The NYSE Welcomes One Of Ontario's Most Popular Cannabis Brands - Aurora Cannabis

I rate Aurora Cannabis as a buy - but the last week shows that cannabis investments are not for the faint of heart.

(OCS.ca - San Rafael Pink Kush, the second-most-popular dried cannabis in Ontario, according to my research.)

Summary

On October 23, Aurora Cannabis (ACBFF) begins trading as ACB on the New York Stock Exchange - becoming only the fourth Canadian cannabis company to receive a US listing (soon to be joined by a fifth, as I discussed last week).

Despite - or perhaps because of - legalization of recreational cannabis on October 17, it has been a rough week for cannabis shareholders. Despite losses of ~25% over the past five days, investors should keep a longer-term view: Aurora Cannabis is still up 55% in the past three months and is up 300% in the past year (from C$2.86/share to C$11.42/share).

Cannabis companies will continue to gain in the long term as popular support continues to rally behind cannabis legalization. A recent poll in the United States shows that support for legalizing cannabis is at an all-time high, with two-thirds of Americans supporting legalization. This support extends across party lines - with a majority of Republicans and Democrats alike supporting legal cannabis - and across age ranges and geography as well. And Americans are not alone: Liberalization of cannabis is a global trend and not limited to the United States and Canada. Aurora - and peers like Canopy Growth (CGC) - will benefit from this liberalization trend.

Finally, Aurora's San Rafael brand is perhaps the most popular cannabis brand in Ontario. I have analyzed inventory levels from Ontario's online cannabis site, and that analysis shows that San Rafael is the best-selling brand by strain - each strain of San Rafael cannabis sells more volume, on average, than any other brand. Cumulatively, Aurora Cannabis' sales are in second place in dried flower in Ontario.

Further, Aurora Cannabis' products make up four of the five "best selling" dried flower products in British Columbia, and Quebec's cannabis site has Aurora dried flower products in each of the first 14 results of the "featured products" listing.

While each of these bits of evidence are just anecdotal, they point to the conclusion that Aurora has been very successful in the first week of cannabis legalization. Their brands are selling well with consumers online in the three largest provinces - indicating both that Aurora's branding and marketing has been successful, and that Aurora has been able to provide those provinces with adequate supply to enable these sales.

I continue to rate Aurora Cannabis as a buy and to own shares of Aurora.

Rough Week on the Markets for Cannabis

ACB Price data by YCharts

I don't think most observers need me to tell them this, but it has been a rough week for cannabis stocks. Shares flew high in the two months leading into legalization but share prices have declined by one quarter over the past week.

Despite these declines, it may be useful to look at share prices with a bit broader view. Consider the same chart, but with a three-month duration instead of five days:

ACB data by YCharts

These declines lack a clear catalyst, aside from October 17th having come and gone. These declines have been across the board and are based on investor sentiment rather than based on a downturn in the prospects for Canadian cannabis companies. The fundamental value of Canadian cannabis companies is unchanged from a week ago - expectations for revenues, profits and more are the same as they were last week.

If I had to guess, traders entered cannabis over the past two months based on increasing news about the sector and impending legalization. Now that legalization has past, short-term traders are exiting the market en masse, perhaps believing that there are no further short-term gains to be made. For example, consider this headline:

(Moneysense, October 22, 2018)

I have a longer-term view than this. I believe that long-term, momentum for cannabis legalization is picking up around the world. Well-funded Canadian cannabis companies - like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora - will be among the first entrants to any potential new market that legalizes either medical or recreational cannabis.

Canada is not the end goal for these companies - it's only the beginning of a global trend.

Rising Support For Cannabis Legalization

(Gallup)

I remain confident in the long-term future of cannabis. Recent surveys show - for the first time - that two thirds of Americans favor cannabis legalization. Most Americans support legalization across political parties and across age ranges - with 53% of Republicans and 59% of those 55-and-over supporting legalization.

And support is strong across all regions of the United States as well:

(Gallup)

And these trends are not limited to the United States. Other countries around the world are liberalizing cannabis laws or discussing liberalizing those laws. When those countries allow medical or recreational cannabis, companies like Aurora and Canopy Growth will enter those markets.

San Rafael: One of Canada's Most Popular Brands?

