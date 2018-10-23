Facebook: A Strong Buy Into Earnings At This Rock Bottom Valuation

I think no, Facebook is undervalued, and the company is likely to surpass analysts' estimates this quarter, which should set the stock up for a substantial rally.

Growth is slowing, but the company is still growing and is about to expand revenues by about 25% next year.

Facebook has gotten clobbered since missing earnings last quarter. In fact, the stock is down by about 32% from its peak in July.

Facebook: A Strong Buy Into Earnings

Facebook (FB) shares have been getting clobbered ever since the company reported a "disappointing" quarter in July. In fact, the stock has declined by roughly 32%, from a high of nearly $220 to a current low of around $150.

FB 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com - Notice the distinct double bottom being formed.

The reason? Growth is slowing. However, how this slowdown is going to reflect on Facebook's earnings remains to be seen. Another crucial question to consider is whether the stock warrants such a low multiple or whether the shares are now significantly undervalued relative to the company's growth capabilities.

Facebook is currently trading at just 18 times 2019's consensus earnings estimates, coupled with a projected 16-32% YoY EPS growth rate, and a 25% YoY revenue growth rate. This implies that the stock is extraordinarily cheap right now, and the company may very well beat its substantially lowered estimates for the current quarter. Thus, I believe Facebook is a strong-buy into earnings at this rock bottom valuation.

The Inescapable Fact

Let's get the negative factor out of the way first. Facebook is transitioning into a more mature company, and its growth is slowing, especially, in its core Facebook unit segment.

Facebook's core platform reached 2.23 billion monthly users last quarter. But user growth increased by just about 1.5% QoQ, as opposed to the typical and expected roughly 3% growth rate. Total users included 185 million users in the U.S. as well as 279 million users in Europe. These two segments have been relatively stagnant growth wise for Facebook for several quarters now. This implies that the developed market is highly saturated for Facebook's core platform and further growth should largely be expected from Asia, and the rest of the world.

The problem for Facebook is that the areas outside of North America and Europe offer far less revenue per user (RPU). For instance, in Q4 2017, RPU in U.S. and Canada was an astounding $26.76 per user. This is compared to just $2.54 in the Asia Pacific region, and $6.18 for the world in general.

RPU by Region

Source: Statista.com

This is a problem, as most of the growth going forward is going to come from outside the developed world where RPU is relatively low. Yet, another issue with Facebook's growth is the fact that RPU growth appears to be topping out in developed areas.

Source: FB Q2 Report

We can see that RPU in Q4 2017 was higher than in both Q1 and Q2 this year. This does not mean that RPU can't increase in later quarters, but it does suggest that growth, especially in the developed markets will be very limited from now on. The good news is that RPU is likely to continue to increase, although gradually in Asia Pacific and in other developing markets.

Earnings: Bar is Low and EPS Could Surprise Higher

Facebook's Q2 earnings were "mixed", but mostly negative. On the bright side, Facebook beat EPS estimates by 2 cents, and RPU came in slightly higher than expected. However, there were more negative undertones to the report. Revenue missed by about $130 million or 1%, but the real negative numbers were concerning user growth. Daily active users (DAUs) grew by just 1.5% QoQ to 1.47 billion vs. estimates of 3% growth to 1.49 billion DAUs.

Some of the slowdowns in growth can be attributed to factors like GDPR, Facebook's Analytica scandal, and general PR issues. However, the threat of a continued slowdown remains, despite the possible transient nature of the underlying factors.

So, what are analysts looking for? Expectations are very low now. In fact, consensus estimates call for just $1.47 in EPS this quarter. This is lower than last year's $1.59 delivery, despite more users and likely a higher RPU. Additionally, Facebook has a strong tendency of beating EPS estimates. For instance, Facebook has beat EPS estimates by an average of 15% in its last 4 quarters, and this quarter may be no different. In fact, Facebook could even beat by more than the usual percentage due to the substantial reduction of estimates in recent months.

In addition to quarterly estimates being lowered, consensus estimate has come down for this year as well as for 2019. 2018 full-year EPS estimates have been lowered from $7.70 to $7.17, and next year's estimates have been brought down to $8.30 from $9.26. However, even if we use the lowered $8.30 EPS figure, the stock is currently trading at only about 18 times forward earnings.

Growth, Albeit Slower is Likely to Continue

It does not appear likely that Facebook's earnings will go down as much as many analysts believe. The company is still growing, and RPU is likely to continue to expand in its international segments. Furthermore, Facebook's core platform is not alone, as the company could expand its Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp segments.

This is likely why some analysts are looking for much higher EPS next year than the consensus figures suggest. Next year's estimates range from roughly $7 to over $12, with a consensus estimates of $8.30. We can see by these figures that there is substantially more upside potential than downside risk with respect to EPS.

Valuation: Extremely Low Relative to Growth Prospects

Even if we use the rock bottom $7 EPS estimate, Facebook is trading at just 21 times next year's earnings. If we use the consensus figure, Facebook is trading at 18 times, and if we use the higher end estimates, Facebook is trading at a remarkably low 12.5 times projected earnings.

Is Facebook likely to hit $12 in EPS next year? Probably not, but it is also likely to earn more than $8.30.

So, what is Facebook likely to earn next year? If we apply the typical 15% EPS beat figure, Facebook is likely to earn about $9.50 in 2019, which implies its stock is currently trading at just 15 times 2019's earnings estimates.

Furthermore, if we apply a 32% EPS growth rate from $7.17 in EPS this year and $9.50 EPS estimate next year and combine it with the estimated 15 times 2019 P/E, we arrive at a PEG ratio of just 0.46, which is remarkably low, especially for a dominant force like Facebook. Even if we implement consensus figures, a P/E ratio of 18 coupled with an EPS growth rate of 16%, we arrive at a PEG ratio of just 1.12, which is still quite low for a growing enterprise set to expand revenues by 25% in 2019.

Another element to observe when determining whether Facebook's shares are undervalued are the 12-month price targets. According to analysts, the consensus 12-month price target for Facebook shares is $205. That is a 37% gain from current levels. Additionally, estimates range from $131, all the way up to $275, implying that analysts see a downside risk of about 13% vs. an upside potential of roughly 80%.

The Bottom Line

Facebook is still growing, albeit not as fast as before. Nevertheless, we can expect Facebook's core platform user base to continue to expand at roughly 1.5-2% sequentially for at least several quarters (4-8) going forward. Additionally, Facebook's RPU in developing regions should continue to rise in coming quarters. Furthermore, the slight slowdown witnessed in the last quarter's report could be partly attributed to Facebook's former scandals, and the effect could be transient.

Also, it appears that some analysts may have become overly bearish on Facebook, and the stock appears to be trading at an extraordinary low valuation relative to the company's EPS and revenue growth rate. I expect Facebook to surpass top and bottom line earnings estimates in the upcoming report, which should enable the stock to establish a robust uptrend and move substantially higher into next year and beyond.

