. With the growing importance of big data analysis, the company’s technology should be crucial tool for businesses:

Net Element is not alone. What investors should appreciate the most are the company’s partners. American Express Company (AXP), Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard, Inc. (MA) are among them:

North American Transaction Solutions

The company’s largest segment is the North American Transaction Solutions business segment, which is actually the best performing unit. With revenues from this unit having increased by 21% from 2016 amounting to $51 million, clients should appreciate this segment’s business solutions.

The range of services include Merchant Acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, POS, among others. However, the largest service is Merchant Acquiring, which facilitates cashless transactions and allows the use of Android Pay™, Apple Pay™ and Samsung Pay. The lines below provide further details on this division:

It is also quite interesting that NETE provides services to businesses of all kinds. According to the 10-K, in 2017, restaurants accounted for 39.6% of the company’s merchant base, while beauty services accounted for 22%. However, merchants of many other types use the solutions of NETE including categories like automotive, food stores, educational services, among others. The table below provides further details:

International Transactions Solutions

The International Transaction Solutions segment includes online payment software and mobile payment solutions. Contrary to what investors may believe, this segment does not seem to be growing at the moment as compared to the other division. Its revenues accounted for 22% of the total revenues of NETE in 2016, declining to 16% in 2017.

The most relevant clients of this division are internet stores, which accounted for 36.8% in 2017. Professional services accounted for 23%, and travel services accounted for 17.2%. The table below provides further details:

Balance Sheet: Total Amount Of Assets Grew By 39.53% y/y

The company’s balance sheet seems stable. The fact that the total amount of assets increased from $23.17 million to $32.33 million in 2017 showing 39.53% y/y growth is very positive. In addition, the fact that the amount of cash is abundant, equal to $11.28 million, should be appreciated by investors.

With that, the only issue that may pop up among the assets is the large amount of goodwill, equal to $9.64 million, which comprises of 28.82% of the total amount of assets. Keep in mind that asset impairments could lead to stock price declines in the near future. The image below shows the list of assets as reported in the last annual report:

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.68x, the total amount of liabilities does not seem that worrying. Additionally, the company has cash in hand of $11.28 million, which is sufficient to pay the total amount of notes payable outstanding. Have a look at the image below for more details on the liabilities of NETE:

With that, the total amount of long term debt does not seem high, but investors need to get to know that the company is paying interest rates of 10.65%-13.90%. The image below provides further details on this matter:

11% y/y Revenue Growth

Revenues increased by 11% y/y amounting to $60.06 million in 2017, which seems a beneficial figure, but may not seem astonishing for growth investors. With that, the company is not profitable at the operating income level. The cost of services fees is too elevated, equal to $49.93 million and $40.52 million in 2017 and 2016 respectively. The loss from operations was equal to -$8.83 million and -$8.59 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Additionally, the net loss was even worse, equal to -$13.61 million and -$10.02 million in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Finally, the loss per share seems quite large. In 2017, the company lost -$5.04 per share, and this figure was equal to -$10.33 in 2016. As a result, value investors should not be interested in this name.

The cash flow statement looks a bit better than the bottom line of the P&L. The CFO from operations was equal to -$3.27 million and -$5.04 in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Valuation and Competitors

As of October 22, 2018, with 3.86 million shares outstanding at $6.58, the market capitalization equals $25 million. Subtracting cash of $11.28 million and adding debt of $4.5 million, the enterprise value equals $18.22 million.

Assuming revenue growth of 11%, forward revenues of $66.66 million seem reasonable. With this in mind, the EV/Forward Revenues equals 0.27x, which seems extremely low.

With many of the company’s competitors being private, assessing the valuation of NETE seems a bit difficult. The image below was taken from Owler. It shows some of the competitors of NETE:

Paypal (PYPL) seems a large corporation, so some investors may believe that it cannot be comparable to NETE. With that, comparing these two companies should give interesting information about how much undervalued is NETE.

PYPL trades at 6.52x sales with revenue growth of 22.84% and gross profit margin of 43.56%. These numbers are much better than that of NETE. However, do they justify that PYPL’s EV/Forward Revenues is ten times that of NETE?

The Recent Spike In The Stock Price - A Legal Cannabis Payment Acceptance Solution

On October 22, 2018, the company released a new cannabis payment solution that should help the company capitalize on the growing marijuana industry. The following were the words of Vlad Sadovskiy, president of integrated payments for Net Element:

“We are excited to launch a legal cannabis payment acceptance solution to meet the needs of sales partners and merchants for this emerging market. Addressing the needs of our merchants is our No. 1 priority and we work closely with various vendors to bring our merchants state-of-the-art payment acceptance solutions.” Source: Press Release

The share price increased from around $4 to more than $7 in only one session. Many investors should have learnt about this company thanks to the spike. However, is the increase in the share price justified? There seems to be many other players trying to capitalize on the cannabis industry, thus investors may not buy NETE because of this new app. The image below shows several options for merchants operating in the marijuana industry, but there are many others:

The Float Is Not Low

Investors should understand very well that the company is quite small. Trading small entities is always riskier than investing in large big cap stocks. With that, it is interesting that the float does not seem to be low. The company was able to convince several shareholders, which tells a lot about NETE. In addition, the fact that float is high means that there is no stock volatility risk, which is usual in small caps. The image below provides the list of shareholders:

Conclusion And Investment Rationale

With 11% revenue growth, cash of $11.28 million and an EV/Forward Revenues ratio below 1x, NETE seem interesting. The company is small, so there are certain risks. However, with PayPal trading at 6.52x sales, the market is punishing NETE too much.

Savvy individuals may not buy NETE right after the spike in the share price. The individuals interested in marijuana companies seemed to push the stock up, increasing its demand. With this in mind, buying right now does not seem brilliant. Acquiring shares in some days may make more sense, after media stops releasing articles about the new app and things calm down a bit. The company seems undervalued, but investors should have a clear idea in mind. Buying at the top, right after a stock price spike, is never a beneficial strategy.