Information about recreational cannabis sales has slowly been emerging. On The Growth Operation (free trials available now), I have been analyzing sales data from Ontario Cannabis Store - based on changing inventory levels in Ontario's Shopify-based sales platform.

That detailed analysis has shown that Aurora's San Rafael brand is perhaps the most popular cannabis brand. One metric that I'm using to track sales is the average sales for each strain of dried flower and average sales for each brand - by strain.

In Ontario, San Rafael brand has the highest sales/strain for any brand of cannabis (at ~C$29,000/day average for the two strains in stock). (Source: my own research using changing OCS.ca inventory levels.) The San Rafael brand also boasts the second most popular cannabis strain in Ontario, with Pink Kush from San Rafael selling at a pace of ~C$38,000/day despite a relatively high price of ~C$11.50/gram for a 3.5-gram package.

Aurora itself is doing extremely well in dried flower sales in Ontario. In addition to their successful San Rafael brand, both Aurora (brand) and Alta Vie has been successful. Combining Aurora's multiple brands, Aurora has sold the second-most dried flower of all companies in Ontario, with average daily sales over the weekend (10/19 - 10/22) of ~C$140,000/day. This gives Aurora a market share of ~30% in Ontario online dried flower sales.

(BC Cannabis Stores; Best-selling dried flower)

Aurora Cannabis also boasts four of the best-selling five dried flowers on BC Cannabis Stores - the cannabis store of British Columbia - based on Shopify's ranking of "best selling" strains. (San Rafael is an Aurora brand through their acquisition of MedReleaf.)

Further, Aurora's four strains are all in stock, while only one other strain in the top eight still has inventory.

(SQDC - Quebec cannabis store; dried flowers; sorted by "featured products")

Quebec's cannabis store do not have an option to sort by best selling. Instead, the most relevant option is "featured products." As of this writing, each of the first 14 dried flower products in this listing are Aurora products - spanning the Aurora brand, the San Rafael brand, and the Alta Vie brand.

Keep in mind that most of this data is anecdotal - declining inventory levels of OCS.ca, top-billing under "best sellers" in British Columbia, and top billing under "featured products" in Quebec. As legalization progresses, we will have access to much better sales data - but for now, this is the best information that I have. And that information suggests that Aurora has been successful in the first few days of legalization leading up to its launch on the NYSE.

This may not mean that Aurora products will be best-selling products for the year, but it's a good indication that Aurora's market positioning is very strong at this early stage and they have been able to provide enough supply to retailers to allow for very early demand.

Aurora Cannabis Is a Buy

As in my earlier coverage of Aurora Cannabis (no paywall), I continue to rate Aurora as a buy. It also remains a part of my Model Cannabis Portfolio on The Growth Operation.

The past week has been rough for cannabis stocks. Price fluctuations have demonstrated that volatility goes both ways - the fast and easy gains of August/September can just as easily turn in the opposite direction. But it pays to retain perspective - most of these companies are still up over 50% in the past three months.

More importantly, the future for cannabis remains bright: Popular will points to continued liberalization of cannabis laws in the United States and around the world. Aurora is poised to grow in this global cannabis market, and cannabis companies - in both Canada and the United States - will benefit from the potential that cannabis may become a midterm political issue.

Aurora has done well in dried flowers in the early days of legalization. Each of Aurora's top three brands - Aurora, San Rafael, and Alta Vie - appear to be performing well in Canada's three largest provinces. As a company, based on my own research on OCS inventory, Aurora sells the second-most dried flower of all companies and has ~30% market share in dried flower sales.

Please invest in cannabis responsibly. Shares are extremely volatile - as we saw on October 22. Aurora shares lost 12% and other companies fared even worse - The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) and Tilray (TLRY) fell 16%.

Despite that, I remain optimistic in the cannabis market. While others were selling, I bought shares in two cannabis companies on Monday.

Happy investing!

Members of The Growth Operation, my cannabis newsletter community, receive: Daily run-downs of breaking cannabis news - including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers.

- including news on both U.S. and Canadian cannabis producers. Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies.

access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies. Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio .

. Access to my full, live portfolio. Membership is on special this month only, and prices are going to rise next month, so sign up for a free trial today. (If prices rise later, early members get grandfathered prices, forever.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB, CGC, HYYDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.